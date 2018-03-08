Team rotated for Sunwolves clash

The Sharks play against the unfancied Sunwolves this weekend and coach Robert du Preez has taken the opportunity to rotate his players and in the process hand out two new caps.
The other big news is that Tendai ‘The Beast’ Mtawarira is set to become the most capped Sharks Super Rugby player, surpassing JP Pietersen.
Wian Vosloo makes his first Super Rugby appearance, starting in the 6 jersey while young lock Gideon Koegelenberg is set to come off the bench for his first taste of Super Rugby.
Curwin Bosch gets a first start for the season, replacing Lwazi Mvovo in the fullback jersey, while Makazole Mapimpi is back in the team in place of Kobus van Wyk. The rest of the backline is unchanged.
Most of the changes happens in the pack, with only Vermeulen retaining his place in the loose trio, Tera Mtembu and Vosloo making up the rest. The locks are unchanged while the front row sees starts for Akker van der Merwe and John-Hubert Meyer.
The bench sees the return to action for Chilliboy Ralepelle while Juan Schoeman and Ross Geldenhuys offer prop backup. Keegan Daniel is the reserve loosie while Cameron Wright, Marius Louw and Lwazi Mvovo cover the backs.
Thomas du Toit and Tyler Paul were both not considered for selection due to injury niggles.
15. Curwin Bosch
14. Sbu Nkosi
13. Lukhanyo Am
12. Andre Esterhuizen
11. Makazole Mapimpi
10. Robert du Preez
9. Louis Schreuder
8. Tera Mtembu
7. Jacques Vermeulen
6. Wian Vosloo*
5. Stephan Lewies
4. Ruan Botha (c)
3. John-Hubert Meyer
2. Akker van der Merwe
1. Tendai Mtawarira
Replacements
16. Chiliboy Ralepelle
17. Juan Schoeman
18. Ross Geldenhuys
19. Gideon Koegelenberg*
20. Keegan Daniel
21. Cameron Wright
22. Marius Louw
23. Lwazi Mvovo
Sharke should still be too strong for the Sunwolves regardless of the changes made. Let’s just hope the ball sticks to the hands this weekend. Happy that Bosch is starting. This should provide some excitement.
@boertjie101 (Comment 1) : Sharks…
Whenever the Sharks have a shaky start to any campaign, they end up doing big things later on. Let’s go boys!
Probably our strongest scrumming front row at the moment. Keen to see how Vosloo goes – we need depth at open side.
Let’s hope the new players show that they’re hungry and ready for the challenge!!! Go Sharks!!!
I like this team. Like I said in the previous thread, some rotation but the big combos (Rob dup & Schreuder/Wright, Esterhuyzen & Am) need to be kept together to further their partnerships and understand one another better. Very glad that Akker and Meyer are starting as they need game time. Very happy for Vosloo as he had a good CC. Also think Bosch will add a bit more flair at the back, although Mvovo has been pretty good. Again I say we need to soften them up first and unleash the last quarter. I believe that we will win this one by 30+
Very good team this – must say looking forward to Akker starting and seeing the energy Keegs will bring from the bench – also good to see Chilliboy in the mix – go boys! Go Mapiiiiiiiiiiimpiiiiiiiiii score a hatrick!
Interesting to see how this pack goes as a forward unit is all about combos and dont think this combination has ever played a match together. If we are slack in the set phases and at ruck time the Sunwolves can make life very tricky for us. Backline looks good
@DuToit04 (Comment 7) : Fun fact. Mampimpi in Zulu means snitchers (plural)
I’m very excited to see how the team gets on. Hopefully Vosloo has a cracker and gives Rob some food for thought.
I’m excited to see how our scrummaging goes when Koegelenberg come on.
Excited by the changes and keen to see the boys fired up and focused despite the “easy” game ahead.
with vosloo at 6. I hope we can keep him there and make a genuine number 6 flank from him…. He really looked good there last year… imagine we still had marcell coetzee with the twins as the loose trio
@Poisy (Comment 9) : that’s good to know…so then he can snitch 3 tries on Saturday!
@Darius de Lange (Comment 11) : that marcell + twins is a dream of many of us here…what a sight that would be!
Still think the pack is too light and lacks that mongrel feel about it. In the last 10 years the Sharks have only done well if we have dominated their opposite pack. Our backline looks much more dangerous though and can been seen as our strength.
I hope the forwards put in a workmanlike performance at Jonsson Kings Park