Du Toit to start at hooker against Hurricanes

A source close to the Sharks tour group has revealed the shocking news that Thomas du Toit is set to feature at hooker against the Hurricanes this coming Friday.
In the wake of Akker van der Merwe’s freak penguin-stroking injury last week, the Sharks have been short of a hooker in the tour party and with Chiliboy Ralepelle suffering from an ingrown toenail, Sharks coach Robert du Preez feels the time is right to accelerate du Toit’s development as a true utility front rower.
“Tom is already able to play at 1 and 3,” the coach was overheard saying, “but in order to really kick on and emulate former great such as John Smit and Willie Hills – who I played with many times in Pretoria – he really does need to be able to pack down in the middle of the scrum as well. South Africa is short of great options at hooker and when I asked Peter de Villiers about it on Twitter, he seemed supportive of the move.
“I wasn’t quite sure why he mentioned ballerinas and pulling a rat out of a hat, but he can sometimes have a strange sense of humour. The comment that sticks with me is that there is little difference between playing prop and playing hooker, except that you feel better after playing hooker. Or was that playing with a hooker?”Tweet
Love it! If Coach Divvie supports it, I am all for it! ????????????????
I see what you did there…
Happy Easter Rob, wishing you and family a peaceful and joyous day.
I was just thinking, haven’t seen any April fool’s headlines today, and voila you’ve made my day.
Apparently ginger ninja is colouring his hair blonde. He feels it will make him the best fullback in the squad.
@Bayshark (Comment 4) : Check the sharks website with their video announcement, you will be pleasantly surprised
Ja….:)
@jdolivier (Comment 5) : Will it turn him into Andries Coetzee or Percy Montgomery?
Nice of you to honor the April fool’s tradition Rob ????
@coolfusion (Comment 8) : James O’Connor
@jdolivier (Comment 10) : Ja I can see that he has a bad boy streak…
If they had told me on Friday we would put 60 odd on the board against the blues I would have called it an April fool’s.
Never a dull moment..
I think I missed something here. Akker injured?
@coolfusion (Comment 14) : What was chilli and Franco playing?
Lol Stephan sitting next to me at the braai cracking himself with this comments!!!