Heartbreaker Hurricanes!

Hurricanes centre Ngani Laumape has scored a try deep into injury time to hand his side a nail-biting 38-37 win over the Sharks in Napier.
The visitors thought they had wrapped the game up with less than ten minutes to play, when Curwin Bosch had set Tyler Paul up for a great try to extend their lead to nine points. The Canes fought back strongly and with Sharks hooker Franco Marais yellow-carded in the 81st minute, it was only a matter of time before the dam wall broke.
The first half belong to the Sharks, after an early penalty to Rob du Preez was cancelled out by an early try to Jordie Barrett. The Canes scored a second through Laumape to lead 12-3, but the Sharks fought back strongly and notched up tries to Lukhanyo Am and Louis Schreuder. The Canes’s third through Vince Aso brought them close, but Am scored again before the break to see the visitors lead 27-19 heading into half time.
The home side dominated the scoring for the half hour that followed, with flyhalf Ihaia West stroking three penalties to the one by du Preez. With just a couple of points in it, Paul’s converted try appeared to have made the Sharks safe at 37-28, but a penalty by West in those last frantic minutes brought the hosts in range and the Sharks’ alarming lack of composure at the death did the rest.
Hurricanes (38): Tries Barrett, Laumapi (2), Aso. Conversions West (3). Penalties West (4)
Sharks (37): Tries Am (2), Schreuder, Paul. Conversions R du Preez (4). Penalties R du Preez (3)
Ai jai jai…so close but yet so far!!! Let’s see our boys come home and have an unbeaten run in SA…#ProudSharksSupporter Great effort today!
Super proud of the boys. Where has this team been all along? Good stuff boys. We are back on track.
The last two weeks really showed massive improvement! This is a team & players I support! Guts, passion, teamwork, pride, its all there! Keep it up guys!!!! And a massive WELCOME BACK!
Ohhh yes.. and fuck you ref!! Idiot . May you crawl back into hurricane assholes tonight snuggle up tight with your buddies. This will be on your concious, twatfuck
Sharks couldn’t have done much more to win the game. Well played guys. One must yet again question whether a neutral ref won’t be better in these games. Nevertheless, coming so close against one of NZ best teams away from home is quite impressive.
Couple of soft tries in half 1 hurt us, but the last 10 minutes belonged to the ref what an abomination of decisions
@DuToit04 (Comment 1) : still many games we can win, we play the stormers twice, the bulls twice and the lions once, the jaguares twice, all though games but all we can win
we do need a legit 4 lock though, would help if we got dan back cause keegs and terra under performing
Tyler paul a good player, but his inexperience at flank at this level is showing, play him at 4 or dan
not sure playing tank at tight head or starting him anyway against sa teams is such a good idea, I would back johnny or ross to start to be honest.
inexperience and lack of composure cost us this morning, cant win them all I guess.
Did anyone notice at about 15min left close to the halfway line we held the Canes up in the tackle, then one of their players came around to our side to rip the ball. Is that allowed at all? It was strange that the ref allowed play to continue at that moment.
Must be heart breaking for the players after the efforts of the last 2 weeks. Taking 5pts from New Zealand is a good effort i feel. Lets hope this puts us on a good path a there are important home games ahead that we need to win. I wouldnt be surprised to see the Stormers upset the Lions and throw the Sa conference wide open
So proud to be a sharks fan. Great game, unlucky with some calls at the end but the style of play has been outstanding.
Sorry, will never agree with the “Alarming lack of composure” comment. It was the ref and so much so that even kiwi people are saying that.
I like many supporters was in a frenzy a few weeks back about many things with this team, and much of it negative. Can you blame me? Years and years of a rollercoaster ride and valleys of long suffering I thought I had reached a tipping point… Then in true Sharks fashion they come back with vengeance and then steal defeat from the jaws of victory. Although proud of the boys, and although impressed with their passion and resolve, this team has a long way to go, they have potential, sure – and I am willing to wait on them. Come home and mix good game management with passion and resilience and we can become a strong unit. Sadly, 6th on the log overall has a somewhat recurring feel about it. I’m not hitching, I’m just feeling jaded with this team that has broken my heart so many times. I love you forever, but by God I am hurting.
