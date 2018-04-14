We need to talk

Guys – it’s been ten years and I’m done.
I’m really proud of what we’ve all achieved here at Sharksworld since launching in 2008. There have been good times and very bad times and all of them have been special.
The problem right now is that all I feel is apathy. There is simply no enthusiasm left for me and the reality is I’m far too busy now in other areas of my life to give this site (and all of you) the necessary attention. This decision has been a long time coming, but I feel I now cannot put it off any longer.
I wish the Sharks all the best for the rest of the season and for the future. I’ll also cherish the friendships made here over the years. I also thank all of you that have made financial contributions via the “Coffee appeal”. It goes without saying that you can now cancel those payments.
The site will stay up, but will no longer be maintained.Tweet
Sad to see Rob. I presume guys like Richard will be able to post articles? And you would be available as insider at the Sharks?
Ai Rob, sorry man. Especially after this disaster we witnessed today…why do they even show up if they going to roll over and play dead…seriously Egon Seconds had a [email protected] game…but our boys, our team OurSharks was [email protected]…it hurts supporting them and they don’t believe in themselves…I’m gutted about the result…and this “article” just puts the cherry on top…sad day indeed for The Sharks.
Sorry to say Rob but get over it the guys looked tired we relied to much on JLD so let’s go on to next weekend
Thanks for all the hard work Rob, I’ve always enjoyed reading your posts.
Secinds was [email protected] but sharks was [email protected]’erer
Great timing Rob. Cliche of been coming for years. Bottom line… If Sharks were half the team most of us expect them to be then this decision would still be years away
Sorry to see this Rob, Sharksworld.co.za has always been my go to website for all my Sharks Rugby news and debate.
Thanks for all the hard work over the years, it has not been un-appreciated.
Just want to say 1 000 000 000 BIG BIG THANK YOU’S to Rob Otto for all these years of passion and commitment to the cause.
Hope you reconsider but understandably times are changing though and we all have to find the paths that suit us best, so either way all the best Rob.
I for one will miss you!
Ten years? Who wouldve thought. Hell man. Best of luck and lots of success for you Rob. Go well
Its just one loss Rob ….
“Say it ain’t so, Joe…”
Would anything change your mind? I have a (REALLY) good whiskey to throw into the pot!
If this is it…thanks! For everything…always. Let’s stay in touch…
Vaya con Dios, amigo!
@byron (Comment 9) : Just one too many…unfortunately
Thank you for a wonderful site. A place where I could follow the game, get inside info and cheer and jeer with fellow fans. I have enjoyed the good and bad of this adventure and I do understand that you need to progress. Good luck with your future.
Thanks so much. I have enjoyed Sharksworld as an honest unbiased and straight talking site. Go well. I feel you pain.
@DaveB (Comment 13) :
Sorry but I have to laugh at the “unbiased”. A fan site can never be unbiased and it isn’t supposed to be, it is a fan site afterall.
Rob, I hope you will reconsider after a few drinks and a few nights of good sleep. I’m a Lions fan but I’ve always enjoyed coming here (to spy on the opposition)
As I left the stadium tonite I thought there is more to life than this shit.You beat me to the punch, the wholeSharks experience is old outdated cliched and needs to be put to bed,I feel your pain its mine as well.
Lets hope we can light this fire again but as of now its dead.
Eish it took you and Hound long enough , I actually thought Hound was going to be last man switching the lights off, it’s been enough is enough for a while now and the Sharks will only change when they start to take SR serious as the winning teams do
@The hound (Comment 15) : Ja well yes let’s just say my family was very thankful for this Sharks performance (or rather lack of it) as it meant the braai started an hour and a half sooner!!!
Rob must say as sad as this is to read unfortunately it is not unexpected!!!
Thanks for everything! It was and still is a honour to be associated with Sharksworld!
@Baylion (Comment 14) : and it’s the diversity of guys like you and KingCheetah that helped to make the site as great as want it is! If even the “enemy” supporters regularly visit a fan site like Sharksworld you know you’re doing something right!
@byron (Comment 9) : It’s just been 8 pathetic seasons unfortunately
Sad to see you end it Rob. I literally read every article you wrote and believe you have a gift in writing and rugby analysis. I always found myself agreeing to most of what you said. After tonight’s game I also said I’m done with the Sharks, if only for the season. Thanks for all your insights. I will miss it in seasons to come where hopefully the Sharks might finally live up to their potential. All the best!
