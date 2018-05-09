Midweek news roundup

Morning guys – Just a quick summary of local and international rugby news for the week so far…

Starting locally and with Sharks interest first, it looks like the Bulls will have Bok prop Trevor Nyakane available to select for the match at Loftus on Saturday. Nyakane was a late withdrawal from the Bulls team this weekend, but should come into selection having taken part in training.

Speaking of the clash at Loftus this weekend, referee Rasta Rasivhenge has been handed the match. His assistants will be AJ Jacobs and Archie Sehlako while Marius Jonker will do TMO duties. The Stormers clash against the Chiefs at Newlands will be handled by Mike Fraser while the Lions will have Angus Gardner in the middle when they face the Highlanders.

There was good news for the Stormers earlier this week when they got the green light to continue playing Damian Willemse even though he is in the Junior Bok team for the Champs taking place in June. It remains to be seen if the young flyhalf will be available after the Chiefs match.

Moving onto international affairs, the Blues got good news in that Sonny Bill Williams can be selected against the Hurricanes this weekend, having missed six weeks. More Blues news is that flyhalf Bryn Gatland has signed with the Highlanders for the next Super Rugby season.

More injury related news is that TJ Perenara is also back and will be on the bench for the Hurricanes against the Blues in Auckland.

There is a report doing the rounds that Cheetahs flank Paul Schoeman will be joining the Bulls, but nothing is confirmed at this stage. The Cheethas have confirmed the departure of 11 players as well as coach Rory Duncan going to Worcester Warriors with captain Francois Venter. The rest are Torsten van Jaarsveld (Bayonne, France), Fred Zeilinga (Canon Eagles, Japan), Carl Wegner, Reniel Hugo, Clinton Swart (all Verblitz, Japan), Uzair Cassiem, Clayton Blommetjies (both Scarlets, Wales), Tom Botha (Ospreys, Wales) and Niel Marais (Jubilo, Japan). Johan Goosen is also on his way to Montpellier, having played a few matches in recent weeks.