Sharks go down to Bulls yet again

Consistently inconsistent. That pretty much sums up the Sharks so far this season. A massive high followed by frustrating low losing 39 – 33 to the Bulls at Loftus.
It’s really hard writing this, because I was truly positive of a Sharks victory after that amazing showing a week ago. One has to wonder what the impact of those two yellow cards had on this game, as the match pretty much started with a 14 point turnaround in the favour of the Bulls.
The Sharks showed great mettle to get back into the game following that start, being 19 – 7 down at one stage early on, to still be in it at the end showed some character. I just feel the Sharks didn’t show the intensity of the previous weekend, an intensity that should be a given in a South African derby like this.
Not much else to say really, I hope we see the team get up from the loss and put in a good showing against the Chiefs. Once again, the Sharks could have made their lives a lot easier by winning this weekend, now sit in a must win position for probably the rest of the season. They are by no means out of the playoff race, but a performing Jaguares team is making the SA conference very interesting.
Positives to take from the match, Akker van der Merwe having a barn storming man of the match game and the Sharks getting a valuable losing bonus point in the last minutes.
The scorers:
For Bulls:
Tries: Gelant, Kriel, Smit, Kotze, De Jager
Cons: Pollard 4
Pens: Pollard 2
For Sharks:
Tries: Bosch, Vermeulen, JL Du Preez
Cons: R du Preez 3
Pens: R du Preez 3, Bosch
We were at Loftus and credit must go to the Bulls. They wanted to play and ran the ball very well. Contrary to that, the Sharks’ handling and passing was poor, with many passes going behind a player or bouncing before getting to a player. Also some very bad judgement calls in discipline, which I would say ultimately cost us the game. The team, for the most, looked a little lethargic. There were a few great moments and a few bad bounces of the ball, but a good team should play through that. Always sad to loose at Loftus ????
@T-Shark (Comment 1) : You mention the Sharks passing and handling- its been poor for a number of years now. They juist look awkward. Last week against the Highlanders the crazy offloads stuck but this week they didnt as they havnt all year, they still try to offload when they should rather protect the ball. Bulls offloaded when it was on but otherwise set up quick ruck ball…Sharks still way off the pace in this comp in terms of handling
Curwin Bosch’s trip cost us the game, I’m sorry to say. He can produce such amazing rugby, and then have brain implosions that are equally amazing. I’m hoping that experience takes off these rough edges because what remains will be legendary some day (hopefully soon)
Was also at game. Bulls kickrd a lot and basically we could not control the ball. Probably why were doing better against NZ teams as they don’t kick so much. I must add that most kicks did not go more than 15m and Rasta missed the 10m radius rule and Sharks was under pressure. He alsi missed plenty of forward passes that kept bls on front food. 2 bad mistakes by Bosch, 14 point swing, and AM. Bulls also playing offside line paralax visiin of Rasta to the fullest.
Not our best show but if you look at detail 1 team was allowed and if we had 2 or more fair goes at it we could have avoided AM’s play by kicking in corner rather than having to chase the game.
Sad part is… Now less SA teams have chance to really compete
Can’t expect to win with two yellow cards. And we’ve been doing so well on our discipline this year
We are at our most effective when the play the short pass / offloading game between forwards and backs.
Whenever we do try to use a back line move it hardly ever worked in the game, as too many players had to stop to receive the ball, or worse the pass was even behind the player who had to turn around to rescue the situation.
The back three also need to sharpen their kick receiving game. Nkosi seems to be the best at it, but I can’t recall either of the other two ever managing to take a high ball under pressure.
Strictly speaking Curwin’s yellow cost us a 21 point turnaround. The Bulls exploited our lack of a fullback twice in the time he was off.
@ebenp (Comment 4) : Regarding sneaky offsides, seems like assistant referees were rooting for bulls. No question that Rasta missed a lot, also with those 10m kicks, like he simply didn’t want to penalize bulls too much. Bulls were penalized more than the Sharks by 2:1 ratio but should have been much more. That result flipping hurt.
