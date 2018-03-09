Can the Sharks attract a bigger fan base?

As one of the most famous teams in the Super Rugby competition, the Sharks are known for their devoted fan base. However, in a world where image matters and where all teams need to get their name out there no matter what their status or their sport, attracting as many supporters as possible is vital for a team’s future development. Here are some top tips for the Sharks’ management to consider when it comes to spreading the message far and wide.

Question and answers

For a devoted fan of a sports team, there’s nothing quite as amazing as getting to ask your heroes a question, to which you’ve been wanting to know the answer. Whether fans want to know about the dressing room banter at the Kings Park Stadium or they simply want to find out what Robert du Preez’s strategy is for the team, a public session with members of the public is a great way to boost interest.

Do more social media

Social media is vital in the internet age, and while the Sharks already have almost half a million followers on Facebook, one of the joys of being a sports team is that the sky really is the limit when it comes to social media. There’ll always be a new fan who they haven’t managed to catch on Facebook or Twitter yet, and social media may even lead to new fans who weren’t previously interested in coming into the Sharks’ fold. Highly shareable content, such as exclusive pre-match messages from famous players such as Ruan Botha, would help any future social media campaign take off. With top tools such as content calendars out there, it doesn’t have to be a difficult task for the marketing team.

Produce amazing videos

It’s believed that over 500 million hours’ worth of videos are watched on YouTube alone every single day, and this means that there’s a huge opportunity for the Sharks to use video across many different platforms. Teams such as the All Blacks over in New Zealand produce popular videos covering everything from match highlights to quick-fire quizzes of players and staff, and the media-friendly nature of sports such as rugby mean that there’s plenty of footage out there ready to be used. And with top video editor software available for marketing staff to start using, there’s no reason to hold off.

Get the team out there

There’s a never-ending appetite for interviews, media appearances and business partnerships when it comes to sports team members, and it’s well worth the Sharks experimenting more with these opportunities. When sports team members appear on a television advert, for example, it increases the team’s visibility and encourages people to find out more about the star they’re seeing on their screens.

The Sharks are pretty popular, but there’s always room for improvement. There are lots of ways that the Sharks can grow their already substantial fan base even further, especially in the world of the internet. By employing a couple of extra marketing methods, the Sharks are likely to find themselves raking in extra fans.