No changes for Sharks

Robert du Preez will be looking to benefit from continuity as he names a completely unchanged match 23 for Friday’s crunch Super Rugby clash against the Hurricanes in Napier.

You can’t blame the coach for sticking with what works – after all, this outfit scored 63 points against the Blues last week. That said, they also conceded 40 and with a short turnaround this week, let’s hope that the team has managed to both address those defensive shortcomings and also recover from any bumps and bruises.

Du Preez has emphasised the need to front up without the ball this week, telling the Sharks website that “our defence is going to have to be out the top drawer. We’ve given away too many soft tries and Saturday showed what a massive effect a yellow card can have on a team, so a massive focus for us will be on a discipline. In saying that, we only gave away six penalties, but the card was costly because we gave away three tries in the period. You just can’t lose a player against the New Zealand teams.

“Defence will win us this game.”

The likes of Makezole Mapimpi and Akker van der Merwe will presumably be kept hungry and hopefully unleasehed against the Bulls in a tough home derby on the team’s return.

Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (captain), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Beast Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Tyler Paul, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Kobus van Wyk