I don’t blame you Rob. Thanks for all the effort and dedication. This is probably where I should also draw the line and stop investing emotional energy into a useless endeavour every week.
Unfortunately supporting a sports team you get excited at the start of a season. You love the highs and despise the lows. Being a sharks supporter the last few seasons has been an abusive relationship at best. Just when you think that things are improving we get treated to a 6-5 home loss against a reds team that lost the previous 6 mathces by 20 plus. You lose a home game against a crusaders team where you concede 4 tries against 12 players and to top it off a 30 point hiding in your backyard against a bulls team that maybe have 4 players that would make our match day squad. The issues are not the players, the coaching staff, the stadium or the administration, not even the refs at their worst. It is us, the fans. If we stop watching the games, if we stop attending them and if no more merchandise is sold, then and then only will a radical change be made. Even this farcical display didn’t mean a single thing to any involved in this massacre. They got paid. They will still get paid in future as long as only a single season ticket is sold. I love the sharks and will never be able to support any other team. I am however signing out of this heart stomping cowardice excuse of a team that we have been stuck with a fair few seasons now. Something has got to give and this anger and frustration is ruining my love for a game and province that has been influencing my recreational time off for many years. Gentleman it has been amazing having many conversations with all of you, friend and foe. Rob many thanks to you. Hopefully next year is a better one, but alas the last decade has shown us that our beloved union is rotten to the core. Good night to you all
Eish Rob… I know how you feel. It is so difficult being a Sharks fan. It’s one of the hardest things ever. I still say we messed it up by firing Jake White. The biggest problem is that we haven’t had an anylitacal coach years. Some that is meticulous in what they do which means the team will 9 out of 10 rock up to matches unprepared for that game. They will not know what to expect and will therefore come with the wrong game plan. The only time in the last 10 years these guys looked like they were well prepared for any eventuality was when Jake was in charge. The other coaches have been fairytale coaches that have believed that things just happen. Bulls spoke of Andre being a danger man. We continued to try to use him as our go to man instead of using him as a decoy…. same with JLP.
Very difficult to compete against an international coach let alone an ex All Black coach. Our coaches will have learnt a lot from this experience. Hopefully they now know what a properly coached team looks like.
Sad to see the end Rob,thanks for all your hard work and dedication, it will be missed! But sadly I have found that I have not been a proud supporter for the last couple of years, went from being in a foul mood after a loss to just shrugging the shoulders after this type of crap became too commonplace! Cant even remember when last I’ve watched a match from start to finish,must be at least 3 years! All the best Rob!
Thanks for the memories, Rob.
End of an era.
Thank you for everything Rob!
Well, this sucks. Sure, there are sites dedicated to my other interests I could frequent, but somehow the banter on Needlepointfire.com and JukskeiWorld just does not live up to the standards set here…
Thanks Rob, and all the best!
And to continue a sterling weekend the Blitzbokke choked again. Pissed away a 14-0 lead to lose against England for the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games
Might as well shut the site down until we have a worthy of such passionate fans. A team that is consistent, a team that is well coached, a team able to play different situations and game plans. A team that makes a nightmare for other teams that find themselves at Kings Park.
Thanks Rob. Must be the greatest fan site I have ever come across.
Thank you for everything Rob. Bless u mate. I just cant believe this is the same team…I keep hoping and keep getting massively disappointed by the way we fall apart…its how we lose and when we lose….and then every now and then they pull a rabbit out to give me some hope only take it was drastically the next weekend. I won’t be buying any more merchant either…and the stadium will get even more empty as fans vote with their feet
for real??
After a little cooling off period, there are a few considerations to be made firstly the team left everything on the field in New Zealand last week, there was no petrol in the tank
.Bulls on the other hand came in fresh off a bye.
The Western Province wing was a pretty green and confused referee totally out of his depth.I hope to fuck he isn’t given this weekends game against his home team as a reward for his bungling incompetence.
But the main reason for that defeat was a masterclass from John Mitchell he had a premeditated plan for everything we tried to do.
How different would the Sharks be today if we had signed him instead of that sad sack of shit Gary Gold.
I said it then and how was my premonition fully justified last night.
