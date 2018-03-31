robdylan

Super Rugby 2018: Blues v Sharks


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Original Content, Sharks, Super Rugby on 31 Mar 2018 at 08:13
Tagged with :

The fact that the Blues have beaten the Sharks only once in recent history – that being in 2016, the alst time the sides played – will be scant consolation as Robert du Preez’s embattled side limps into Auckland this week on the back of a big hiding in Melbourne.

Is there any way the Sharks can turn this awful season around and record a surprise win over the Blues?

Kick-off is at 08h35 SA time.

Blues: 15 Michael Collins, 14 Jordan Trainor, 13 George Moala, 12 Rieko Ioane, 11 Melani Nanai, 10 Stephen Perofeta, 9 Jonathan Ruru, 8 Akira Ioane, 7 Murphy Taramai, 6 Jerome Kaino, 5 Josh Goodhue, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu, 3 Mike Tamoaieta, 2 James Parsons (captain), 1 Pauliasi Manu.
Replacements: 16 Leni Apisai, 17 Ross Wright, 18 Sione Mafileo, 19 Jimmy Tupou, 20 Kara Pryor, 21 Sam Nock, 22 Bryn Gatland, 23 Thomas Faiane.

Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sibusiso Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (captain), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Tyler Paul, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Kobus van Wyk.



127 Comments

  • Chilly starts in place of Akker – I assume injury enforced

    • Comment 1, posted at 31.03.18 08:32:09 by Bokhoring Reply
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • What is that look on the team’s faces as they exit the dressing room? Focus? Dread?

    • Comment 2, posted at 31.03.18 08:34:28 by SeanJeff Reply
    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Tera looks quite motivated

    • Comment 3, posted at 31.03.18 08:38:48 by SeanJeff Reply
    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • 3-0 Sharks

    • Comment 4, posted at 31.03.18 08:39:45 by Bokhoring Reply
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Sharks exits are a mess

    • Comment 5, posted at 31.03.18 08:40:37 by Bokhoring Reply
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • First time this year we manage a proper maul

    • Comment 6, posted at 31.03.18 08:43:42 by Bokhoring Reply
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • JLDP putting in a really dominant tackle

    • Comment 7, posted at 31.03.18 08:46:21 by Bokhoring Reply
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Botha scores a try after another strong run from JLDP

    • Comment 8, posted at 31.03.18 08:46:57 by Bokhoring Reply
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 10-0 Sharks

    • Comment 9, posted at 31.03.18 08:47:17 by Bokhoring Reply
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • What a turnaround from last week so far. Good to see improvement.

    • Comment 10, posted at 31.03.18 08:48:33 by boertjie101 Reply
    Under 21 player
    		 

  • SO good to see hunger and aggression at last

    • Comment 11, posted at 31.03.18 08:49:54 by Mephisto_Shark Reply
    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Sharks playing a lot better tonight

    • Comment 12, posted at 31.03.18 08:50:58 by Bokhoring Reply
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 13-0

    • Comment 13, posted at 31.03.18 08:51:51 by Bokhoring Reply
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • What wonders it will do if you fight for territory. Let’s hope it’s stays that way.

    • Comment 14, posted at 31.03.18 08:54:31 by coolfusion Reply
    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Sharks box kicks too deep

    • Comment 15, posted at 31.03.18 08:54:55 by Bokhoring Reply
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Silly kicks from Sharks on attack give Blues the ball to score

    • Comment 16, posted at 31.03.18 08:58:49 by Bokhoring Reply
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 13-7

    • Comment 17, posted at 31.03.18 08:59:10 by Bokhoring Reply
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 16-7

    • Comment 18, posted at 31.03.18 09:03:13 by Bokhoring Reply
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 16) : Silly quick lineouts instead of getting your forwards back and use set piece structures when you are able to. Reverse gear from there onwards.

    • Comment 19, posted at 31.03.18 09:05:42 by coolfusion Reply
    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Sharks have not managed one clean exit tonight

    • Comment 20, posted at 31.03.18 09:05:59 by Bokhoring Reply
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Try saving tackle from LS

    • Comment 21, posted at 31.03.18 09:09:30 by Bokhoring Reply
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Why does Bosch not take all the line kicks?

    • Comment 22, posted at 31.03.18 09:11:26 by Bokhoring Reply
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Chilli boy trying to find a jumper in the top stands. Amateur….

    • Comment 23, posted at 31.03.18 09:12:42 by coolfusion Reply
    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Try from JLDP after great break from Andre

    • Comment 24, posted at 31.03.18 09:12:53 by Bokhoring Reply
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • That strength is beautiful, JLDP you beauty!

