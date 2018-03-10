robdylan

Super Rugby 2018: Sharks v Sunwolves


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Original Content, Sharks, Super Rugby on 10 Mar 2018 at 14:04
It’s week 4, match 3 and the Sharks are still looking for win number one. They’ve underestimated the Sunwolves before and conceded some embarrassing trues to the plucky Japanese side, but surely today MUST be the day when the Durbanites get it together and deliver a solid victory for their fans?

As we saw last week, Durban at this time of year is a tricky place to play a high-paced game and the Sharks must sorely look to a rejigged pack, with powerful Akker van der Merwe and Johnny Meyer and hard-working Wian Vosloo all coming in for first starts, to bring down the hammer on the lighter Japanese eight. This game is a perfect one for a strong, tight 50 minutes, followed by half an hour of free-flowing try-scoring mayhem. Try to do it the other way around, though, and the Sharks could be in for trouble.

Vosloo will become Sharks Super Rugby play number 252 when he starts the game, following on from Louis Schreduer who snapped up number 251 last week. Also in line for their “numbers” are prop Ross Geldenhuys, who has 52 caps in Super Rugby, but none yet for the Sharks, and lock Gideon Koegelenberg, who will look to earn a maiden cap if he comes on.

Kick-off at Jonssons Kings Park is at 15h15.

Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sibusiso Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Wian Vosloo, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (captain), 3 John-Hubert Meyer, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Beast Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Keegan Daniel, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Lwazi Mvovo.

Sunwolves: 15 Kotaro Matsushima, 14 Lomano Lemeki, 13 Sione Teaupa, 12 Michael Little, 11 William Tupou, 10 Harumichi Tatekawa, 9 Keisuke Uchida, 8 Willem Britz (captain), 7 Yoshitaka Tokunaga, 6 Michael Leitch, 5 Grant Hattingh, 4 Kazuki Himeno, 3 Takuma Asahara, 2 Yusuke Niwai, 1 Craig Millar.
Replacements: 16 Atsushi Sakate, 17 Shintaro Ishihara, 18 Hencus van Wyk, 19 Wimpie van der Walt, 20 Pieter Labuschagne, 21 Yutaka Nagare, 22 Ryoto Nakamura, 23 Robbie Robinson.



  • Very hot and humid here again today, hope the handling isn’t as bad as last week.

    Comment 1, posted at 10.03.18 14:21:57 by KingRiaan
    KingRiaanTeam captain
    		 

  • Got my Shark on, its raining in Cape Town, hoping for it to rain tries in Durbs.

    Comment 2, posted at 10.03.18 14:22:42 by SeanJeff
    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Calm down ffs

    Comment 3, posted at 10.03.18 15:09:14 by coolfusion
    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Why still so frantic?

    Comment 4, posted at 10.03.18 15:09:45 by coolfusion
    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • 9,10,15 playing like durps today :|

    Comment 5, posted at 10.03.18 15:19:39 by Mephisto_Shark
    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Comedy of errors twice in a row

    Comment 6, posted at 10.03.18 15:19:46 by Bokhoring
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Good teams are going to smash us big time.

    Comment 7, posted at 10.03.18 15:20:01 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Sharks defense being tested by these guys

    Comment 8, posted at 10.03.18 15:23:09 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Good tackle by Bosch

    Comment 9, posted at 10.03.18 15:24:37 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • How does the dominant scrum get penalised??????

    Comment 10, posted at 10.03.18 15:25:49 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • We need the twins and Ginger back asap

    Comment 11, posted at 10.03.18 15:28:01 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 11) : Agreed

    Comment 12, posted at 10.03.18 15:28:20 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • These guys are so close to offside its not even funny anymore

    Comment 13, posted at 10.03.18 15:28:32 by KingRiaan

    KingRiaanTeam captain
    		 

  • Poor play from Sharks forwards. Tera breaks to the wrong side of the scrum

    Comment 14, posted at 10.03.18 15:28:56 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • what the actual fuck :shock:

    Comment 15, posted at 10.03.18 15:29:18 by Mephisto_Shark

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Wow! The Sharks are kak this year. :D

    Comment 16, posted at 10.03.18 15:31:56 by Ben
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    BenAssistant coach
    		 

  • whats going on today guys….