@The hound (Comment 35) : Ya, you had veterans such as Mark Andrews screaming for the appointment of John Mitchell. John Smit listen to Brendan Venter who never even gave us his full loyalty. John Smit also let Jake White go. John Smit made a series of errors which I’m afraid will take us years to recover from. We need Ettiene Oosterhuizen and Marcel Coetzee back. Our current just doesn’t have what it takes. Mark JLP out of the game and you have neutralized our pack. We also need Dan back in the starting line up. The entire tight five and loose forwards are not well coached. Gary Teichman is in shit. Can he bring Jimmy Stonehouse ASAP to sort out our forwards. Even if they pay the current fellow off as he is clueless.
I must say I feel the same as Rob sharks and SA rugby. There is no light at the end of the tunnel no reason to persevere. It seems every thing is governed by chaos theory. Sure they may have been tired but there was NO semblance if they game plan they played previous 2 weeks. Zero phase play zero front foot ball territory gains? None apart from hasty kicks. This didn’t look like a tired version of last week’s team. It looked like the team from 5 weeks ago which is to say no team at all.
Is it me or do our guys also look unfit and not well conditioned? Compare them to the Bulls players whom have visiable legs, chest and arm muscles???? John Mitchell has set very high standards for the Bulls. Don’t know what’s happening at the Tank but it’s just not palatable for the fan. The season is gone. We are also rans. Can they get a consultant for the rest of the tournament that is going to come in put structures on place. Our attack, defense, rucks and mauls, positional play, our shape…. all of it. Off loading at will is not a sustainable game plan. What if it is raining?????? How are we using players such as Andre, JLP as decoys that set up players around them etc???? This is what happens when you bring high school and club coaches. They have big dreams but don’t know how to go about implementing those plans. They don’t know how to develop new drills that simulate match situations and how they want to approach and react to those situations.
A very sad day indeed. Don’t know what i am going to do without this site. Rob there is literally hundreds of people in the western cape that follows this great site please reconsider. I know it’s very time consuming but thousands of shark surporters count on you for information we can’t get. I for one is on here about 3-4 times a day to get more info. I will even start a fb campaign to buy you more coffee. Please reconsider. Cape Town will be a very kak place if there is no shark world. Tah osbal.
Does this mean we may now talk politics, religion and sex?
Hahahaha
thanks for the memories rob and your tireless dedication. you don’t need to explain yourself to us bro. good luck with all you do after this and I hope to still see you now and then with a snazzy comment as one of the public instead of admin enjoy your weekends from now on .
I’m for this site being closed down as a sign of protest until we see real decisions being made that are there to improve our play on the field. Talks of doing everything with the ball just does not cut it. What is this everything that was being done???? Are we getting a specialist in from the Northern hemisphere that is going to help us handle and protect the ball in wet conditions??? The ranting and raving from management is just hallow. Shut the site down, sto buying merchandise, don’t attend games at the stadium, don’t make Superbru predictions when Sharks play, don’t watch them on tv.. Just total boycott until we read on News24 of what they are doing about the fact of having the best squad year in and year out but still under achieving.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 43) : lil extreme mate. I like this site and everyone on it. I agree with everything else though
@GreatSharksays (Comment 43) : How would it serve as a protest? Sharks management don’t care either way if it’s up or not. I would also want to state that I’m not blaming coach for the players obvious inability to learn or follow instructions.
@fyndraai (Comment 40) :
@fyndraai (Comment 40) : damn you. I hadn’t thought about that. Now I may have to completely shut it down after all
@robdylan (Comment 47) :
Now you see what you did fyndraai. No rob no don’t do it.
A sad day indeed. But I think we all saw it coming. Nothing positive to write about the sharks anymore. Like one blogger said, its like the sharks just dont take this competition serious enough. Thanx Rob for an awesome site and please reconsider once the sharks are actually playing some decent footy again. Cheers all.
@Poisy (Comment 44) : and we like you to! Here in Middle Earth we can feel winter coming but other than that life is good! How’s things down in Durbs?
@robdylan (Comment 47) : don’t believe everything you read he’s just trolling!
Thanks for the work and dedication. Long time lurker and occasional poster here.
Will continue to check here and hope that some news still comes in, but totally respect your call.
Sharks give me chest pains some days, but they can eventually turn it around.