    • Comment 25, posted at 31.03.18 09:13:33 by Mephisto_Shark Reply
    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • 23-7 Sharks. But can we get a clean exit now

    • Comment 26, posted at 31.03.18 09:13:40 by Bokhoring Reply
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • First box kick that works

    • Comment 27, posted at 31.03.18 09:15:59 by Bokhoring Reply
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Philip taking the kicks and fluffing every bloody time and the box kicks are doing my head in

    • Comment 28, posted at 31.03.18 09:17:08 by Mephisto_Shark Reply
    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Sharks taking all kicks to poles tonight. Sensible

    • Comment 29, posted at 31.03.18 09:17:22 by Bokhoring Reply
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 26-7

    • Comment 30, posted at 31.03.18 09:17:48 by Bokhoring Reply
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Where the [email protected]&# have these guys been for 6 weeks???? Passion, guts, haert!!!! This is what we want

    • Comment 31, posted at 31.03.18 09:18:32 by SharksRTB Reply
    SharksRTBCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • :shock:

    • Comment 32, posted at 31.03.18 09:20:24 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 11) : finally

    • Comment 33, posted at 31.03.18 09:20:29 by SharksRTB Reply

    SharksRTBCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Much more aggression at the breakdown and defense

    • Comment 34, posted at 31.03.18 09:20:30 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 34) : :shock: :grin:

    • Comment 35, posted at 31.03.18 09:21:20 by SharksRTB Reply

    SharksRTBCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Why are we kicking at posts if our maul is making meters?

    • Comment 36, posted at 31.03.18 09:21:56 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Bonus points could’ve been in the bag already

    • Comment 37, posted at 31.03.18 09:22:18 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • I’m so happy right now. This is the rugby we want to see our boys play! EVERY aspect has improved. We take the points on offer, we defend well and we attack well! Bosch is playing his heart out as is JLdP

    • Comment 38, posted at 31.03.18 09:22:55 by boertjie101 Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 36) : Decision making has been good from the Sharks. They took the points on offer while the Blues haven’t. This is exact why they are three scores behind at the moment.

    • Comment 39, posted at 31.03.18 09:24:23 by boertjie101 Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 34) : I think it’s those two men Phillip and Jean Luc who brings the hunger. The rest now have something to follow. And with that hunger came much better possession and for a change better territory. Why was that so hard to see previously. They should be fighting every meter even when in opposing half as I said previously with the names we have that should not be so hard.

    • Comment 40, posted at 31.03.18 09:24:59 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @boertjie101 (Comment 39) : Personally I think after going 9points up, we should really have gone for tries.

    • Comment 41, posted at 31.03.18 09:25:43 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Has anyone noticed that even tera is having a good game

    • Comment 42, posted at 31.03.18 09:26:25 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 42) : He has been busy but he has lost all his speed. Way too slow for an 8

    • Comment 43, posted at 31.03.18 09:30:26 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 43) : Defence and rucks he has been great today. But yes, he has lost any form of pace

    • Comment 44, posted at 31.03.18 09:31:12 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Sharks need to keep it up for another 50 minutes

    • Comment 45, posted at 31.03.18 09:31:36 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Wow this is looking a lot better!!! Now to keep it going for the second 40!!!

    • Comment 46, posted at 31.03.18 09:31:58 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 41) : Let’s agree to disagree. It’s been a disease of local teams to overestimate their abilities just to stuff it up at the line. The game is still long. Let’s win the game first before worrying about the bonus point. NZ teams have the ability to score 14 points in no time, so we must keep building.

    • Comment 47, posted at 31.03.18 09:32:20 by boertjie101 Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • Yellow for Nkosi

    • Comment 48, posted at 31.03.18 09:36:48 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • no arms on Mvovo, scrum continues but a high is a yellow :roll:

    • Comment 49, posted at 31.03.18 09:37:30 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @boertjie101 (Comment 47) : Hence the reason that 2 tries is a safer buffer than 3 penalties

    • Comment 50, posted at 31.03.18 09:38:21 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Poor start to second half by Sharks.

    • Comment 51, posted at 31.03.18 09:38:52 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 26-14

    • Comment 52, posted at 31.03.18 09:39:30 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Bosch really not keen on taking high balls

    • Comment 53, posted at 31.03.18 09:40:55 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Sharks game folding now

    • Comment 54, posted at 31.03.18 09:42:03 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Get cam on the field now

    • Comment 55, posted at 31.03.18 09:42:59 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Unreal

    • Comment 56, posted at 31.03.18 09:45:45 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Where the Fuck was our fullback Mr curwin toss

    • Comment 57, posted at 31.03.18 09:46:14 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Poor tackling from Andre and a forward and 4 runs straight through. 26-21. Blues going to win this game

    • Comment 58, posted at 31.03.18 09:46:27 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Cam and kobus on for some urgency

    • Comment 59, posted at 31.03.18 09:47:13 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Sharks have now stopped tackling and Blues 10 run through entire team

    • Comment 60, posted at 31.03.18 09:48:12 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Welcome back Sharks where have you been we missed you.