    Comment 17, posted at 10.03.18 15:32:27 by Darius de Lange

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @Darius de Lange (Comment 17) : Same as last week, 1min brilliance 15min kak

    Comment 18, posted at 10.03.18 15:33:03 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Rob Jr is really off the pace the last two games

    Comment 19, posted at 10.03.18 15:34:38 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Finally they get pinged for offside

    Comment 20, posted at 10.03.18 15:35:03 by KingRiaan

    KingRiaanTeam captain
    		 

  • Akker!!!!!

    Comment 21, posted at 10.03.18 15:36:28 by KingRiaan

    KingRiaanTeam captain
    		 

  • Sharks forwards are powder puffs today. Allow the Sunwolves to put a lot of pressure on our 9 and 10. However Akker scores a good try.

    Comment 22, posted at 10.03.18 15:36:32 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • lekker akker!!!!nice try

    Comment 23, posted at 10.03.18 15:37:21 by Darius de Lange

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 22) : Should say apart from the Angry Warthog

    Comment 24, posted at 10.03.18 15:39:11 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Ignoring the badly offsides, some players need to be subbed already. Tera, Louis – time to gtfo the field

    Comment 25, posted at 10.03.18 15:41:45 by Mephisto_Shark

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Andre just left a try begging

    Comment 26, posted at 10.03.18 15:41:57 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 26) : Yeah but Mampimpi should have called for the ball

    Comment 27, posted at 10.03.18 15:43:24 by KingRiaan

    KingRiaanTeam captain
    		 

  • Much better. Try Tera

    Comment 28, posted at 10.03.18 15:44:12 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @KingRiaan (Comment 27) : No argument there, but if Andre wants to be a springbok he needs to notice those things

    Comment 29, posted at 10.03.18 15:44:59 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Good support from Vosloo in the movement

    Comment 30, posted at 10.03.18 15:45:02 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 28) : But why tera, now he will start again next week

    Comment 31, posted at 10.03.18 15:45:30 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @KingRiaan (Comment 27) : He should be expecting Mapimpi on his left shoulder. Never even looked left once. That’s one of things, which the NZ sides get right.

    Comment 32, posted at 10.03.18 15:45:34 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Have to say very plucky play from the Sunwolves

    Comment 33, posted at 10.03.18 15:50:49 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 32) : Tera called, so he looked to pass to him.

    Comment 34, posted at 10.03.18 15:51:54 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Andre Esterhuizen in my view by far the best 12 in SA right now, how strong is this lad??

    Comment 35, posted at 10.03.18 15:52:35 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Sharks need to show more respect for the ball. Too many loose balls and looks like Wolves scores

    Comment 36, posted at 10.03.18 16:04:22 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • That’s obstruction

    Comment 37, posted at 10.03.18 16:05:32 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • And now SS drops the ball / signal

    Comment 38, posted at 10.03.18 16:06:37 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 38) : It’s been awfully choppy and shyte since yesterday.

    Comment 39, posted at 10.03.18 16:08:16 by Mephisto_Shark

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Still 24-3 and Sunwolves on attack

    Comment 40, posted at 10.03.18 16:08:34 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 22) : that’s our big weakness. Our tight five is very light.

    Comment 41, posted at 10.03.18 16:09:19 by GreatSharksays

    Assistant coach
    		 

  • And they score in the corner. Sharks will have to score another try to regain the BP

    Comment 42, posted at 10.03.18 16:10:19 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @GreatSharksays (Comment 41) : Players just need to be more accurate

    Comment 43, posted at 10.03.18 16:11:06 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Kak defense by Bosch but, on the other hand, one could probably forgive him for not trusting Mapimpi to make the tackle.

    Comment 44, posted at 10.03.18 16:13:19 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Mapimpi is fast. Scores in the corner

    Comment 45, posted at 10.03.18 16:13:25 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Du Preez has created two tries with cutout passes but also made some poor decisions today

    Comment 46, posted at 10.03.18 16:14:55 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Our exit play is our major weakness.

