Sharks keep it steady

The Sharks team named to face the Blues in Auckland this weekend features just two changes to the side that took a proper old hammering in Melbourne the week before.
Robert du Preez has opted to give his team a shot at redemption this week, resisting the urge to make sweeping modifications to the lineup. Suspended Jacques Vermeulen drops out of the pack, with Philip van der Walt coming in to wear the number 6 jersey after joining the tour party this week.
The only other change to the starting team sees Andre Esterhuizen back from injury to start at 12.
Marius Louw makes way for Esterhuizen, moving to number 22 on the bench and forcing kobus van Wyk into 23, with Garth April dropping out. Injured Wian Vosloo’s bench spot goes to Tyler Paul in the only other shift.
Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (captain), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Beast Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Tyler Paul, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Kobus van Wyk
Same 8 and 9, seriously
Mapimpi excluded again? Gosh, he must really enjoy his move to Durban.
Glad to see April dropped! Was far to good when coming on last week and we cant have someone you know upstaging the coaches son(seriously who gets upstaged by Garth April).
I’m so disappointed…steady and conservative is good in the right context…Thomas at 3!? Tera and Schreuder starting? One good thing I see is Esterhuizen back. With Philip and Jean-Luc, loose forwards looking better. Lwazi looked like he found himself in the right areas to get over the try line last week, so he’s not a bad option. As ‘Oom Rugby’ alluded to: https://www.alloutrugby.com/frenzy-defence-sinks-sharks/, the Sharks defensive organisation is shot to poop – aggressive but not organised – and we could concede a lot of points. Could we score a lot of points? With the front row as it stands, not sure we would have dominance or parity to set up go-forward. Same mistakes, at least to my uneducated point-of-view.
This is the last week where we can potentially turn things around I truly hope we do.
I would have played Meyer, Paul(for Botha) and had Keegan overseas for Terra( April on the bench because he can be terrible or great and bad teams need those players) . We don’t even have a proper loose forward on the bench but there is no space for keegan? Is this a SANZAAR rule with the number of players in touring sqauds thing?
Tera and Schreuder again… After the last 2 games I can’t understand how those guys are still starting. Tera shouldn’t even be in the 23!
Well at least Ninja and JLdP are on the field as well. Don’t see us beating this Blues team. They are a very motivated unit this year. Tana’s doing a good job with the so called ‘worst’ NZ team.
Seriously….why not start with Cameron?? Tank is really damaging his career at 3…would have put the big red at 8….bench Tera and played Tyler at 6. Hope something starts happening!!
The Sharks are gonna kak in this game.
@SeanJeff (Comment 4) : I read somewhere that Nienaber is spending (has spent) some time on tour with the Sharks – normally a very good defensive coach. The defensive display does not seem to allude to that – so maybe those rumours were nonsense.
3 and to a lesser extent 9 will start the rot that sink the team again.
Ron Snr said at the start of the comp that there is a lot of competition for spots in the team and players would have to prove themselves. He seems to be rewarding mediocrity with Tera and Shreuder. I would give those guys 30 min to prove they can do something and if not…bench time.
Akira Ione is going to murder us off the back of the scrum if it moves backwards.
@Bokhoring (Comment 10) : Everyone can see the Thomas at 3 boondoggle is a mistake. The cognitive dissonance is strong with the guys in charge. And I agree about 9 too…Schreuder kicks from the base of the ruck with the regularity of a metronome. Never runs or passes. Sometimes your tactic can be to kick, but every flipping time I see him doing the kick. Other teams mix it up, if only to keep the opposition guessing.
@SeanJeff (Comment 12) : His service was a bit better in this last game, but I feel its time to let Cam start (need someone to energize the team) and let Louis regain his form from the bench.
I wasn’t going to repeat everyone’s sentiments here but I just can not leave this unsaid. Continuing Thomas at 3 has now become ridiculous bordering on the insane. He may not be the only problem with the pack but it is clear Meyer brings more stability. If we must continue the Thomas tighthead experiment we need to do so using him from the bench. Schreuder was sublime in the CC but has offered a poor imitation of that in SR, Wright brings pace and energy and has earned his starting spot. Terra at 8? Vermuelen is banned and Vosloo injured so we don’t have anyone else, that must be it. Surely there is no other reason! Granted we could have flown a replacement in, you know Keegan. Yes he cocked up against the Waratahs but geez, are we now leaving him out of the remainder of the tournament as punishment???
Last rant is Nkosi at 14. He looks lost there and is an out and out 11. Don’t move him. I’d rather bench Nkosi and play van Wyk at 14 than the other way round.
Hope the boys do something this weekend. We have a proud history at Eden Park, would love to keep it alive.
Tera Mtembu …?????!!! Seriously …? Again …? There are school number 8′s that play better than Tera … he is a passenger in the team and does nothing to deserve his place … I’ve watched him on the field — he runs around (rather slowly), but does very little and contributes nothing …
Louis Schreuder is either not totally fit yet, or he only had a brief moment of brilliance during the Currie Cup season, but at the moment he is pathetic and does not deserve his spot in the team …
Thomas du Toit played well since he started representing the Sharks … not brilliant (yet) — maybe because of his young age —- but his rugby career is being damaged tremendously by moving him to number 3 … He is a mere shadow of the player he was during the previous 2 years … Is it fair to him? Is it fair to the Sharks team ? Is it fair to us, the Sharks supporters ?
We, as the Sharks supporters, have been very patient over the last few years … every year being told that we are in a building phase and that we have a young team, etc., etc. ….. how long must we remain patient ? Does it take 5 years to build a team? I love the Sharks and will keep on supporting the team, but I am getting rather impatient now …. and it does not help (my state of mind) that I live in the Western Cape and that I’m surrounded by Stormers supporters ….
When will the Sharks succeed? When will they make us proud again?
@Hulk (Comment 14) : All vaild gripes and as you say not new gripes either. What are your thoughts on April being dropped? I thought he looked good coming on last week.
Not too sure what to think of this team selection. On paper they are good players but on the field they just arent performing. Players that have looked good on the field have been excluded or benched.
What’s that adage about doing things the same and expecting different results? At least Ninja is in and phew! Glad ole Essie is ok and ready to rumble.
I’m not at all positive about tommorow. Seems Rob will not learn or listen. Tera out Thomas maybe as impact but Meyer should start. How much more must Wright do to prove he is currently better option. Ginger good move not bringing Keegan back bad move. I agree regarding wing placement ffs you have a good weapon in Nkosi but you choose to make it hard for him. Is Rob du Preez even paying attention?
@SheldonK (Comment 17) : Coach seems to have a pecking order based on seniority. It helps to have old hands on deck (although apart from Beast the old hands at the Sharks seem disinterested), however sometimes you need to reward the players that show form right now.
@Bokhoring (Comment 20) : Coach seems to have a learning impediment. Or maybe he has no clue how to deploy his men. Maybe he is trying to get fired.
@swan (Comment 15) : I feel your pain, it’s tough wearing your Sharks kit to Newlands, or in fact anywhere, particularly when the stormers have racked up a few wins now
at home and the Sharks are having a dry season, again
All I can say is that I agree with all of you about Tera and Luis. Wright must start and bring back daniels asap. I thinks I will drown my sorrows with allot of beer like the previous 5 weeks. Cheers
Same 3, 8 and 9 ….. we most def are in the clueless coach era once again.