    • Comment 61, posted at 31.03.18 09:48:13 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Was an envelope passed at half time or something, wtf is going on

    • Comment 62, posted at 31.03.18 09:48:47 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • 28-26 Blues lead

    • Comment 63, posted at 31.03.18 09:48:49 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • checked off camera :shock:

    • Comment 64, posted at 31.03.18 09:49:27 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 64) : He was behind the kicker

    • Comment 65, posted at 31.03.18 09:50:20 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Tera scores after Sharks decide to play. Kobus started the move by running the ball back

    • Comment 66, posted at 31.03.18 09:51:58 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • To the sharks: do whatever the hell you want, but I am done

    • Comment 67, posted at 31.03.18 09:52:15 by HeinF Reply

    HeinFTeam captain
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 66) : Now for cam

    • Comment 68, posted at 31.03.18 09:52:18 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • 33-28 Sharks now

    • Comment 69, posted at 31.03.18 09:52:34 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Game really entertaining now

    • Comment 70, posted at 31.03.18 09:52:43 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Cam finally on

    • Comment 71, posted at 31.03.18 09:54:13 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Great offload by JLDP, great run for Lewies and Robert scores

    • Comment 72, posted at 31.03.18 09:55:53 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 40-28 Sharks

    • Comment 73, posted at 31.03.18 09:56:33 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Great game

    • Comment 74, posted at 31.03.18 09:56:57 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Lovely character to bounce back, this is all we want as fans guys

    • Comment 75, posted at 31.03.18 09:57:17 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • That should be a yellow

    • Comment 76, posted at 31.03.18 09:59:43 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Fucking cynical, unfortunate my arsehole you cheat ref

    • Comment 77, posted at 31.03.18 09:59:59 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • 43-28

    • Comment 78, posted at 31.03.18 10:00:06 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • That should also be a yellow

    • Comment 79, posted at 31.03.18 10:00:53 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 79) : And Blues 14 off

    • Comment 80, posted at 31.03.18 10:01:56 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Too many aimless kicks from Bosch on attack

    • Comment 81, posted at 31.03.18 10:03:35 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 81) : yeah that out of hand kicking of his is pretty awful

    • Comment 82, posted at 31.03.18 10:04:29 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 81) : Sharks making so many metres at will ball in hand and then one doos loses patience and kicks possession away. He should get a klap from ach player for that.

    • Comment 83, posted at 31.03.18 10:07:09 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Should have gone for the lineout on this one

    • Comment 84, posted at 31.03.18 10:07:22 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 46-28

    • Comment 85, posted at 31.03.18 10:07:44 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Morning guys. How is the tank going in the scrums?

    • Comment 86, posted at 31.03.18 10:09:59 by Bayshark Reply

    BaysharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Van Wyk scores. 53-28 Sharks

    • Comment 87, posted at 31.03.18 10:10:08 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Can Blues score 4 tries in 8 minutes?

    • Comment 88, posted at 31.03.18 10:11:21 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Blues score in the corner

    • Comment 89, posted at 31.03.18 10:14:27 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Just be patient keep making those gainlines ball in hand. Bosch schreauder and du Preez not kick out of impatient or oppertunism. Keep stealing territory. That is what works. The forwards really showed up on attack today.

    • Comment 90, posted at 31.03.18 10:14:35 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • 53-35 now

    • Comment 91, posted at 31.03.18 10:15:24 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Need to support in the tackles as well. If the man is up go help leg drive him backwards.

    • Comment 92, posted at 31.03.18 10:16:49 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • 56-35

    • Comment 93, posted at 31.03.18 10:17:25 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Tera having a good game

    • Comment 94, posted at 31.03.18 10:18:49 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • For a change a good record in our favor.

    • Comment 95, posted at 31.03.18 10:19:14 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Blues score after overthrow from Marais

    • Comment 96, posted at 31.03.18 10:19:51 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 56-40

    • Comment 97, posted at 31.03.18 10:20:24 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Sharks will win although game is not over yet

    • Comment 98, posted at 31.03.18 10:22:15 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Once again, it’s the massive character shown that put the smile on my face. Playing every minute of the game, even after some stupid errors and lapse in defense leading to soft tries. Commitment like this every week, win or lose, just keep passion in the jersey until the final whistle ;-)

    • Comment 99, posted at 31.03.18 10:22:38 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • And Bosch with 3 to one advantage on the outside decides not to pass….

    • Comment 100, posted at 31.03.18 10:23:33 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Bosch scores the final try.

    • Comment 101, posted at 31.03.18 10:24:20 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 100) : And he takes back the one he lost. Nice..

