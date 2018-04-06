robdylan

Super Rugby 2018: Hurricanes v Sharks


Posted in :Original Content, Sharks, Super Rugby on 6 Apr 2018 at 09:06

It’s the last game of the tour and challenges don’t come any bigger than the one in Napier today.

The Sharks are on a high after beating the Blues, but will they come down to earth with a big thump today against the champions?

Kick-off is at 09h35 SA Time.

Hurricanes: 15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Julian Savea, 13 Vince Aso, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Ben Lam, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara, 8 Gareth Evans, 7 Sam Henwood, 6 Brad Shields (captain), 5 Sam Lousi, 4 Michael Fatialofa, 3 Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Chris Eves.
Replacements: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Fraser Armstrong, 18 Ben May, 19 Vaea Fifita, 20 Reed Prinsep, 21 Jamie Booth, 22 Ihaia West, 23 Wes Goosen.

Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (captain), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Beast Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Tyler Paul, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Kobus van Wyk.



  • Not Easy at all – but excited my two favorite Super Rugby teams – My Heart will always go to The Sharks!!! Lets do this boys!!! ;-) :mrgreen: :lol:

    Looking forward to the 10 Battle!

    • Comment 1, posted at 06.04.18 09:09:47 by DuToit04 Reply
  • Why are we using the box kick as our exit when we have a kicker like Bosch?

    • Comment 2, posted at 06.04.18 09:44:43 by Bokhoring Reply
  • Hurricanes at a different level to the Sharks – incredible how they keep the ball alive.

    • Comment 3, posted at 06.04.18 09:53:28 by Bokhoring Reply
  • The only thing worse than the brainlessness of our attack is the cluelessness of our defence. :roll:

    And just as I say this Am scores :lol:

    • Comment 4, posted at 06.04.18 09:53:49 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
  • Sharks 10 – Canes 12 (21 min)

    • Comment 5, posted at 06.04.18 09:58:39 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
  • Try to Am. 12-10 Canes lead

    • Comment 6, posted at 06.04.18 09:58:42 by Bokhoring Reply

  • Much better exit this time

    • Comment 7, posted at 06.04.18 09:59:33 by Bokhoring Reply

  • Much better exit from the restart

    • Comment 8, posted at 06.04.18 09:59:36 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
  • Great break by AE! Mvovs almost scores against the post.

    • Comment 9, posted at 06.04.18 10:01:07 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
  • Andre slices the Canes defense. Sharks get a 5m scrum.

    • Comment 10, posted at 06.04.18 10:01:35 by Bokhoring Reply

  • LS scores – Sharks in front

    • Comment 11, posted at 06.04.18 10:02:21 by Bokhoring Reply

  • From the attacking scrum Schreuder breaks and scores.

    • Comment 12, posted at 06.04.18 10:02:56 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
  • 17-12 Sharks

    • Comment 13, posted at 06.04.18 10:02:58 by Bokhoring Reply

  • Where has the Sharks of the past 10 mins been all season????

    • Comment 14, posted at 06.04.18 10:06:49 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
  • Glimpses of good attacking play from the Sharks

    • Comment 15, posted at 06.04.18 10:07:21 by Bokhoring Reply

  • Canes score on the other side after Mvovo cannot hold onto a pass in the Canes 22

    • Comment 16, posted at 06.04.18 10:11:02 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • And then an error by Mvovs in the Canes 22 and we’re back behind our posts.

    • Comment 17, posted at 06.04.18 10:11:47 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
  • Shroeder looked to have picked up an injury. Is Claasens fit to deputize against the Bulls next week if Louis is out?

    • Comment 18, posted at 06.04.18 10:16:10 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 16) : Mvovs hardly ever catches those short passes because he almost always recieves man and ball simultaneously

    • Comment 19, posted at 06.04.18 10:16:47 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
  • That looks like a try to me

    • Comment 20, posted at 06.04.18 10:17:18 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Am scores number 2. Great pass by AE leads to a break by Bosch!

    • Comment 21, posted at 06.04.18 10:18:05 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
  • Second for Am – he is on fire today. Rassie should look no further than Andre and Am as his Bok centres

    • Comment 22, posted at 06.04.18 10:18:44 by Bokhoring Reply

  • 27-19 Sharks lead after 36 minutes. Who would have thought?

    • Comment 23, posted at 06.04.18 10:20:11 by Bokhoring Reply

  • Guys have showed up today and that means more than anything to me atm

    • Comment 24, posted at 06.04.18 10:20:22 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 23) : Not me, that’s for sure. :shock:

    • Comment 25, posted at 06.04.18 10:21:25 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
  • Hope the Sharks do not show the post half-time slump today

    • Comment 26, posted at 06.04.18 10:26:51 by Bokhoring Reply

  • 1st to score in the 2nd half takes the game IMO.

