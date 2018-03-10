50 up for Sharks

Robert du Preez’s Sharks pulled off an impressive 50-22 win over the Sunwolves in Super Rugby this afternoon.

A bright start by the hosts saw Makezole Mapimpi score an early try, after strong attacking work in the 22 created the opportunity for flyhaf du Preez (junior) to find his winger with a long pass. A simple stroll over for the winger, reminiscent of his score against the Lions in round 1, took the Sharks into a 10-0 lead, after du Preez had stroked an early penalty.

The Sharks then decided to play silly buggers, committing numerous silly errors that kept the Sunwolves strongly on attack. Scrumhalf Louis Schreuder had an uncharacteristically weak game and put his backs under pressure with slow, telegraphed service. Several charged-down clearances were the result and the Sharks had to dig deep to prevent the Sunwolves scoring more points than the 3 they came away with.

Akker van der Merwe turned the momentum with a brilliant solo break-away try with a quarter of the match gone. Further pressure was heaped on the visitors when Tera Mtembu scored a third just before the break. That was a brilliant try, with Andre Esterhuizen making a strong break from a scrum, before feeding Wian Vosloo inside. The flanker went outside again to Lukhanyo Am, who popped up to Mtembu on the inside for the score. Turning 24-3 up, the Sharks were in a good position with the bonus point in the bag.

The start of the second half belonged to the visitors, with right wing Lemeki scoring just after the break. The Sharks pulled back via Mapimpi, who again profited from a great du Preez pass but had to do a fair bit more work to skin Wolves fullback Matsushima and dot down. A fifth try to Jacques Vermeulen finally gave the Sharks a bit of daylight.

Cruising at 36-8, the Sharks again went to sleep a little and allowed Wimpie van der Walt in for a try. Two further tries followed for the Sharks, with Sbu Nkosi and Cameron Wright scoring. Curwin Bosch’s conversion of the seventh try brought up 50 points, but the last laugh went to the visitors, with left wing Tupuo scoring in the corner.

Sharks (50): Tries Mapimpi(2), van der Merwe, Mtembu, Vermeulen, Nkosi, Wright. Conversions du Preez (5), Bosch. Penalty du Preez.

Sunwolves (22): Tries Lemeki, van der Walt, Tupuo. Conversions Matsushima, Nakamura. Penalty Tatekawa