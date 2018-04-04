Benhard off to Bloem

It’s funny how quickly fortunes can change in rugby. Why, it was just a shade over a year ago, on 18 March 2017, that fresh-faced Benhard Janse van Rensburg made his Super Rugby starting debut for the Sharks, in a match against the Southern Kings.

Janse van Rensburg had enjoyed something of a meteoric rise up to that point. As an unknown young flyhalf from the Leoaprds, former coach Robert du Preez had made a big call and brought him to Durban on a senior contract at just 20 years of age, despite a plethora of more established young pivots already in the system. Du Preez again made a big call ahead of that ill-fated Super Rugby match, opting to move Curwin Bosch to fullback after he had put in a match winning performance in the flyhalf channel against the Waratahs the week before.

Young Benhard found the baptism of fire came just a little too early and tanked rather spectacularly, requiring a special intervention from Garth April later on to avoid a humiliating defeat. The Sharks won that game 19-17 and the young man’s fate was sealed.

Fickle indeed is the finger of fate – not to mention the favour of coaches – and when du Preez signed his own son, Robert Junior, as first-choice Super Rugby flyhalf, Janse van Rensburg dropped further down the pecking order and was loaned out to the Kings late last year. It’s now been announced that he’s been snapped up by the Cheetahs and will join their Pro14 squad, along with Louis Fouche and Aidon Davis.