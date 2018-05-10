Single change for Loftus clash

Sharks coach Robert du Preez Senior has made one injury enforced change to the team that played so well against the Highlanders last week, to do battle at Loftus against the Bulls.
Philip van der Walt took a blow to the face in the last match and is unavailable this weekend. Jacques Vermeulen comes into the 6 jersey and Wian Vosloo is loosie cover on the bench.
There is also a single change on the bench where Chiliboy Ralepelle comes in for Franco Marais. Chiliboy is set to play his 100th Super Rugby match should he come onto the field, having played 69 matches for the Bulls and is now in the 31st squad for the Sharks.
Another milestone this weekend is Andre Esterhuizen playing his 50th Super Rugby match for the Sharks. He should be aiming for another big match after winning the man of the match award last weekend.
Cell C Sharks:
15. Curwin Bosch
14. Sbu Nkosi
13. Lukhanyo Am
12. Andre Esterhuizen
11. Makazole Mapimpi
10. Robert du Preez
9. Cameron Wright
8. Daniel du Preez
7. Jean-Luc du Preez
6. Jacques Vermeulen
5. Ruan Botha (c)
4. Tyler Paul
3. Thomas du Toit
2. Akker van der Merwe
1. Tendai Mtawarira
Replacements
16. Chiliboy Ralepelle
17. Juan Schoeman
18. Ross Geldenhuys
19. Stephan Lewies
20. Wian Vosloo
21. Louis Schreuder
22. Marius Louw
23. Lwazi Mvovo
Ginger goes through a lot of work – pity he is injured.
I am not convinced with Vermeulen at 6 – he seems a bit lost about his role there.
@Bokhoring (Comment 1) : that’s because he’s actually a 7 but think he’s the type of player that’s willing to try anything to add value to the team.
Beast – The Angry Warthog – The Tank
Just have to love rugby nicknames!!!
Glad to see there aren’t a whole lot of changes. Thanks for the update Richard.
Even if we don’t reach the playoffs, it would love if we can klap the Bulls just to keep their supporters quiet for a while longer. The silence is bliss.
@JD (Comment 2) : Its not that I don’t rate the guy – he was pretty good in the CC at 7. I just still see open side as a different type of player than blind side.
Going to be a cracker.
Bulls to win a brutal battle.
@McLovin (Comment 7) : So you must be rooting for the Sharks or is this reverse-reverse psychology?
@Bokhoring (Comment 8) : Zero psychology. Bulls making my spidey sense tingle this week.
However if the Sharks win at Loftus this week they might very well top the conference.
Sharks need to figure out how to contain Gelant, he always plays well against us and especially the last game won the game by himself basically. We have good names on paper but too often are either very hot or very cold in games. I may be mistaken but i think Botha, R Dupreez, Am and Bosch have basically played every minute of every game this year…hope they are being managed behind the scenes or we could have a couple injuries coming our way later this year
@McLovin (Comment 9) : Will be a nail-biter for sure
@SheldonK (Comment 10) : Or they need to make Gelant tackle…coz that’s the one thing he can’t do…
Good team…losing Ginger is a genuine loss…
Let’s go men! Two top games in a row…
Things always conspire so we don’t have dupreez boys and Ginger on all at the same time…
@SheldonK (Comment 10) : Luckily we had a bye recently so I’m not too concerned about fatigue yet. Some of the guys will get a rest during the international window as well.
I wonder if we are going to stick with our kicking game with Gelant that’s on form like he is atm. We did play our kicking tactics well against one of the best FB’s in the game(Ben Smith) last week and he did score on one counter attack.
The previous game against the Bulls our guys looked fatigued coming back from our tour. Hopefully we show more energy this time around. The Bulls will be hurting after last weeks loss, it’s going to be a really tough game I reckon.
@Bokhoring (Comment 6) : that’s exactly what my comment is about. He’s a good 7. Sharks really has some good options at 7 and 8 but problem is they do not have a top quality 6.
@McLovin (Comment 9) : Sharks do have 4 very difficult games (Bulls in Pta, Chiefs in Durbs, Jaguares in Arg and Stormers in CT) in a row and will need to win them all if they want to have a chance of finishing top of the conference.
