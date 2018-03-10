Jean-Luc named in Sharks tour group

Robert du Preez has named a 27-man tour group for his Sharks team’s four-match tour to the Antipodes, comprising 15 forwards and 12 backs. The coach’s son, Springbok loose forward Jean-Luc, has been passed fit to take his place in the group after an ankle injury sustained in October last year.

The group features a fairly typical composition, with four props, three hookers, three locks and five loose forwards in the forward mix. A number of players who featured against the Sunwolves in today’s rotated match 23 did not make the group, with Gideon Koegelenberg, Ross Geldenhuys and (surprisingly) Keegan Daniel missing out. Wian Vosloo clearly impressed the coaches today, since he is included, along with Hyron Andrews, Franco Marais, Tyler Paul and Thomas du Toit, who did not feature against the Sunwolves.

Among the backs, the somewhat surprising inclusion is that of Garth April, since he’s not seen any game time yet this season. Also coming in to complement the outfit that played today is rested winger Kobus van Wyk.

Sharks:

Beast Mtawarira, Juan Schoeman, Thomas du Toit, John-Hubert Meyer, Akker van der Merwe, Franco Marais, Chiliboy Ralepelle, Ruan Botha, Stephan Lewies, Hyron Andrews, Wian Vosloo, Jean-Luc du Preez, Tyler Paul, Tera Mtembu, Jacques Vermeulen

Louis Schreuder, Cameron Wright, Robert du Preez, Garth April, Andre Esterhuizen, Lukhanyo Am, Marius Louw, Makezole Mapimpi, Sbusiso Nkosi, Kobus van Wyk, Lwazi Mvovo, Curwin Bosch