@boertjie101 (Comment 5) : he was neutral.
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 11) : Have to agree. After that last penalty that they kicked for points, it was clear that Canes were going to emerge victorious. Also interesting that the ref allowed them to change the call to kick for points after in was decided that they were going for the touchline.
@robdylan (Comment 13) : yup about as neutral as Jaco Peyper in a Sharks/Cheetahs game.
@robdylan (Comment 13) : Thanks Rob, is that a legit law though? Can’t help to wonder if the outcome would have been the same had it been the Sharks doing that.
Is there a Supersport Challenge game this weekend? Literally havnt heard a word about that comp or the team playing in it. I do know we won the one game comfortably against Border i think…
@boertjie101 (Comment 16) : Sorry. Referred to wrong comment.
@robdylan (Comment 13) : Correct. Saw now Nic Berry is an Ausie. Makes me wonder then why he felt the need to benefit the Canes that final 10 minutes.
@boertjie101 (Comment 19) : final 10 minutes? I knew we were gonna lose as soon as the second half started and he started favouring the hurricanes. Aussies and kiwis have always looked after each other
@boertjie101 (Comment 19) : Apart from the penalty for not rolling away near half way line at the end, I thought he got the others right. Am was clearly in front of the last man’s feet at the ruck and Marais deserved the yellow for cynical play. We were lucky that a penalty try wasn’t awarded. Well done for a great effort guys.
@sudhir (Comment 21) : Go watch the last 15 minutes again, 4 canes players that were tackled just got up and went again. They cleared each ruck from the side and we actually effected 3 turnovers for holding a player up in the tackle and the ref forced us to release. Shit game by the ref
Fcking new zealanders always making something from nothing in the last microseconds. Still I regard hurricanes as THE team to beat currently. And getting this close at their home speaks volumes. Well done sharks this one was really just down to luck.
But once again we’re undone by allowing too much earlier on. Soft tries come back to haunt us. But it’s as if this is a fresh team so I’m hoping to see us be less generous and more ruthless in destroying the opposing team. All with time. The current gains already much more than I expected from this season two weeks ago…
@jdolivier (Comment 22) : I am talking about the penalties at the end. I agree with you on the other calls that went against us. Discipline let us down at the end. And 2 missed try scoring opportunities – diving over the top and then losing the ball in the scrum 2. Van wyk knocking in. Could have scored 50 points .
Also quite a few tackles around the neck by the canes went unpunished.
Just an aside- just saw the SA u20 squad for their camps and world champs etc. Only 1 Sharks forward in the whole squad…seem to may need to go shopping in a few years or hope our younger guys stick around for a good while
@sudhir (Comment 25) : He allowed the Canes to get away with similar transgressions earlier in the game – no consistency in his rulings at the breakdown
@SheldonK (Comment 27) : This is something the John Smit introduced which seems to have stuck. We try sign fewer big name juniors and aim to sign one or two real top Junior players and then develop the rest through our age group structures and academy.
I think its a good move because the Bulls have been sucking up as much junior talent as they can get for the past 8-10 years and it hasn’t led to great success and most likely is a very costly exercise.
Hire a forwards coach make Muir an v straaten responsible for backline. Rob take charge of discipline and conditioning with specialists. Defense and attack should be part of the forward and backline coach’s jobspec. Just my view. Instead of getting a dedicated defense coach.
@SheldonK (Comment 27) : We will have to give Akker more game. I sent this why he left lions in first place?
@Byron Wright (Comment 29) : Stormers also had a team full of names s while back didn’t help them. Grow people sort out coaching build a 5 or 10 year coaching team
@revolverocelot (Comment 7) : Tyler is growing. Don’t be surprised if he does get lock spot and end up being a very good investment.
@SheldonK (Comment 17) : Think it only starts 20th April, so that must have been a warm up.