    • Comment 27, posted at 06.04.18 10:26:55 by Quintin Reply

  • Beast is running like a teenager

    • Comment 28, posted at 06.04.18 10:27:35 by The hound Reply
  • @Quintin (Comment 27) : good news is you have a 50% chance to be correct ;)

    • Comment 29, posted at 06.04.18 10:28:00 by HeinF Reply

  • What a first half. Now to go all the way.

    • Comment 30, posted at 06.04.18 10:28:18 by osbal Reply

  • @The hound (Comment 28) : Thomas really putting in some good runs though. Possession, line/tackle breaks, penalties won, we lead with most of the stats, and it reflects on the scoreboard.

    Anyone else notice(hard not to) the loud siren going off when Rob kicks for poles? Very unsportsmanlike from their fans.

    • Comment 31, posted at 06.04.18 10:31:01 by Quintin Reply

  • The scrum is not dominant but at least it is holding up today

    • Comment 32, posted at 06.04.18 10:31:05 by Bokhoring Reply

  • Really impressive…just so chuffed with what I’m seeing…

    • Comment 33, posted at 06.04.18 10:31:32 by pastorshark Reply
  • @Quintin (Comment 31) : the crowd is terrible, but the commentators are the opposite again. They appreciate the good rugby from both sides.

    • Comment 34, posted at 06.04.18 10:35:07 by HeinF Reply

  • We had 72% possession and 63% territory. We need to finish off much better and our defence will have to improve big time in the second half.

    • Comment 35, posted at 06.04.18 10:35:15 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
  • @pastorshark (Comment 33) : Agreed, I just hope we keep the scoreboard ticking now as these NZ teams can score 2 tries on the bounce in a couple of minutes. I a couple of unlucky passes went to hand we might have been further ahead.

    • Comment 36, posted at 06.04.18 10:35:27 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Quintin (Comment 31) : yep heard it too, very much a WeePee or Bulls idiot crowd

  • @Quintin (Comment 36) : Yup…but the guys have given us what we asked for: more good rugby like last week even if we lose…
    Now let’s win this…

    • Comment 38, posted at 06.04.18 10:38:28 by pastorshark Reply
  • Canes takes the kick for poles rather than the corner

    • Comment 39, posted at 06.04.18 10:42:06 by Bokhoring Reply

  • Not the best start. Some pretty loose passing and kicking.

    • Comment 40, posted at 06.04.18 10:42:10 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
  • Ref does not allow counter rucking

    • Comment 41, posted at 06.04.18 10:43:16 by Bokhoring Reply

  • so bloody squif, how can that kinda thing not be called by the linesman. It’s straight up cheating

    • Comment 42, posted at 06.04.18 10:44:09 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 41) : Also missed a knock by the restart receiver

    • Comment 43, posted at 06.04.18 10:44:15 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
  • Four penalties against us already

    • Comment 44, posted at 06.04.18 10:45:07 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 42) : 2 may as well have passed straight to 9

    • Comment 45, posted at 06.04.18 10:45:43 by Bokhoring Reply

  • I just don’t get in this day and age how blatant stuff gets overlooked, even the damn commentators are calling out the bullshit

    • Comment 46, posted at 06.04.18 10:47:46 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

  • Great pressure on the box kick by Botha

    • Comment 47, posted at 06.04.18 10:49:29 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
  • I promised not to say anything about refs this year…
    ….



    …so there!

    • Comment 48, posted at 06.04.18 10:50:23 by pastorshark Reply
  • @pastorshark (Comment 48) : God knows what you’re thinking :lol:

    • Comment 49, posted at 06.04.18 10:51:31 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
  • Rob has now managed 20 consecutive kicks at goal in one stretch

    • Comment 50, posted at 06.04.18 10:52:12 by Bokhoring Reply

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 49) : :mrgreen: I’ll apologise to him later… :mrgreen:

    • Comment 51, posted at 06.04.18 10:53:17 by pastorshark Reply
  • Some sublime offloads by the Sharks. Totally different team on attack from the one in Australia

    • Comment 52, posted at 06.04.18 10:54:43 by Bokhoring Reply

  • We butchered a try there!!!! Massive lineup to the right and Beast tries to dive over the ruck!

    • Comment 53, posted at 06.04.18 10:55:08 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
  • Mthembu must come off

    • Comment 54, posted at 06.04.18 10:56:42 by The hound Reply
  • Massive let-off for the Canes. No man!!!