@JD (Comment 17) : Chiefs game is going to be a walk in the park. None of the Chiefs’ All Blacks would be available for selection…
@SheldonK (Comment 10) : Good point. Ditto Andries Coetzee. Our fitness levels will be telling. Saw last week game taking toll at the 65 minute mark, backs still looked ok , but still.
@JD (Comment 17) : True. Either way whoever makes the play-offs will have to win a final in NZ. At the very least.
@McLovin (Comment 20) : Which is many times an incentive for our guys to play harder and more clinical. Not always bad.
@Bokhoring (Comment 6) : I agree whole heartedly
But hey, hopefully JV surprised us
I see vosloo’s on the bench, he suffers from the same issue, seems way more comfortable at 7, and made a few mistakes when his played 6, but his even younger so I wont be that harsh on him.
losing ginger is a blow, but JV has been waiting patiently.
@JD (Comment 2) : Were playing the bulls. Its not like we need to play a number 6 flanker. Two number 7s is probably better.
Is van Wyk injured? If not I’d have him on the bench in Mvovo’s place. Our 2 starting wings are doing really well atm though. Mapimpi was much better on defense last week.
@McLovin (Comment 20) : @coolfusion (Comment 21) : not worried about that now. Just hoping Sharks can finish in top 8!!!
@Quintin (Comment 24) : That’s what I said last week. At the very least and in a pinch he will be as good a 15 as Mvovo in mvovs current form. And best case if we have to sub a wing I would much rather have him as the sub.
@coolfusion (Comment 26) : Yeah Mvovo just isn’t adding much currently, plus van Wyk is younger and has the potential to grow immensely if given more opportunity. We’ve seen last year how good a line and tackle breaker he can be when in form.
I see the Bulls have Trevor and Roelof back in their starting lineup. Our forwards have to put in extra hard work, these Bulls forwards have a natural high work rate especially those locks.
@Quintin (Comment 27) : yip under JM they’re improving a lot and will be hard to beat!
Really hope Sharks forwards show up and deliver the type of performance they should!
@Quintin (Comment 24) : @coolfusion (Comment 26) : think maybe van Wyk was given time off for the birth of his son (last weekend). Have a feeling he will be back next weekend.
@JD (Comment 29) : I feel for him as he was playing so well last yr. Then we brought in mapimpi and now he is forgotten. Mvovo is past now it prob best to find another team but he has served us so well also
@Dunx (Comment 30) : yes personally I also rate him and think he deserve a place in the match day squad but that said I do think RdP snr is rotating the wings to keep them fresh and hungry!
@Dunx (Comment 30) : Supporters are quick to jump to conclusions.
Article comes out speculating that chilli is unhappy after the currie cup. lets get rid of him is the call.
Mapimpi starts the season and then the next week in not in the squad. His probibly pissed that he left the cheetahs for this and desperate to get back to bloem is concluded.
Van Wyk gets rotated and is allowed time off since his wife was due to give birth soon. conclusion his our forgotten man, banished into obscurity.
Aker starts on the bench after two weeks out with a injury. conclusion: he must be really upset, he didnt leave the lions to not start at the sharks, at the first chance he gets he will leave us for overseas ..
so many examples like this, I read and hear all the time. can we keep perspective ?
Remember when mapimpi wasnt in the team and everyone and their dog was convinced he was the forgotten man ?
Van Wyk will be key for us this season, we have good resources at hooker, wing and centre this year, lets use them.
Deysel and Ward are killing it at centre in the SRC
@JD (Comment 31) : I wonder how good his kicking game is. If we van convert him to FB wing we have a good option to go to. His hands are good defense solid and he has a level head under pressure.
@byron (Comment 23) : And how do you figure that? Bulls playing Roelof Smit, who has been good at stealing ruck ball? Just interested in your thinking behind this?
@byron (Comment 23) :
@KingCheetah (Comment 34) : My guess is that Byron is being tongue in cheek with that comment. hats how I took it.
