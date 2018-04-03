A truly special performance

Super Rugby is a funny old thing and with games tending to throw up high scores on occasion, it’s easy to overlook performance that don’t quite set any records, but are phenomenal all the same by any objective assessment.
Rob du Preez scored 38 points on his own against the Blues on Saturday morning, including a try, six conversions and seven penalties. In the context of a game where defence was not a big thing and each side scored six tries, the importance of this contribution simply cannot be overstated. The Sharks won a game by 23 points despite not outscoring their opponents in tries – just let that sink in for a minute.
Sure, you can look at the Blues and argue that their discipline was appalling (which it was), but let’s not take away from the composure needed to step up and actually nail every one of those seven penalties. While it’s also fair to look at younger brother Jean-Luc du Preez and argue that his performance was the real standout on the day, I will hang my hat on the opinion that without Robert’s goal-kicking masterclass, we would not have won that game – period.
As every self-respecting Sharks fan will know, the all-time record for individual points in a Super Rugby game belongs to Gavin Lawless, whose perfect 50 against the Highlanders in 1997 included four tries, nine conversions and four penalties. That record eclipsed the 39 points scored by Northern Transvaal flyhalf Jannie Kruger in 1996 (also against the Highlanders – jeez but they were rubbish in those early days). Robert’s exploits on Saturday put him third on that list – in other words, we witnessed the third-best individual points-scoring effort in 22 years of Super Rugby and the best overall in the past 21 years. Du Preez’s perfect record of 13/13 kicks equalled Lawless’s feat and is, of course, a Sharks record.
Elton Jantjies has kicked the most penalties in a Super Rugby game (nine), with five other players, including Kruger, having nailed eight in a game. Robert’s haul of seven is again the third best and equals the Sharks record of seven penalties in a match held by – yep – Gavin Lawless! Lawless achieved that feat in a game against the Waratahs, also in 1997.
A big well done to Robert and the rest of the SHarks team on a nice win. Let’s see them step it up one notch further against the Hurricanes this weekend.Tweet
I so wanted to make the nepotism joke (again) but I’ll rather just congratulate the du Preez boys on their contributions to this game.
Nice one Sharks and thanks for properly screwing up my SuperBru this season
For sure Rob jnr was awesome and a huge reason why the Sharks won!!!
Taking away his goal kicking which was good i still thought Rob DuPreez was average in the first half. The second half is when we saw more of what he is capable of when he was taking the ball to the line with purpose and looking to pass/offload to break the line himself. Thats the kind of stuff we signed him for so hoping to see more of that.
And for me Bosch needs to stay at 15- he is a much better 15 and could def be a Bok choice there.
@SheldonK (Comment 3) : Especially now that every other rugby scribe seems to have picked Damian Willemse as Bok flyhalf.
@vanmartin (Comment 4) : Willemse is a good player with huge potential, but Polalrd bossed him on the weekend and he is still a bit erratic for my liking, reminds me of Kurtley Beale. He will get better with age and maybe its at 12 where his future lies, i dunno.
@SheldonK (Comment 3) : Agree with Bosch at 15. He just knew when to come into the back line for that try of his, great timing of his run and Rob’s pass.
I really hope the guys keep their feet on the ground as this weekend against the Canes will be much tougher. Our defense still has some major issues and the Canes have a better pack up front than the Blues.
Also, Beauden Barret.
@SheldonK (Comment 5) : Willemse problem is the 9 he is playing with and the moron at 12,put that guy in a team with a decent 9 and 12 and he will be the best 10 we have produced in ages.Imagine him with Aaron Smith and Sonny Bill.
Pollards turn around in fortune is a direct result of his pairing with the exciting Embrose Papier.
We need to get Schreuder back on form or we need to get rid of him and start believing in Cameron Wright,and once more I believe that the more Rob plays with Esterhuizen the better he will be
@The hound (Comment 7) : Inclined to agree on the reason for Pollard’s resurgence. Both Papier and Ivan van Syl, have been good for the Bulls. Still a bit early to punt Willemse as a bok 10, but undoubtedly talented.
@The hound (Comment 7) : Yeh look i do think Willemse is talented and will definitely play 10 for the Boks…him at 10 and Bosch at 15 hopefully. I just feel Willemse is a bit young and raw at the moment, i think he needs to be included in the Bok setup to learn and iprove his decision making as he already has a good natural feel for the game. DeAllende’s tackling still isnt the best but his attack was pretty good on the weekend. Agree that the Sharks need Shreuder to start playing well again, he was good for the Sharks in CC but i have a feeling he isnt fully ove rhis injury. Cam Wright has been good when coming on
@The hound (Comment 7) : Hit the nail on the head! 12 is combining so well. As I have said before, Schreuder is not Ruan Pienaar so don’t try and play like him. Wright should play more regularly.
As an aside, I see Lions have signed Nic Groom from Saints.
@markm (Comment 10) : I can never quite work out what I think about Nic Groom.
@robdylan (Comment 11) : His time in the NH will help, i feel he is pretty useful but does also make a few rash decisions. Bit of a strange move on his part unless he was told he is going to be surplus to requirements thre next year.