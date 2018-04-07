Stander to captain Munster in George

Outeniqua Park will become the 43rd different venue when it hosts a historic Guinness Pro 14 match between the Southern Kings and Irish club Munster in George on Saturday evening.

To make this even more of a memorable occasion is that CJ Stander will captain the visitors in his former home town.

The South African outfit, who has up to now played all their home games at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, have had a tough start to their first Guinness Pro 14 season and will have a mammoth task at hand. Currently last in Conference B, the Kings have only won one out of their eighteen matches, with the visitors on the other hand having won eleven out of eighteen and currently second in Conference A.

The Kings had a few close calls at home losing by 7 points against Ulster, 4 points against Scarlets and falling short by a single point last weekend against Bennetton Treviso.

This will be the first time these two teams play each other.

Kick-off is at 19:35.

Southern Kings:

15 Masixole Banda 14 Michael Makase 13 Jacques Nel 12 Berton Klaasen 11 Yaw Penxe 10 Martin du Toit 9 Godlen Masimla 8 Ruaan Lerm 7 Martinus Burger 6 Andisa Ntsila 5 Bobby de Wee 4 Stephan Greeff 3 Pieter Scholtz 2 Stephan Coetzee 1 Schalk Ferreira

Substitutes:

16 Alandre van Rooyen, 17 Justin Forwood, 18 Luvuyo Pupuma, 19 Lubalalo Mtyanda, 20 Lusanda Badiyana, 21 Rudi van Rooyen, 22 Ntabeni Dukisa, 23 Luzuko Vulindlu

Munster:

15 JJ Hanrahan 14 Calvin Nash 13 Dan Goggin 12 Rory Scannell 11 Alex Wootton 10 Ian Keatley 9 James Hart 8 CJ Stander 7 Conor Oliver 6 Dave O’ Callaghan 5 Gerbrandt Grobler 4 Jean Kleyn 3 John Ryan 2 Niall Scannell 1 James Cronin

Substitutes:

16 Rhys Marshall 17 David Kilcoyne 18 Brian Scott 19 Billy Holland 20 Jack O’Donoghue 21 Jack Stafford 22 Stephen Fitzgerald 23 Robin Copeland