    • Comment 55, posted at 06.04.18 10:57:21 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
  • @Bokhoring (Comment 52) : Given the criticism of our coaching team after the games in Aus, I do hope there are at least some compliments after what we’re seeing here…

    • Comment 56, posted at 06.04.18 10:57:36 by pastorshark Reply
  • Really need to use our tall guys in the lineouts, Tera is not a solid option there at all :evil:

    • Comment 57, posted at 06.04.18 10:57:39 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

  • @The hound (Comment 54) : Ja, two huge errors in a row.

    • Comment 58, posted at 06.04.18 10:58:04 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
  • Sharks making three crucial mistakes in a row. Need to be more accurate

    • Comment 59, posted at 06.04.18 10:58:06 by Bokhoring Reply

  • Another one

    • Comment 60, posted at 06.04.18 10:58:50 by Bokhoring Reply

  • And another massive error between Bosch and van Wyk!

    • Comment 61, posted at 06.04.18 10:59:13 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
  • You need to take your chances against the Canes

    • Comment 62, posted at 06.04.18 10:59:59 by Bokhoring Reply

  • If we can’t score in the next 5 minutes we’re going to struggle

    • Comment 63, posted at 06.04.18 10:59:59 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
  • Off feet and our ruck had formed, wtf

    • Comment 64, posted at 06.04.18 11:00:22 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

  • Ref single handily keeping Canes in the game

    • Comment 65, posted at 06.04.18 11:00:45 by The hound Reply
  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 64) : That is totally ridiculous

    • Comment 66, posted at 06.04.18 11:00:47 by Bokhoring Reply

  • The ref is kak but we’re our own worst enemies

    • Comment 67, posted at 06.04.18 11:01:00 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
  • Nah this is becoming a farce of penalties and we are not at fault. Fucking refs once again

    • Comment 68, posted at 06.04.18 11:04:18 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

  • Very suspicious turnover to the Canes

    • Comment 69, posted at 06.04.18 11:04:20 by Bokhoring Reply

  • Excellent steal by Botha!

    • Comment 70, posted at 06.04.18 11:06:19 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
  • Rob jar magnificent

    • Comment 71, posted at 06.04.18 11:07:05 by The hound Reply
  • And now a crucial steal by Rob du Preez!

    • Comment 72, posted at 06.04.18 11:07:53 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
  • Regardless of the refs attempts the Sharks still lead after 67 minutes

    • Comment 73, posted at 06.04.18 11:08:42 by Bokhoring Reply

  • We better get out of our half. I can’t see it going on like this without a Canes score

    • Comment 74, posted at 06.04.18 11:08:53 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
  • The rush defense is going to cost us the game. No one on wing.

    • Comment 75, posted at 06.04.18 11:09:34 by osbal Reply

  • Coach takes of Ginger and leaves Tera – nuts

    • Comment 76, posted at 06.04.18 11:09:35 by Bokhoring Reply

  • @osbal (Comment 75) : And nobody contesting rucks

    • Comment 77, posted at 06.04.18 11:11:18 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 77) : If you do the ref blows you

    • Comment 78, posted at 06.04.18 11:12:02 by Bokhoring Reply

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 78) : Ginger did go off his feet, though.

    • Comment 79, posted at 06.04.18 11:12:55 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
  • 30-28 after 72 minutes

    • Comment 80, posted at 06.04.18 11:13:24 by Bokhoring Reply

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 77) : For fuck sake post something positive, best game of the year and all you can do is point out mistakes

    • Comment 81, posted at 06.04.18 11:13:34 by The hound Reply
  • Sharks score after great run from Bosch

    • Comment 82, posted at 06.04.18 11:14:39 by Bokhoring Reply

  • Great break by Bosch!!!!!

    • Comment 83, posted at 06.04.18 11:14:50 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
  • @The hound (Comment 81) : Just pointing out not fucking EVERYTHING is the ref’s fault

    • Comment 84, posted at 06.04.18 11:15:14 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
  • Tyler Paul scores

    • Comment 85, posted at 06.04.18 11:15:19 by Bokhoring Reply

  • Take that ref, you can’t kill today’s spirit you twat! :grin:

    • Comment 86, posted at 06.04.18 11:15:39 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

  • 37-28 flawless kicking display from Rob

    • Comment 87, posted at 06.04.18 11:16:01 by Bokhoring Reply

  • @The hound (Comment 81) : Brilliant rugby…pity we couldn’t score with those opportunities around the 60 minute mark, but I have few complaints. Let’s give it everything for the last 5…

    • Comment 88, posted at 06.04.18 11:16:19 by pastorshark Reply
  • Jaaaaaa

    • Comment 89, posted at 06.04.18 11:16:52 by pastorshark Reply
  • That’s not high! Useless ref!!