    Comment 47, posted at 10.03.18 16:15:58 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Chilly on now

    Comment 48, posted at 10.03.18 16:16:21 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Yes Cam’s on

    Comment 49, posted at 10.03.18 16:19:10 by KingRiaan

    KingRiaanTeam captain
    		 

  • @KingRiaan (Comment 49) : And adds immediate speed on the ball. Vermeulen scores

    Comment 50, posted at 10.03.18 16:20:19 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Have to say Beast has been very busy today

    Comment 51, posted at 10.03.18 16:20:49 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 36-8. 5 tries to 1

    Comment 52, posted at 10.03.18 16:21:21 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Cam is miles ahead of Louis

    Comment 53, posted at 10.03.18 16:21:25 by Mephisto_Shark

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Sonny Bill Esterhuyzen doing some great offloads today

    Comment 54, posted at 10.03.18 16:22:45 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • And Wolves score another try.

    Comment 55, posted at 10.03.18 16:24:57 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 36-15

    Comment 56, posted at 10.03.18 16:25:53 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Lekker Wimpie!

    Comment 57, posted at 10.03.18 16:26:13 by KingRiaan

    KingRiaanTeam captain
    		 

  • @KingRiaan (Comment 57) : :lol:

    Comment 58, posted at 10.03.18 16:26:51 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Funny how this ref can spot offsides when it’s a black shirt, not so much in white shirts….

    Comment 59, posted at 10.03.18 16:27:20 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 51) : Motm performance by the beast

    Comment 60, posted at 10.03.18 16:28:45 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 58) : Knew him at school, him and his brother were always huge Sharks fans

    Comment 61, posted at 10.03.18 16:28:55 by KingRiaan

    KingRiaanTeam captain
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 60) : Akker may have a claim as well

    Comment 62, posted at 10.03.18 16:29:40 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 62) : Akker was sublime, beast has been a man mountain

    Comment 63, posted at 10.03.18 16:30:36 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Brilliant kick by Cam

    Comment 64, posted at 10.03.18 16:30:54 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Nkosi scores after a good kick and chase from Bosch

    Comment 65, posted at 10.03.18 16:33:24 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Mapimpi’s defence much better today

    Comment 66, posted at 10.03.18 16:34:17 by KingRiaan

    KingRiaanTeam captain
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 62) : Big Andre also a rock for us

    Comment 67, posted at 10.03.18 16:34:40 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @KingRiaan (Comment 66) : And Bosch’s

    Comment 68, posted at 10.03.18 16:34:44 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • How did we manage to not score there after Mapimpi’s run?

    Comment 69, posted at 10.03.18 16:34:44 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Good steal from Vosloo and the excellent kick from Cam

    Comment 70, posted at 10.03.18 16:38:04 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • In all honesty, this is better than last week, this is however an “easy” team. Hope this gives confidence to perform well in tougher matches

    Comment 71, posted at 10.03.18 16:39:54 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Mapimpi is devastating with ball in hand. Just needs more work on his defense

    Comment 72, posted at 10.03.18 16:40:21 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Good scrum from the Sharks leads to a try for Cam

    Comment 73, posted at 10.03.18 16:41:29 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • BP should be safe now

    Comment 74, posted at 10.03.18 16:41:48 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • This is the kind of score one would expect.

    Comment 75, posted at 10.03.18 16:44:26 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Wolves backline moves very slick. Score in the corner

    Comment 76, posted at 10.03.18 16:44:34 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Beautiful try by the Wolves!

    Comment 77, posted at 10.03.18 16:45:12 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 77) : Did he really ground it though

    Comment 78, posted at 10.03.18 16:46:07 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Some iffy defense from the Sharks

    Comment 79, posted at 10.03.18 16:46:21 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • WTF. Just kick it out

    Comment 80, posted at 10.03.18 16:46:41 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 78) : Don’t know. Seemed legit.

    Comment 81, posted at 10.03.18 16:48:55 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Job done. BP against a very plucky never say die Wolves team.

    Comment 82, posted at 10.03.18 16:50:53 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 80) : Ja what was that?

    Comment 83, posted at 10.03.18 16:51:54 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 81) : One eyed supporters and all that

    Comment 84, posted at 10.03.18 16:54:25 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

Add Comment