    • Comment 102, posted at 31.03.18 10:25:31 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • TMO being stupid there

    • Comment 103, posted at 31.03.18 10:26:01 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Robert has a 100% kicking record with something like 13 out of 13

    • Comment 104, posted at 31.03.18 10:27:15 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Could this be the turnaround game of the season? Well done Sharks.

    • Comment 105, posted at 31.03.18 10:28:29 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Awesome to have forwards present today. Hope they grace us with their presence again next week.

    • Comment 106, posted at 31.03.18 10:28:48 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 105) : Let’s not jinx

    • Comment 107, posted at 31.03.18 10:29:09 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • JLDP my man of the match but it has been a team effort for a change

    • Comment 108, posted at 31.03.18 10:30:36 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Must give credit, that was a team result, the one we’ve been begging for for 6 weeks, very proud

    • Comment 109, posted at 31.03.18 10:31:48 by SeanJeff Reply

    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • I’m saying again. Our decision making won us the game today. Equal amount of tries scored. Difference being Sharks took the points when it was on offer. If after that 10min on Nkosi in the bin, the Blues had been up by 10+ points, things could easily have turned out ugly for the Sharks. Well played guys.

    • Comment 110, posted at 31.03.18 10:33:16 by boertjie101 Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • Im going to call it. Bosch is a much better fullback than flyhalf. More time and space. Joins the line like no player has done since Andre Jobert. Big boot. Much improved defensively

    • Comment 111, posted at 31.03.18 10:34:07 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 103) : just have to love the NZ commentators saying “now that’s 35 seconds from our lives we not getting back” after being very annoyed with the TMO for getting involved after the try was already awarded!!!

    • Comment 112, posted at 31.03.18 10:34:31 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 111) : for sure! He has looked very good at 15!

    • Comment 113, posted at 31.03.18 10:35:34 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • JLDP my MotM too, he was like a pitbull today. Well done lad.

    • Comment 114, posted at 31.03.18 10:35:56 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Much better performance by the Sharks and really glad I decided to watch the game!

    • Comment 115, posted at 31.03.18 10:37:15 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • Team victory. Our Captain rallied his team, Rob jnr stepped up, Terra stepped up. And our bench players made an impact, Kobus came on and to me swinged the momentum back to us with that one run. He wants his starting berth back

    • Comment 116, posted at 31.03.18 10:37:36 by YamYam Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    YamYamUnder 21 player
    		 

  • When Schreuder knocked a ball on after JLDP won us the ball and the anger from JLDP showed me the hunger, How much did the message from Teichman help towards the Sharks improvement?

    • Comment 117, posted at 31.03.18 10:43:55 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Ha Ha Ha ;-) ;-) ;-) ;-) ;-) ;-) ;-) ;-) ;-) ;-) ;-) ;-) ;-) ;-) ;-) ;-)
    Think of this first South African team to win overseas this year that includesArgentina and Japan,only S.A team with a favourably away win record against the Blues.
    To put this game in perspective Stormers haven’t won a game in New Zealand since 2009.
    The coaches sons were amazing today and good news is that the best one didn’t play today.
    Blues by 40 my arse ;-) ;-) ;-) ;-) ;-) ;-) ;-) ;-) ;-)

    • Comment 118, posted at 31.03.18 10:45:41 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 111) : I be said same. He must just keep cool head

    • Comment 119, posted at 31.03.18 10:47:31 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 118) : Glad to lose that argument. Easily.

    • Comment 120, posted at 31.03.18 10:48:05 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @YamYam (Comment 116) : Knock on effect from forwards showing up attacking gainline keeping possession. The whole team looks better that way.

    • Comment 121, posted at 31.03.18 10:50:18 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 112) : Ja that was Petty from them. Nothing to gain

    • Comment 122, posted at 31.03.18 10:51:00 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 114) : Ginger also adding grunt. Even Tommie monstering a tough challenge.

    • Comment 123, posted at 31.03.18 10:52:04 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 118) : call it personal choice but JLDP is the best one imho. An absolute bully at the tackle line

    • Comment 124, posted at 31.03.18 11:01:58 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 124) : It is more his overall play as a 7, check when he was carrying the ball? how many it took to stop him? he draws in so many defenders.

    • Comment 125, posted at 31.03.18 11:12:11 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Thanks sharkies for a great easter weekend. I can finally have a relaxed weekend. Great stuff boys.

    • Comment 126, posted at 31.03.18 11:49:22 by osbal Reply

    osbalUnder 19 player
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 118) : You have always considered Dan the better of the 2 twins. What is your thinking behind that again? You probably have explained it before, but I can’t remember. I’m not saying I don’t agree, just curious. He had a lot more injuries over the last 2 years,so struggling to outshine JL most of the time.

    • Comment 127, posted at 31.03.18 12:51:53 by HeinF Reply

    HeinFTeam captain
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.