    • Comment 90, posted at 06.04.18 11:17:27 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
  • Ref manufacturing one penalty after the other

    • Comment 91, posted at 06.04.18 11:18:45 by Bokhoring Reply

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 90) : Much much better ;-) ;-) ;-) ;-)

    • Comment 92, posted at 06.04.18 11:18:59 by The hound Reply
  • 2 minutes to go

    • Comment 93, posted at 06.04.18 11:19:48 by Bokhoring Reply

  • How Long???

    • Comment 94, posted at 06.04.18 11:20:58 by Hulk Reply

  • My nerves!

    • Comment 95, posted at 06.04.18 11:21:52 by pastorshark Reply
  • Bullshit ref

    • Comment 96, posted at 06.04.18 11:23:18 by Bokhoring Reply

  • we had 3 turnovers in all that, ref keeps eyes shut

    • Comment 97, posted at 06.04.18 11:23:25 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

  • I’m not going to say anything about the ref!
    I’m not going to say anything about the ref!
    I’m not going to say anything about the ref!
    I’m not going to say anything about the ref!
    I’m not going to say anything about the ref!

    • Comment 98, posted at 06.04.18 11:24:35 by pastorshark Reply
  • IS this play until they score and if they cock up penalise us?

    • Comment 99, posted at 06.04.18 11:24:38 by Hulk Reply

  • gonna go til they win, only way they can win by cheating

    • Comment 100, posted at 06.04.18 11:25:37 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

  • After much assistance from this ref the Canes eventually score

    • Comment 101, posted at 06.04.18 11:26:21 by Bokhoring Reply

  • Fucking blew it.

    • Comment 102, posted at 06.04.18 11:26:59 by Quintin Reply

  • As shit as this ref is, why did we simply allow them ruck after ruck in their 22 until they found space on the left to break out??

    • Comment 103, posted at 06.04.18 11:27:07 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
  • Dunno how that kind of thing can stay unchallenged in this game, it’s pathetic

    • Comment 104, posted at 06.04.18 11:27:21 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 101) : Ja, after refreshing my 3 different browsers constantly I just saw that happening.

    • Comment 105, posted at 06.04.18 11:27:24 by Hulk Reply

  • Canes did not deserve this win

    • Comment 106, posted at 06.04.18 11:27:56 by Bokhoring Reply

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 101) : Very dubious penalties at the end in favour of the canes. In the last 10min 4 of their players just got up after being tackled and just kept going. Great show by the boys

    • Comment 107, posted at 06.04.18 11:30:30 by jdolivier Reply

  • It’s not like we haven’t seen this before. There are so many expletives going through my head but what can we do, the short answer is nothing. I’ll watch those last 7 minutes when I get home though and then get really pissed…

    • Comment 108, posted at 06.04.18 11:30:34 by Hulk Reply

  • Another fucking Australian piece of shit ref.

    • Comment 109, posted at 06.04.18 11:30:56 by Bokhoring Reply

  • @pastorshark (Comment 98) : Here, I’ll say it for you : He won them the game, period. Oh ja, and he’s a doos!

    • Comment 110, posted at 06.04.18 11:31:44 by Quintin Reply

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 109) : What did they offer him – free range of the sheep paddock for a week?

    • Comment 111, posted at 06.04.18 11:31:59 by Bokhoring Reply

  • It’s enough to make me not even bother watching because how how how can a team win going off biased calls. I don’t give a fuck if someone says life’s not fair, it’s a damn professional sport, fairness is all anyone wants ffs :evil:

    • Comment 112, posted at 06.04.18 11:32:03 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 109) : It’s total bullshit like this that still happens in the ‘professional’ game that makes you wonder how ‘professional’ it really is…

    • Comment 113, posted at 06.04.18 11:33:41 by Quintin Reply

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 111) : And in about a week he’ll come out saying some shit like, “the yellow card was a mistake, sorry”. That does f*ck all once the game’s over.

    • Comment 114, posted at 06.04.18 11:34:05 by Hulk Reply

  • Sharks can feel proud as all biltong, they really gave their all for us and it’s appreciated. That was your win guys, Canes should have points stripped imo and ref should be banned like players are. Over it.

    • Comment 115, posted at 06.04.18 11:35:48 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

  • Canes keep taking out Sharks defenders all evening – nothing. Ginger takes out a Canes pillar – penalty. Botha grabs a ball at a ruck – penalty. Canes come over ruck and grabs ball from Cam – penalty Canes.

    Totally inconsistent

    • Comment 116, posted at 06.04.18 11:36:08 by Bokhoring Reply

  • Anyone know the penalty count?

