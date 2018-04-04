No changes for Sharks

Robert du Preez will be looking to benefit from continuity as he names a completely unchanged match 23 for Friday’s crunch Super Rugby clash against the Hurricanes in Napier.
You can’t blame the coach for sticking with what works – after all, this outfit scored 63 points against the Blues last week. That said, they also conceded 40 and with a short turnaround this week, let’s hope that the team has managed to both address those defensive shortcomings and also recover from any bumps and bruises.
Du Preez has emphasised the need to front up without the ball this week, telling the Sharks website that “our defence is going to have to be out the top drawer. We’ve given away too many soft tries and Saturday showed what a massive effect a yellow card can have on a team, so a massive focus for us will be on a discipline. In saying that, we only gave away six penalties, but the card was costly because we gave away three tries in the period. You just can’t lose a player against the New Zealand teams.
“Defence will win us this game.”
The likes of Makezole Mapimpi and Akker van der Merwe will presumably be kept hungry and hopefully unleasehed against the Bulls in a tough home derby on the team’s return.
Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (captain), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Beast Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Tyler Paul, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Kobus van Wyk
Would have been hard to drop anyone after the blues performance but I may have given Cam a start. Although it’s still a long comp with some big games ahead. Maybe keeping some guys hungry is a good thing. Let’s go boys!!
We are playing a dangerous game with Akker,he wasn’t prepared be the third hooker behind Marx and Robbie Coetzee,so why should he be happy playing third to washed up Raleppelle,and one foot on the plane Marais.
He is a great player, throws well, good scrummer and plays and tackless like a loose forward, so whats the story here.Would hate to loose him.
makes sense to keep the team the same.
however I honestly dont think we are good enough just yet to beat the canes in NZ, would love a upset, but likely the best we do is make it competitive. then again what do I know, I picked the blues to beat us on superbru.
Lets talk about us letting ben10 go, not sure how I feel about that, kid had potential, yes his passing was inconsistent but he is still very young. would have liked if we kept him, cause we also lost inny. So FH options are rob, curwin and april, thats not bad at all, Unlike most I do rate april at fh and fb, kid just lost his mojo abit, his a quality player who had a rough spell and we seem to be over eager to cast him aside.
do the cheetahs even need Ben, dont they already have 4 flyhalfs ? is fred or marais leaving them ?
Maybe Ben develops his game and comes back to the sharks in 3/4 years time, cant keep everyone on the books, dont want to end up like wp and bulls with endless financial issues.
Glad we kept chilli, after the last minute hooker fitness issues we have had, chilli isnt a world better right now, but his still a fantastic option to have.
Good luck to Muller dup and the incomparable Ryno Smith this weekend for the sevens senior team in hong kong (many first choose players being rested this weekend, in preparation for the common wealth games I believe, and theres a sevens world cup this year, so confusing).
@The hound (Comment 2) : I hear his shoulder isn’t right.
I like that the coach can at least see and admit that there are obvious problems with our defense. I hope he’s not all talk and they actually addressed some of the issues such as our exits from our own half, not over committing to rucks when the ball is already out and most importantly to me, not shooting out of the defensive line against a team that can get the ball away before that tackle is even made.
We conceded 2 tries because of players ‘shooting up’ from the d-line, creating gaps and overlaps. Another thing is communication between the defenders, with Perofeta’s try he ran in between 2/3 sets of players looking like both thought the other was going to attempt the tackle,(yes speed and great stepping was also involved, awesome try by him). Where with Tuipulotu’s try both AE and Botha (I think?) attempted the tackle at the same time and he got through.
Some work to do for the guys but hopefully the commitment and urgency they showed last week continues against the Canes and for the rest of the season, win or lose.
@robdylan (Comment 4) : That puts a different slant on it then ,thanks.
