robdylan

Du Preez kicks them all as Sharks go big in Auckland


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Original Content, Sharks, Super Rugby on 31 Mar 2018 at 10:31
Tagged with : , , ,

Robert du Preez has scored an incredible 38 points on his own, including an amazing 13 kicks at goal from as many attempts, to steer the Sharks to a morale-boosting 63-40 win over the Blues in Auckland.

With both teams desperate for a win on a field where dew had made the ball slippery, the start was an error-strewn affair. The Sharks showed commitment and intensity on defence and at the tackle point and approached the game as though each point would be precious, asking du Preez to step up each time a kickable penalty was awarded. The approach paid dividends early, as they took a 3-0 lead, which became 10-0 soon afterwards as Jean-Luc du Preez and Ruan Botha combined well for a try in the first quarter.

As the Blues continued to infringe, the Sharks capitalised, with du Preez striking three further times via penalties. A great score to brother Jean-Luc, after a lovely lineout move that saw Andre Esterhuizen make big yards in midfield, took the Sharks out to a great 26-7 lead at half time, a consolation try to Blues fullback Michael Collins.

If the first half was a happy dream for Sharks fans, the start to the second was the stuff of nightmares as silly handling errors put the team onto the back foot in their 22. Sbu Nkosi misjudged a crucial cover tackle and went in high on his Blues counterpart and with the Sharks down to 14 for ten minutes, the Blues pounced back. What followed has to count as ten of the darkest minutes in recent Sharks history as 7-26 became 28-26 and the Sharks conceded three tries in quick succession. Any semblance of composure or defensive structure went out the window as the Sharks imploded and what should have been a famous win was suddenly looking like another hammering, with half an hour to play.

Replacement Kobus van Wyk on for an out-of-sorts Lwazi Mvovo, made an immediate impact with a big run that resulted in a try to flyhalf du Preez and after the big implosion, the Sharks once more found themselves ahead. A fourth try, finished by Tera Mtembu, added a bit of daylight and du Preez kicked three further penalties to again widen the gap. It ended a free-flowing try fest, with two late Blues scores matched by the Sharks, via van Wyk and Curwin Bosch. It would have been somewhat ignominious for the Sharks to lose on the try sheet despite winning the match so handsomely, but fortunately Bosch’s late score tied that matter up at six apiece, leaving Robert du Preez’s 21-point penalty haul as the ultimate differentiator between the teams.

Blues (40): Tries Collins, A Ioane, Tuipolotu, Perofeta, R Ioane, Moala. Converions Perofeta (5).
Sharks (63): Tries Botha, J du Preez, R du Preez, Mtembu, van Wyk, Bosch. Conversions R du Preez (6). Penalties R du Preez (7)



50 Comments

  • shocked!!!!!!!!!! but happy… this ia much better.. need some work on defence and the scrums…

    • Comment 1, posted at 31.03.18 10:38:25 by Darius de Lange Reply
    Under 21 player
    		 

  • Was so great to watch. still many soft moments but the passion and commitment that has been missing was there in bucketloads today

    • Comment 2, posted at 31.03.18 10:47:21 by Dunx Reply
    DunxSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Congratulations team. You restored our pride

    • Comment 3, posted at 31.03.18 10:48:34 by KILLER SHARK Reply
    Valued Sharksworld Supporter
    KILLER SHARKTeam captain
    		 

  • @KILLER SHARK (Comment 3) : They restored their pride in the team is a better statement

    • Comment 4, posted at 31.03.18 10:50:16 by Dunx Reply

    DunxSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Hound, I’m thinking of you bru, hope you’re having an awesome Saturday. Feels good to win.

    • Comment 5, posted at 31.03.18 10:53:28 by SeanJeff Reply

    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • When Schreuder knocked a ball on after JLDP won us the ball and the anger from JLDP showed me the hunger, How much did the message from Teichman help towards the Sharks improvement?

    Scrums were not too bad, for me the biggest concern was the kicking out of hand and the restarts, possession given away far too many times at the kick off’s.

    • Comment 6, posted at 31.03.18 10:53:42 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • The Loose trio played well today bar the kickoff’s, Tera had a solid game on attack and defense.

    • Comment 7, posted at 31.03.18 10:55:44 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Blatant nepotism here, how those Du Preez boys even make the team is a mystery to me.

    • Comment 8, posted at 31.03.18 11:03:53 by jonnow Reply

    jonnowSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @jonnow (Comment 8) : :mrgreen: :mrgreen: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: I just ignored those comments, too single out certain players was wrong because we were failing as a team.

    • Comment 9, posted at 31.03.18 11:05:21 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jonnow (Comment 8) : Too add after last weeks loss in here many said JLDP was useless and yet on many other sites he made the team of the week, even while in a losing side.
    Another player that performed in a losing side was Beast, but still poor as a team.