    • Comment 117, posted at 06.04.18 11:36:51 by RuckingFun Reply

  • Well done Sharks – best game from them all year. Keep building

    • Comment 118, posted at 06.04.18 11:36:57 by Bokhoring Reply

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 115) : Still it must be very demotivating to the players. You give your all and should win the match, and this cheat hands it to the other team

    • Comment 119, posted at 06.04.18 11:38:16 by Bokhoring Reply

  • Victory in defeat, one of the best Sharks performance ever.
    This was the Hurricanes at home ,and they needed an Aussie sand paper merchant to win it for them.
    Any of the ridiculous comments about our defence coach this week, look pretty lame now.
    Thought that our kicking not only at posts but,Bosch’s kick offs put us in another league.
    Well done Braam.

    • Comment 120, posted at 06.04.18 11:38:21 by The hound Reply
  • As I haven’t watched the game, but rather read it and if the ref was really that crap, it’s going to be fun reading Robs follow up article whilst he attempts to remove his true feelings regarding the officiating.

    • Comment 121, posted at 06.04.18 11:38:58 by Hulk Reply

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 116) : Even the commenters on Stuff’s live commentary reckon Nic Berry gave the game to the Canes

    • Comment 122, posted at 06.04.18 11:41:08 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
  • @Bokhoring (Comment 119) : I know yeah, it has me gutted and I’m just a supporter! As long as the team knows what they achieved and what it means to their fans and that it was a blatant cheat who stole their victory, they can go places. Don’t let the negative bullshit get into your heads, focus on the positives of which there were many

    • Comment 123, posted at 06.04.18 11:41:22 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

  • @The hound (Comment 120) : As much as the performance was good e have conceded 1 tries in 2 games, hardly anythign for the defense coach to be proud of. That said these last 2 games on tour have shown very promising aspects of the Sharks play, now can they continue it when they get back to Kings Park is the question…

    • Comment 124, posted at 06.04.18 11:43:00 by SheldonK Reply

  • @The hound (Comment 120) : did you miss the 3 simple tries we conceded in the first half, Hound?

    • Comment 125, posted at 06.04.18 11:46:42 by robdylan Reply
  • You could tell as soon as the second half started that the ref was pushing for a canes victory, what’s the point in saying the sharks missed opportunities, cause every team always misses opportunities. That was a total stitch up

    • Comment 126, posted at 06.04.18 11:50:18 by RuckingFun Reply

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 123) : Blatant cheating can have a demoralizing effect. You put everything into it, feel that you deserve it 100% and then you lose because the ref told you to.

    • Comment 127, posted at 06.04.18 11:52:25 by Quintin Reply

  • @robdylan (Comment 125) : Did you miss the New Zealand commentators raving about the Sharks massive defence, thiis Hurricanes team ihas the best attack record in the competition ,maybe you missed it they are on the top of the log with 23 points.and most of their games have been against other New Zealand teams.
    Hell what a game .
    Give credit where its dues sick of the constant negative niggling on this site.

    • Comment 128, posted at 06.04.18 11:54:25 by The hound Reply
  • @RuckingFun (Comment 126) : Agreed. Could clearly see a difference in the 2nd half from him. What’s frustrating is that even if they review his performance and suspend him for it, the result will still stand.

    • Comment 129, posted at 06.04.18 11:54:39 by Quintin Reply

  • @The hound (Comment 128) : I for one am very happy about our progress. We played a game – that very few gave us a chance in at all – with a lot of enterprise and commitment. We outplayed the Competition favourites for most of the game, created chances, scored tries and looked good in a lot of areas. Yes, we also left chances out there and didn’t have the accuracy and composure to benefit from a five minute period where we should have scored three times and instead didn’t score at all. But despite that we would still have won the gone but for…shall I say “matters beyond our control.” I am disappointed that we didn’t close it out despite that, I’m peeved about more lost points…but I am,super chuffed about all the positive developments in our play and looking forward to the rest of the season.
    I also think the Sharks need to hear from us supporters that we love what we’re seeing!!! Go Sharks!!

    • Comment 130, posted at 06.04.18 12:38:00 by pastorshark Reply
  • @pastorshark (Comment 130) : From your lips to God’s ears.
    We won’t face a harder game than this the whole year,-and you put that in the memory bank its a potent motivator.
    Players left everything out there today and we still can get better,
    Add Dan to the mix and if we keep Jean luc and Andre Eesterhuizen fit , withguys like Akker,Beast,Thomas all firing this could still be the dream team.

    • Comment 131, posted at 06.04.18 12:51:21 by The hound Reply