Sad to see this happen, but not entirely unexpected. This is just a microcosm of the general fan apathy I see in Durban these days. I for one predict dire financial consequences for the Sharks pty ltd in the next few years. The stadium hardly gets over 20 000 for a big game these days, most people would rather be doing something constructive and enjoyable on a Saturday afternoon than watching a team take a 30 point pasting on their home turf. So much for the feared shark tank
Thank you for all the efforts you volunteered Mr Otto
I’m going to see if I have the discipline to completely switch myself off from sharks rugby for the rest of the year. If that goes well I’ll add another.
Thanks Rob. Its been a long slog and I dont think any of us fully realise what it takes / took to keep a site like this up and running with fresh original content on an amost daily basis. You did yeoman work with this site. Well done.
If this site is ever resurected I think it should be called “Fairweather Sharksworld, not for hardcore Sharks Fans”.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 58) : tasty bit of bait but I can see the hook from here
Very Sad about this news. It is a real priveledge to have this site which is a very well run and up to date resource and forum for us fans. I must say that I respect your decision and hope that in future there will be greater support (financial) from us fans to enable the continued operation to be more rewarding
@robdylan (Comment 59) : I am patient, I have to turn this into the longest thread in rugby blogging history.
My problem is not with the on field inconsistency of the Sharks,that is something you live with when you choose to support a team
You have various choices you can be a huge fan when the team is winning or you can be a loyal fan when the team is losing.
You can step in and out as you wish, lots on here, great supporters of a winning team terrible supporters of a losing side.
All this goes with the territory.
The players themselves are highly paid entertainers who sign on to be paid for the good and the bad, and are paid equally for a win or a loss so are the Union ,the coaches and the support team.
My problem is with the custodians of the Sharks brand and the irreparable damage they have done to the brand.
What was once proud brand is now a shabby shadow of what it once was.The PR the and give advertising and the promotion of the brand are abysmal.
Everything being done today is exactly the same as what we put into place in the 90′s
Sharks need to go back to what made them great in the first place, reinvent the wheel disrupt the inertia and give a new generation of fans reason to get back to the game.
Unfortunately the incompetents in place are not capable of doing it.
It goes without saying that Rob needs to be commended for doing the job he has done but it just adds fuel to the fire that the only decent piece of ongoing communication of a once great team is being done by an amateur, in the context that he is not being paid for it .
Somebody needs to motivate for this great site to be continued and in a paid for professional capacity.
I respect Robs prerogative to step down ,but I am sure he does not want his labour of love to die.
Maybe we could get this site to be staffed by paid bloggers operate under his tutelage
@The hound (Comment 62) : very valid points regarding the promotion of the team etc having been at the game I must say the experience was good but as you say remains much the same as it has been for the last 25 years.
The one thing that a lot of posters seem to feel,that I disagree with, is that to be a supporter means not being negative about the team, coaches etc. I consider myself a very loyal sharks supporter and have been for years. I always want us to win games and play well but I also want success overall and when the coach,players,administrator fail I am a supporter am vocal about the need for change.
@The hound (Comment 63) : I agree that we as fans of the site must try and do something to keep it alive. I don’t have even a basic understanding of what goes into running and maintaining a website but if something can be done I will happily support it.
@The hound (Comment 62) : I get the feeling that the custodians of Sharks rugby like to keep it an old boys club and that has seriously damaged the Sharks. For example making John Smith the CEO without having any experience whatsoever. We needed a coach with some serious experience and Rob sr could have been an understudy. And why are we still playing in that old shack they call Kings park when we have a brand new world class stadium across the road. I know theres the box ticket holders argument but that old stadium makes the whole sharks brand look old and dilapidated. And marketing? Lets not even go there. They have fallen so far behind I struggle to believe they can get the right people in and get this once great union back on track.
I totally get where you’re coming from, Rob. This loss was terrible, but losing Sharksworld hurts even more. Thank you for all the news, humour and debates, and for allowing me to post some articles. It’s been awesome. God luck and God bless for your future endeavours.
This sucks man, but thanx for all your effort Rob!! I haven’t been on the site much last 2yrs but also read the articles etc. Loved the banter, especially The Hound’s posts ????. And ofcourse JD my fellow Red Devil supporter, cheers mate, let’s hope next season is better lol..
@JD (Comment 51) : Durban never changes oom, it’s raining a little more lately but it’s still hot on a average day .
Pour out some liquor for Sharksworld. RIP comrade!
Thanks Rob, for all the great articles and work you have put in, totally understandable.