    • Comment 10, posted at 31.03.18 11:06:32 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • I hope some of the negative posters about Botha and his captaincy have the decency to give credit to the big mans leadership today, when we went behind most teams would have folded.On field leadership the kind of which John Smit was famous for pulled the team around.
    I hope Ruan sticks around for a long long time.

    • Comment 11, posted at 31.03.18 11:15:49 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 11) : Look if we lost again the knives would have been out in full swing, Ruan also played far better today and that was more important to me.

    JLDP was the one with VD Walt that brought more urgency though and the team just mentally showed more today.

    • Comment 12, posted at 31.03.18 11:18:07 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 12) : Agree on those flankers they brought fire. Now if could have a strong hard 8 I’ll be happy.

    • Comment 13, posted at 31.03.18 11:19:59 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 12) : Well it would rightly be out. We have to demand their best. What they were serving was weak sauce. And fans get frustrated even more if we know they are capable of bringing more.

    • Comment 14, posted at 31.03.18 11:23:21 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Some great character shown by the team against an admittedly poor Blues team.

    Some comments: How does Robert du Preez as a former Bok scrumhalf put up with the slow poor performance of Schreuder week after week without dropping him. The backline seems transformed when Wright is brought on.

    Curwin Bosch kicks the ball a mile out of hand, so while I am very happy with RdP jnr at flyhalf, why isn’t Curwin tasked with kicking penalties for touch, he must be the sweetest striker of a ball in the competition.

    We seem to have lost the plot somewhat as far as our wings are concerned. We have great depth but aren’t capitalizing on it. Switching Nkosi between left and right wing seems to have affected his game, please keep him on the left wing and rotate him with Mapimpi. Van Wyk needs to start at right wing with Lwazi on the bench.

    Terra had a pretty good game, happy for him, but I can’t wait to have Dan back in the mix.

    • Comment 15, posted at 31.03.18 11:32:00 by jonnow Reply

    jonnowSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Satisfaction…
    I hope there is some reflection among us fans that we can sometimes say some pretty daft things. I get the frustration, I feel it big time myself…but, man, we can go overboard…
    Next week will be tough against the Canes, but let’s keep the intensity up and then have a good run in the republic…

    • Comment 16, posted at 31.03.18 11:33:09 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 14) : I agree we do need demand the best and as a team they struggled, but there have been mitigating circumstances, In my view the past few weeks had a team that looked confused and much of it seemed to come from coaching, Yes new style of play, De Villiers coaching the forwards for a week or 2 and then a week of Nienaber re defense and it really cannot be good with changes week in and week out, even today we did much better but defense looked great and then uncertain at times.

    • Comment 17, posted at 31.03.18 11:40:10 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 16) : Hurricanes are by far the best team in the competition,I would back them against most international teams including the rest of the AB;s
    We won today because we had a plan and stuck to it, every kick we had we took the points and Robert kicked 13 out of 13.
    But a win is a win, we contained the Ioanne brothers today, the Saveaus and the Barretts next week will be another story.

    • Comment 18, posted at 31.03.18 11:42:04 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 18) : Yup…

    • Comment 19, posted at 31.03.18 11:56:27 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 6) : Tera’s response after his try was also encouraging. But the team’s response to the slump after HT was the most notable for me. It is one thing for JL to be angry at a team member for making a misstake, it is another to keep calm and pull the team together in tough times. I thought Beast and Philip played a big part in talking to and encouraging the team. A captain can’t do that alone.

    • Comment 20, posted at 31.03.18 13:04:18 by Rienke36 Reply

    Rienke36Under 21 player
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 17) : De Villiers spent time with the Stormers not Sharks.

    • Comment 21, posted at 31.03.18 13:07:45 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 18) : If the team put in the same effort as today and still lose against a better team I wont mind at all.

    • Comment 22, posted at 31.03.18 13:09:21 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 21) : Spent time with Du Toit at the Sharks too, remember it was him that requested Tank moves to TH

    • Comment 23, posted at 31.03.18 13:13:28 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • The question I always have is… Why they could not play with half the intensity against poorer teams like Brumbies and Rebels. And get easy bonus point wins.. Great win but 2 poor losses and 1 draw somehow nullify this effort today

    • Comment 24, posted at 31.03.18 13:20:01 by ebenp Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @ebenp (Comment 24) : Actually if they can keep this up the middle of the log doesn’t have that great a gap. But I’m waiting to see if they don’t forget the good lessons learned today. I hope not.

    • Comment 25, posted at 31.03.18 13:26:57 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Just watched the highlights of the game again. Really brought tears to my eyes. This is why I love the sharks. This match made me think of the 2 best games I ever saw from a sharks team. Way back against the hurricanes on their home field when our scrum half went for poles only to kick wide for Stephan terbl. to take it and score a try. And then a couple of years ago against the crusaders. Thanks boys you made us proud as sharks supporters.

