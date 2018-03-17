Sharks shocking in Canberra

The Sharks have failed to capitalise against a Brumbies side twice reduced to 14 men. The home side bossed the set piece, tackle point and penalty count to record a 24-17 victory.

The Sharks were scarcely in the game in the first half, knocking on or conceding penalties with monotonous regularity as the Brumbies bossed both territory and possession. The hosts scored the only try of the half and lead 10-0 right up until the break, with Robert du Preez finally pulling 3 back just before half time.

An unconverted try to Henry Speight just after the break added some comfort for the home side.

The Sharks finally managed to burrow over for a score after dominating possession in the 22, with Thomas du Toit coming up with the ball. At 15-10 behind, things weren’t looking too bad, but the Sharks then proceeded to implode, giving away three kickable penalties in quick succession, to trail 24-10 heading into the final ten minutes.

A great long-range try from Curwin Bosch and a good touchline conversion from Robert du Preez gave the visitors a sniff and a losing bonus point, but once again, the Sharks’ own indiscipline and mistakes, coupled with a below-par showing from the pack, have resulted in a loss of log-points against a bog-standard Australian outfit.

Brumbies (24): Tries Taliauli, Speight. Conversion Hawera. Penalties Hawera (4)

Sharks (17): Tries du Toit, Bosch. Conversions R du Preez (2). Penalty R du Preez.