Du Preez kicks them all as Sharks go big in Auckland

Robert du Preez has scored an incredible 38 points on his own, including an amazing 13 kicks at goal from as many attempts, to steer the Sharks to a morale-boosting 63-40 win over the Blues in Auckland.

With both teams desperate for a win on a field where dew had made the ball slippery, the start was an error-strewn affair. The Sharks showed commitment and intensity on defence and at the tackle point and approached the game as though each point would be precious, asking du Preez to step up each time a kickable penalty was awarded. The approach paid dividends early, as they took a 3-0 lead, which became 10-0 soon afterwards as Jean-Luc du Preez and Ruan Botha combined well for a try in the first quarter.

As the Blues continued to infringe, the Sharks capitalised, with du Preez striking three further times via penalties. A great score to brother Jean-Luc, after a lovely lineout move that saw Andre Esterhuizen make big yards in midfield, took the Sharks out to a great 26-7 lead at half time, a consolation try to Blues fullback Michael Collins.

If the first half was a happy dream for Sharks fans, the start to the second was the stuff of nightmares as silly handling errors put the team onto the back foot in their 22. Sbu Nkosi misjudged a crucial cover tackle and went in high on his Blues counterpart and with the Sharks down to 14 for ten minutes, the Blues pounced back. What followed has to count as ten of the darkest minutes in recent Sharks history as 7-26 became 28-26 and the Sharks conceded three tries in quick succession. Any semblance of composure or defensive structure went out the window as the Sharks imploded and what should have been a famous win was suddenly looking like another hammering, with half an hour to play.

Replacement Kobus van Wyk on for an out-of-sorts Lwazi Mvovo, made an immediate impact with a big run that resulted in a try to flyhalf du Preez and after the big implosion, the Sharks once more found themselves ahead. A fourth try, finished by Tera Mtembu, added a bit of daylight and du Preez kicked three further penalties to again widen the gap. It ended a free-flowing try fest, with two late Blues scores matched by the Sharks, via van Wyk and Curwin Bosch. It would have been somewhat ignominious for the Sharks to lose on the try sheet despite winning the match so handsomely, but fortunately Bosch’s late score tied that matter up at six apiece, leaving Robert du Preez’s 21-point penalty haul as the ultimate differentiator between the teams.

Blues (40): Tries Collins, A Ioane, Tuipolotu, Perofeta, R Ioane, Moala. Converions Perofeta (5).

Sharks (63): Tries Botha, J du Preez, R du Preez, Mtembu, van Wyk, Bosch. Conversions R du Preez (6). Penalties R du Preez (7)