@KingCheetah (Comment 34) : I think Ben 10 will be value for cheetahs. Just need to learn to time and control his passes. Might even lift Fred.
@boertjie101 (Comment 19) : Yip saw that in the first few minutes of the second half. Still said to the wife the ref is going blind now. Still blows my mind that refs are still getting away with this shit. They are killing the game.
@osbal (Comment 36) : Still we know this is fact of life. We have to win in spite of that. And we damn near did on their home field no less. So…
@coolfusion (Comment 37) : Sorry but I won’t complain thinking back to two weeks ago we have a lot to smile about.
@coolfusion (Comment 31) : It’s a tough call because I think Chilliboy was absolutely superb today and last week. Franco Marais could quickly find himself as third choice hooker.
@josefgremlin (Comment 39) : What a great position to be in re hooker.
@coolfusion (Comment 31) : aker if first choose right now cause his very effective, strong, chilli is old, and franco is leaving, van vuren still very inexperienced.
But aker is injured right now
thus I doubt we are in danger of losing him
@revolverocelot (Comment 41) : How long is he out? I thought it was a minor?
@coolfusion (Comment 42) : Can anyone give an injury update?
I try not to blame the ref and so far this season did not as the Sharks played very poorly and deserved to lose, but watched this mornings match again under more calm circumstances and the officials should be ashamed of themselves.
Their 2nd try had a forward pass leading to the try…. 2nd half penalty against us was not to be as they played ball on ground. Cost us 10 points, 79th minute a pass between Canes players was about 3 meters forward right in front of both Linesmen and Ref. Ref at the end became blind to any infringements by the Canes p[layers blind and all knew that he would go on till they score of knock the ball…..bad ruling cost the Sharks the win. The other thing was pulling our players back when trying to attack from rucks etc entering rucks from sides where the Sharks got pinged every time even sometimes incorrectly so.
Quite a few line out throws by the Canes were not strait either, another cheating Aussie.
@sharkingmad (Comment 45) : Correct, the ref kept telling our guys to move in the line and yet never told them, he also did not allow us to compete as the kept saying release even when the tackled played had not gone to ground and was held in the air.
A video of that 79th minute forward pas i spoke of.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheSharksRugbySupporters/permalink/943540115827430/
@sharks_lover (Comment 47) : if that’s the video that one-eyed uncle Pat Symcox posted, then I don’t believe that pass was forward. If you look at the angle of the halfway line in that video you can see it was filmed from an angle that would make any pass look forward.
As a deviation from ref chat can I just say that Schreuder was on fire…he was sublime before he got injured…quick ball? Yes pls! and then Am. ..he had an exceptional game. Looking really in form again. Esterhuizen was also very good but JLDuPreez was immense and Rob was good too…that was a very good improvement against a top flight Kiwi team….away. Well done boys!
Was working yesterday morning so was unable to watch the game live. But Phew! I am sooo impressed with the guys- they put it all out there, played with heart – really proud! Pity we lost, and there will always be things to work on but, absolutely no shame! Well done guys and hope the traveling home is going well!
Watching Chiefs /Blues Damian McKenzie got to be one of the best pound for pound rugby players ever.
I just watched the last 10 minutes of the Sharks game. Can anyone tell me why Marais got carded because I can not figure it out.
@robdylan (Comment 48) : Do you know if Akker will make the squad against bulls?
Anyone care to speculate on lions stormers? Have to give it to lions based on overall but their last 3 games very pedestrian. So I’m not discounting an upset since stormers look more consistent.
Firstly, want to know what the referees and ARs earn per match. And secondly, who reviews the referee performance after every match? Do the coaches provide input? Its a pity that everything is behind closed doors. Transparency wouldn’t hurt.
@Papabear (Comment 55) : Answer is refs are a law unto themselves. No reviews no disciplinary.
@coolfusion (Comment 56) : I must agree with Rob if there wasn’t a sideline cam or in your face angle alligned with players it all just conjecture and speculation. If positions were reversed how would you have felt?