Super Rugby 2018: Sharks v Sunwolves

It’s week 4, match 3 and the Sharks are still looking for win number one. They’ve underestimated the Sunwolves before and conceded some embarrassing trues to the plucky Japanese side, but surely today MUST be the day when the Durbanites get it together and deliver a solid victory for their fans?

As we saw last week, Durban at this time of year is a tricky place to play a high-paced game and the Sharks must sorely look to a rejigged pack, with powerful Akker van der Merwe and Johnny Meyer and hard-working Wian Vosloo all coming in for first starts, to bring down the hammer on the lighter Japanese eight. This game is a perfect one for a strong, tight 50 minutes, followed by half an hour of free-flowing try-scoring mayhem. Try to do it the other way around, though, and the Sharks could be in for trouble.

Vosloo will become Sharks Super Rugby play number 252 when he starts the game, following on from Louis Schreduer who snapped up number 251 last week. Also in line for their “numbers” are prop Ross Geldenhuys, who has 52 caps in Super Rugby, but none yet for the Sharks, and lock Gideon Koegelenberg, who will look to earn a maiden cap if he comes on.

Kick-off at Jonssons Kings Park is at 15h15.

Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sibusiso Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Wian Vosloo, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (captain), 3 John-Hubert Meyer, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Beast Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Keegan Daniel, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Lwazi Mvovo.

Sunwolves: 15 Kotaro Matsushima, 14 Lomano Lemeki, 13 Sione Teaupa, 12 Michael Little, 11 William Tupou, 10 Harumichi Tatekawa, 9 Keisuke Uchida, 8 Willem Britz (captain), 7 Yoshitaka Tokunaga, 6 Michael Leitch, 5 Grant Hattingh, 4 Kazuki Himeno, 3 Takuma Asahara, 2 Yusuke Niwai, 1 Craig Millar.

Replacements: 16 Atsushi Sakate, 17 Shintaro Ishihara, 18 Hencus van Wyk, 19 Wimpie van der Walt, 20 Pieter Labuschagne, 21 Yutaka Nagare, 22 Ryoto Nakamura, 23 Robbie Robinson.