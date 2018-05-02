Even though we have Rob’s blessing, it really does feel weird posting on another man’s site
A couple of people have volunteered to post articles and some to also ensure that posts do not stray outside of the site’s policies. I do think most of the regulars have been sensible about what they post, but it will now be up to us to remove any posts that really cross the line.
If you keen to assist, you can do so in different ways:
- Sign up as an editor and be able to post and moderate. Please contact Rob at [email protected] if you do want to volunteer
- Sign up as an author and be able to post,
- Keep paying your “coffee contributions”, and if you do not yet please consider contributing. All the funds will still go to Rob to pay for the hosting, etc.
- Keep commenting
Rob will still remain the administrator of the site, but at some point he may nominate one or two to assist him.
We will give it a go and see if we can keep this site going. If you have enjoyed Sharksworld, please assist us to keep it alive.
If you do want to volunteer, please contact Rob and then let me know by commenting on this article. I will add a post before each game in the mean time, but would really need some help from better rugby scribes to do a bit of a post-match review.
I will set up a document showing how to add new posts for those who will need assistance. I can send this by e-mail on request.Tweet
Great idea, I’m more than willing to help out wherever I can.
Awesome news!!! We can always make some time for Sharks Rugby! Will inform Rob & volunteer…thanks for keeping sharksworld going!
Good stuff, now that we have had our talk………lets get back to talking.
Great stuff Bokhoring! Behind you all the way!!!
Great news !
Morning Bokhoring, I sent Rob an email as requested for if you need me at any time to contribute a post, or part thereof.
I am a bit new here to post articles but will continue paying my “membership fee” and expressing my opinion via the comments section.
Thanks BH…
I’m in! I’ll mail Rob…and I haven’t stopped my coffee ???? contribution.
I’m happy to,contribute and moderate…
BUT
Just a quick disclaimer from my side. For the last year and the next I have been leading a unification of three different Congregations…while still doing my work in the Congregation, the regional youth ministry, the national music setup of our Church and serving on two school boards. My wife tells me it’s too much and she’s right…and after this year quite a bit of that will change. Still, right now I am working 100 hours a week and have therefore been a bit quieter on here. There will be times I can be very active and times when I’ll be very quiet. Still, I’ll make every effort to contribute to something I love…
Oops…see…I’m so keen I even posted that comment twice!
The ???? was supposed to be a coffee cup…
@pastorshark (Comment 10) :
@pastorshark (Comment 9) : Not a problem. Whenever you can
@pastorshark (Comment 8) : “the national music setup of our Church”……..do the Lutheran churches stretching between Piet Retief and Pmb still put on the assembled choral works in the different congregations. I remember attending one such evening at the Augsburg church in Commondale about 20 odd years ago. It was most impressive with Hanli Stapela as a soloist. The time and effort that got put into bringing that to fruition was amazing.
@pastorshark (Comment 9) : Get your priorities right
Glad to hear. I’m sure Rob will be back after a break
Who is volunteering to do a post-match review of this weekend’s game?
@Bokhoring (Comment 16) : Why does it need to be a formal structure, people come on here to talk to each other.
There are plenty of sites to read ”professional journalists ”views
Like what you did on the game page, opened the page put down the team and left it open.People are using it.
@The hound (Comment 17) : If anyone is really keen to do a bit of a review it will be great. If not, also not a problem.
I will create team sheet and pre-match posts before the games when I am around to do so, and ask for help if I am not available.
Any chance of someone covering the game as an official Sharksworld journalist and thus getting officail press accreditation.
Sounds great. Really pleased to have the site carrying on after a fashion. Have bee a follower for ages