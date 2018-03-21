Gloucester announce Marais signing

Sharks hooker Franco Marais has apparently signed a contract with English side Gloucester, currently coached by former Lions mentor Johan Ackermann.

No details regarding length of contract have been revealed, but it has been confirmed in the British press that Marais will join up with his new side in time for the 2018-2019 season – in other words, on completion of the current Super Rugby season.

The Sharks have not confirmed anything on their side.