    • Comment 26, posted at 31.03.18 13:34:59 by osbal Reply

    osbalUnder 19 player
    		 

  • I luv the way we off load and the support in attack. A few guys still lack tenacity in defense but overall a fantastic display of running rugby. Proud win.

    • Comment 27, posted at 31.03.18 14:23:30 by KILLER SHARK Reply
    Valued Sharksworld Supporter
    KILLER SHARKTeam captain
    		 

  • The game reminded me of a Cheetahs vs Sunwolves kind of romp. Just glad we managed more than the Blues.

    • Comment 28, posted at 31.03.18 15:12:28 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • The combination of Esterhuzen and Jean Luc is formidable,Jean Luc running on Andre’s shoulder will demolish any defence.
    Now we need Dan running off those two.

    • Comment 29, posted at 31.03.18 16:08:19 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • The day I decide not to watch they do this! Well I’m not watching next week either thn

    • Comment 30, posted at 31.03.18 16:37:01 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • Congrats guys! Great win.

    I couldn’t watch the game but from all I’ve read, and saw in previous games, JLdP is really stepping up this year, improving his skill sets as well

    • Comment 31, posted at 31.03.18 21:03:33 by Baylion Reply

    BaylionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Silly question, why are the stormers placed above us on the log with a worse points difference. Both on 13 points we have a game in hand and more bonus points

    • Comment 32, posted at 31.03.18 23:21:11 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 32) : games won?

    • Comment 33, posted at 01.04.18 00:54:31 by HeinF Reply

    HeinFTeam captain
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 32) : Won 3 games, Sharks 2

    • Comment 34, posted at 01.04.18 05:15:34 by Baylion Reply

    BaylionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Baylion (Comment 34) : Historically points difference was the log separator, until play offs, then games won counted if they were tied. Or am I remembering it wrong

    • Comment 35, posted at 01.04.18 06:47:27 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 35) : Tie Breaking Rules:
    In the event two or more teams are equal on tournament points for any position in their respective conference at end of regular season, the following will apply to determine final conference positions:

    1 Most wins from all matches;
    2 Highest aggregate points difference from all matches;
    3 Most tries from all matches;
    4 Highest aggregate difference of total tries for versus tries scored against from all matches;
    5 Coin toss.

    • Comment 36, posted at 01.04.18 07:32:11 by Baylion Reply

    BaylionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • “It is with delight that The Sharks announce the short-term signing of retired Sharks/Springbok wing Stefan Terblanche, a former captain and a stalwart in the black and white, who is making a welcome return to the playing field.”

    “Stefan will fly out to New Zealand this afternoon to join the team ahead of their match against the Hurricanes on Friday night”

    • Comment 37, posted at 01.04.18 09:05:48 by Baylion Reply

    BaylionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Baylion (Comment 36) : Can’t we just please go back to super 12 rules and format………..

    • Comment 38, posted at 01.04.18 09:07:51 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Baylion (Comment 37) : Interesting, fullback perhaps? Can’t see him quick enough for wing anymore, or outside centre maybe? Am not himself this season. We have plenty of talent on the wing

    • Comment 39, posted at 01.04.18 09:09:06 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Baylion (Comment 37) : Just dawned on me, April fools. Face palm

    • Comment 40, posted at 01.04.18 09:11:46 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Baylion (Comment 37) : Nice try dude….

    • Comment 41, posted at 01.04.18 09:35:36 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 40) : You weren’t supposed to give it away just yet. It could have had a lot more mileage.

    • Comment 42, posted at 01.04.18 09:36:42 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 40) : LOL :)

    • Comment 43, posted at 01.04.18 09:37:09 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 41) : Quoted from the Sharks web site. Thought a link might give it away

    • Comment 44, posted at 01.04.18 09:40:44 by Baylion Reply

    BaylionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 42) : True

    • Comment 45, posted at 01.04.18 10:02:13 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 43) : Had a loud chuckle the second I hit post comment, then it hit me……..

    • Comment 46, posted at 01.04.18 10:06:49 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 39) : Ouch! :lol:

    • Comment 47, posted at 01.04.18 12:02:45 by Ben Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    BenAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Ben (Comment 47) : They got me…..

    • Comment 48, posted at 01.04.18 12:51:21 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 30) : hahaha Ja they’re sneaky like that!!! Luckily I decided to watch the first 10min to see how things go.

    • Comment 49, posted at 01.04.18 15:10:34 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 30) : Don’t feel alone bud. Almost decided not to watch myself. Pleasant surprise though.

    • Comment 50, posted at 01.04.18 16:23:09 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.