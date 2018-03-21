robdylan

Gloucester announce Marais signing


Sharks hooker Franco Marais has apparently signed a contract with English side Gloucester, currently coached by former Lions mentor Johan Ackermann.

No details regarding length of contract have been revealed, but it has been confirmed in the British press that Marais will join up with his new side in time for the 2018-2019 season – in other words, on completion of the current Super Rugby season.

The Sharks have not confirmed anything on their side.



  • Makes sense, i did call this happening…although thought it would be before super rugby started. 3 into 2 doesnt go even with ‘rotation’. Interesting to see who steps into 3rd choice with an aging Chilliboy and Akker-who i believe will also leave within 3yrs

  • @SheldonK (Comment 1) : The additional game time and exposure Akker will get as a result of Franco leaving, could open up some opportunities for him with the Boks. If that happens, I expect he may stick around longer than you think. Just a thought.

  • @Dancing Bear (Comment 2) : Yeh thats the kinda see-saw of it…if he gets a Bok look in he will stay…if not then he wont. Next year being a world cup year there are always a good few departures of guys who arent in Bok running. Assuming either of Akker or Chilliboy are with the Boks will be interesting to see who steps up in currie cup

  • Hi guys. Just a thought about our forwards. We use to have one or two guys that would trigger the pack. I’m thinking aj venter,alberts,marcell,botes,deysel,canco and even Daniels. Now no one steps up. Both is shocking compared to last season, but I will give daniels a run again. Harsh on him for one brain fart.

  • Sorry botha.

  • Why can’t we bring Burden back as {medical} joker? :lol: :mrgreen:

  • @markm (Comment 6) : Nou praat jy!!! Or Bissie…surely he won’t moer his Sharks team mates? Lol

  • Sorry to say but not unexpected!!!

  • Lol Ja donner. How could I forget the dup brothers. Do miss their boere flair hehehe.

