Beast back, Andre sits out

The Sharks team to face the Rebels on Friday has been named and features 6 changes to the starting XV after last week’s loss in Canberra.
Beast Mtawarira has recovered from his hamstring issue and replaces Juan Schoeman in the only change to the tight five. In the back row, Wian Vosloo loses out, with Jacques Vermeulen moving to 6 and Jea-Luc du Preez starting at blind side.
It seems that when the forwards shirk, the wings pay the price and both Kobus van Wyk and Makezole Mapimpi drop out this week, replaced by Sbu Nkosi and Lwazi Mvovo.
The final change sees Marius Louw start for André Esterhuizen, who sits out this week due to an ankle injury.
On the bench, Franco Marais, Hyron Andrews and Garth April come into the picture this week.
Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (captain), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Beast Mtawarira
Subs: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Wian Vosloo, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Kobus van Wyk, 23 Garth April.
Vermeulen in Vosloo out? Is Tera also back?
@coolfusion (Comment 1) : Seems like we don’t want to give the team a shot at winning then.
The bright side is that we can’t possibly be any worse than last weekend. That said, no news will satisfy the Sharks supporters currently, except for an unlikely report on Friday afternoon that the Sharks won convincingly.
Very confusing changes that doesn’t address the real issues.
@coolfusion (Comment 1) : At least Chilli and Majola is out. This is to big a competition to have to teach players the basics of set pieces. As long as we don’t consider Tera as a line out option, he shouldn’t be able to stuff up too many times.
Tera He had one of his worst games in a Sharks jersey last week and he gets a start. Well done coach, great eye there.
Will be interesting to see how Marius will do in a full 80min SR match. Glad to see Franco is back too. Also happy too see Currwin get consistent game time at 15.
Who is our backup at centre this weekend? I would have expected Johan Deysel to get a call up. Two outside backs seem unnecessary.