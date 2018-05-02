Bokhoring

Keeping Sharksworld going


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Admin on 2 May 2018 at 08:24

Even though we have Rob’s blessing, it really does feel weird posting on another man’s site :)

A couple of people have volunteered to post articles and some to also ensure that posts do not stray outside of the site’s policies. I do think most of the regulars have been sensible about what they post, but it will now be up to us to remove any posts that really cross the line.

If you keen to assist, you can do so in different ways:

  • Sign up as an editor and be able to post and moderate. Please contact Rob at [email protected] if you do want to volunteer
  • Sign up as an author and be able to post,
  • Keep paying your “coffee contributions”, and if you do not yet please consider contributing. All the funds will still go to Rob to pay for the hosting, etc.
  • Keep commenting

Rob will still remain the administrator of the site, but at some point he may nominate one or two to assist him.

We will give it a go and see if we can keep this site going. If you have enjoyed Sharksworld, please assist us to keep it alive.

If you do want to volunteer, please contact Rob and then let me know by commenting on this article. I will add a post before each game in the mean time, but would really need some help from better rugby scribes to do a bit of a post-match review.

I will set up a document showing how to add new posts for those who will need assistance. I can send this by e-mail on request.



20 Comments

  • Great idea, I’m more than willing to help out wherever I can.

    • Comment 1, posted at 02.05.18 08:34:39 by Dragnipur Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    DragnipurSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • :mrgreen: Awesome news!!! We can always make some time for Sharks Rugby! Will inform Rob & volunteer…thanks for keeping sharksworld going!

    • Comment 2, posted at 02.05.18 08:37:31 by EugeneVT Reply
    Administrator
    EugeneVTUnder 21 player
    		 

  • Good stuff, now that we have had our talk………lets get back to talking.

    • Comment 3, posted at 02.05.18 09:10:25 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • Great stuff Bokhoring! Behind you all the way!!!

    • Comment 4, posted at 02.05.18 10:35:40 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • Great news !

    • Comment 5, posted at 02.05.18 10:52:51 by Byron Wright Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • Morning Bokhoring, I sent Rob an email as requested for if you need me at any time to contribute a post, or part thereof.

    • Comment 6, posted at 02.05.18 12:24:13 by SeanJeff Reply
    Author
    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • I am a bit new here to post articles but will continue paying my “membership fee” and expressing my opinion via the comments section.

    • Comment 7, posted at 02.05.18 12:44:39 by Byron Wright Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • Thanks BH…
    I’m in! I’ll mail Rob…and I haven’t stopped my coffee ???? contribution.
    I’m happy to,contribute and moderate…
    BUT
    Just a quick disclaimer from my side. For the last year and the next I have been leading a unification of three different Congregations…while still doing my work in the Congregation, the regional youth ministry, the national music setup of our Church and serving on two school boards. My wife tells me it’s too much and she’s right…and after this year quite a bit of that will change. Still, right now I am working 100 hours a week and have therefore been a bit quieter on here. There will be times I can be very active and times when I’ll be very quiet. Still, I’ll make every effort to contribute to something I love… :mrgreen:

    • Comment 8, posted at 02.05.18 18:25:19 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 10) : :lol: :lol: :lol:

    • Comment 11, posted at 02.05.18 18:29:34 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 9) : Not a problem. Whenever you can

    • Comment 12, posted at 03.05.18 07:28:44 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 8) : “the national music setup of our Church”……..do the Lutheran churches stretching between Piet Retief and Pmb still put on the assembled choral works in the different congregations. I remember attending one such evening at the Augsburg church in Commondale about 20 odd years ago. It was most impressive with Hanli Stapela as a soloist. The time and effort that got put into bringing that to fruition was amazing.

    • Comment 13, posted at 03.05.18 10:10:07 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 9) : Get your priorities right :mrgreen:

    • Comment 14, posted at 03.05.18 11:53:14 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Glad to hear. I’m sure Rob will be back after a break ;)

    • Comment 15, posted at 03.05.18 12:12:41 by Shred Reply

    ShredUnder 21 player
    		 

  • Who is volunteering to do a post-match review of this weekend’s game?

    • Comment 16, posted at 03.05.18 12:30:40 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 16) : Why does it need to be a formal structure, people come on here to talk to each other.
    There are plenty of sites to read ”professional journalists ”views
    Like what you did on the game page, opened the page put down the team and left it open.People are using it.

    • Comment 17, posted at 03.05.18 12:36:03 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 17) : If anyone is really keen to do a bit of a review it will be great. If not, also not a problem.

    I will create team sheet and pre-match posts before the games when I am around to do so, and ask for help if I am not available.

    • Comment 18, posted at 03.05.18 12:39:22 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Any chance of someone covering the game as an official Sharksworld journalist and thus getting officail press accreditation.

    • Comment 19, posted at 03.05.18 12:42:38 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • Sounds great. Really pleased to have the site carrying on after a fashion. Have bee a follower for ages

    • Comment 20, posted at 04.05.18 07:47:23 by perran_dw Reply

    perran_dwVodacom Cup player
    		 