Two stats that really needs to be corrected this Saturday:
The Bulls are unbeaten in their last six games against the Sharks (won five, drawn one), restricting the Durban-based side to fewer than 20 points in five of those matches.
The Sharks are winless in their last five trips to Loftus Versfeld (drawn one, lost four), although each of those defeats has come by eight points or fewer.
@Bokhoring (Comment 37) : you’re s hoot at parties aren’t you.
@Poisy (Comment 38) : My in-laws are heavy Blue Bulls. I need a bit of comeuppance for a change.
@Bokhoring (Comment 39) : Mate their daughter chose a Shark , enough said
@Bokhoring (Comment 39) : braaiing at the in-laws on Saturday?!
@benji (Comment 40) : Comment of the thread.
@KingCheetah (Comment 34) : The bulls typically play a far more structured game and as such they tend to flood the breakdown point with an extra forward and then commit a pod of forwards for the next phase. They use their No6 more to slow the opposition ball down as opposed to winning turnovers.
I believe flooding the contact point with abrasive loose forwards is the best way to counter the bulls style of play. It will keep the likes of Lood Dejager in the rucks and away from running at back line players where they have been quite effective.
@revolverocelot (Comment 32) : I think the rotation within the squad has been very effective this year
the sharks wil win this game by 17 i put my money on that
@JD (Comment 31) : VanWyk is on Strength training just like mpimpi was during the tour – thats my gut feel. You could see how much improved mpimpi has been since back in the team from a defensive perspective
its good have more wing options . van wyk/ leolin zas/ morne jubert
The battles between the Warthog and Tellytubby, as well as Ruan and Lood are going to be epic.
@byron (Comment 44) : Agreed, im happy about that.
Some opposition we really didnt have the depth to rotate for example loose forward, when all our front line guys (twins and ginger) were injured and JV was suspended, and the back ups (keegs, terra, vosloo, paul) stuggled to get any decent performances together, so for the rest of the season I think the frontline players will play all of the games if fit, theres also a three week break for the june tests so lets see how that affects our momentum.
@Bokhoring (Comment 48) : We really should come up with a better nick. Warthog seems to insult him. Something intimidating like bone collector was
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 36) : Ah gotcha.
@byron (Comment 43) : Ok, that is one way of doing it I guess.
@Justin Koelman (Comment 47) : Bar injury can’t see zas or joubert getting too much airtime. Van Wyk maybe replacing mvovo as bench option.
@byron (Comment 43) : I take it you mean on average as that kind of tactical play should evolve with the situation or zones they play in. Can’t see them being that rigid and one dimensional. If they are they deserve what they get.
@coolfusion (Comment 54) : Also Akker should be instrumental in spoiling that kind of play. Chilli too docile in that scenario.
Sharks better perform tommorow. I’m not trekking Al the way to loftus for nothing.
@coolfusion (Comment 56) : Verbatim from the mouth of nr 1 sharks fan. Aka my wife.
@revolverocelot (Comment 32) : I think you need some perspective. People come on here to form theories about stuff we have no clue about. It’s basically the definition of speculation. We don’t know what the coaches plans are with the players so we debate and try understand what’s happening.
So generalizing by saying stuff like ‘everyone and his dog’ thought this or that and ‘can we keep perspective’ etc. is kind off unnecessary.
Like JD said, he’s probably just being given time off because of the birth of his son. Which is something not everyone knew. Is it possible that Mapimpi is favored instead of him? Totally, yeah. Especially after the outing he had last week. That’s why we discuss it
@coolfusion (Comment 53) : Zas was on fire last week against the griffons, joubert didnt play last week, not sure why, but the kid that did play on the other wing did really well.
The one visagie kid also looked like a promising player, the centre not the flyhalf, the flyhalf was ok. our fullback played very well against the griffons.
our Second team plays live on SuperSport 1 and 10 at 3pm on sunday. il definitely be watching.
Please to say JJ van der Mescht will be in the bench for the sharks second team on sunday.
hope we manage this kid well.
Also remember their are rolling subs in this tournament (Supersport Rugby Challenge)