My big concern is defense this week. We simply can not let 6 try’s get scored against us because I doubt we can score 6 against the ‘Canes. Esterhuizens defense seemed to be a bit off on Saturday, he’s usually so solid but I saw a few slip tackles and that one (mentioned above) where a try was scored, hope he finds his defensive mojo again, on attack, he was awesome. Am too is looking out of sorts on defense, shooting out of line especially. Going to be a hard game but with the right structure and attitude it can be won.
@Quintin (Comment 5) : that Perofeta try made we want to scream. It just looked like nobody bothered to tackle him
@Hulk (Comment 7) : Yes I agree, our defense has to be very accurate, 1st time tackles with player and ball is a must to stop them from offloading. But I don’t want us to sit back against them, I want us to play some rugby too. We’ve shown that we are capable of doing so when given the chance. If you want to be up there with the best in this competition you have to score tries. I’d take a 50-43 win/loss over a 7-0 win/loss any day of the week as long as you are competitive throughout the game up until the end.
@robdylan (Comment 8) : It was frustrating to see, if we can cut soft tries like that out of the game it will make a huge difference.
Continuity after a win is a good thing. I do still feel that we have fundamental issues with our defensive pattern and technique. Too often we have the outside defender shooting up without the inside defender cathcing up the space thus leaving a huge hole. We also far too often try and hold the player up and either get bumped off or just slip off tackles, first priority should be to bring the guy to ground quickly. The Canes pose very different threats to the Blues so this will show where we are before we head back home.
@SheldonK (Comment 10) : I think any team playing the Canes will have defensive issues, T.J Perenara,Beuden and Jordie Barrit,the Saveau brothers,shit tell me who can face that with defensive confidence.
@SheldonK (Comment 10) : The fact we contained the Ioanne brothers who cut the Lions and the Stormers to pieces was the major achievement for me last week.,but this Canes team is another story.
@The hound (Comment 12) : well, they did score a try apiece, but your point is still valid. At least it was only 1 each
@SheldonK (Comment 10) : almost like we’re using a kicking coach to coach defence.
@SheldonK (Comment 10) : Totally agree with the guys shooting up from the defense. Am in particular looks to do it often so hopefully they saw that in the match video reviews(it stands out quite obviously) and they address that before the match. The big problem with shooting up like that against the NZ teams is their ability to get the ball away to a player on either side of them even if you hit him with the ball in hand. From there on it’s easy to exploit the gaps.
@Quintin (Comment 15) : almost like our defensive coach is a guy who would pride himself on shooting out and making big hits?
The Sharks do seem more capable of handling teams with good and big runners as opposed to teams that pass the ball around swiftly. So we were able to handle the Blues runners better (remember they scored 3 of their 6 tres when we had 14) than the Rebels who passed the ball well ad swiftly around us.
@robdylan (Comment 14) : Yeah but what idiot would appoint a kicking coach to be a defensive coach?
@robdylan (Comment 16) : Yeah we need a serious upgrade in that department. I remember that not too long ago we had one of the best defense coaches out there, but we couldn’t score tries. The guy with the uncomfortable to pronounce surname. Mouneimne .He was brilliant.
I don’t get why Akker isn’t in ? Going to need a hardnose. Really hope the lapses aren’t there this week. Up against a quality outfit this time.
@robdylan (Comment 16) : Thank heaven its only the defence coach on the rack this week this time last week it was the entire coaching staff the Sharks admin, Gary Teich,and most importantly Rob du Preez’s entire family.They all needed to be replaced.
@robdylan (Comment 14) : and if that wasn’t bad enough we now have nienaber along teaching us a new pattern. (Hopefully Braam learns a lot from him)
Hopefullly we can produce a good performance this week. A win would be a surprise but a good performance to keep the confidence up will be important for the derbies coming up.
Would not mind Cam at 9, Sbu to 11 and Kobus at 14.
@Byron Wright (Comment 22) : exactly, having to learn new defensive patterns mid season from someone thats only there for a week or so and then off too another team cant be great, and all this done on tour doesnt sound like a great idea