@Dragnipur (Comment 5) : Rasta is a pedantic little bugger, so why was he so patient with bulls transgressions?
Mitchell is now also complaining about the refereeing
@Bokhoring (Comment 10) : He can piss right off, the Sharks were hard done by
@josefgremlin (Comment 3) : Wow that’s harsh. There are so many things that went wrong but you single that out? How about Mapimpi refusing to jump for and run out an easy bouncer on his tryline? At least Curwin was actively defending Mapimpi just completely abandoned his duty. I was sitting metres away from that corner when it happened. I don’t think Curwin can be singled out, we made a number of flops any of which could have closed that 6 point margin.
@Bokhoring (Comment 10) : It’s churlish of Mitchell to complain when his side won the match, he’s got some nerve
@Bokhoring (Comment 10) : Not really though, just his take on the Bulls’ yellow.
@Bokhoring (Comment 10) : this is his third game in a row he has complained. He is trying to manipulate the refs I am sure!
@McLovin (Comment 14) : It was late and no arm and cynical. If it we’re late and legal it would be different. But the intent was clear. He should moan less and discipline the player internally to set an example. If score tables were turned that level of stupid play could cost the game.
@coolfusion (Comment 16) : I agree. Was brainless from Snyman.
@coolfusion (Comment 12) : Curwin Bosch tackled Roelof Smit front on and stopped him – something I said he could not do.
Keep it up young man.
@Byron Wright (Comment 15) : I think he had reason to moan in the previous 2 games, especially the game against the Landers – both reffed by Glen Jackson. I feel that if a ref has a crap game then by all means call him out – but be sure of what you are moaning about. Mitchell is wrong about Snyman though. It doesnt help blowing smoke up the refs ass ala Mallett and the Supersport crew.
Now Gert Smal is also miffed with a ref.
@McLovin (Comment 17) : You must be some special type of brainless when you are the size of Snyman and you have to do a hatchet job on the smallest guy on the field – I suppose it comes with the territory and is expected from one of the manne.
@McLovin (Comment 20) : Bet he’s not miffed with last weeks ref.
@McLovin (Comment 20) : What is your take on Gert Smal in his time at the WPRU – success / failure / too soon to tell?
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 22) : Exactly. Reckon they should all just shut up and get on with things.
@McLovin (Comment 17) : My point being that Mitchell s moaning actually vindicates that kind of action in the players mind. Instead of that rather put your foot down so you can ensure the other guys consider it a liberty from now on.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 23) : I’m a fan. He’s doing a good job imo. They just need a new head coach and true private ownership.
@coolfusion (Comment 25) : It’s like disciplining your children. If they see no repercussions and instead you publicly come out moaning about punishment, what message are you sending that guy? It’s ok to do this Coach won’t mind, infact hell have my back…
Well at least we all know what will happen next! We will clearly smash the chiefs. Consistently inconsistent and for some reason better against the harder New Zealand sides…
This has been one of the most painful seasons of sharks rugby to watch. Not because we have been that bad but the inconsistency. If we lost every game then we could accept that okay the sharks are bad but we can change things next year and improve. But this season we have played some of the best matches in sharks history immediately followed by some of the worst.
I can only hope that if we stick with more or less the same coaching team and players that we will be a force to be reckoned with once we get that consistency. It has to be a mental thing aswe clearly have the ability.
That being said I think we are lacking a good defence coach. Way too many tries conceded. Our mauls and maul defence has been shocking. We can’t catch a contestable high ball. And we lack a true open side fetcher. If we want to play an offloading game we also need to work on skills or learn when and when not to throw an offload.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 18) : Now if we can only teach him the art of the high ball in close contact as well. Seriously he has some small tweaks and he will be excellent.
@McLovin (Comment 24) : Or they should also complain when the ref favours them – that will really put the cat amongst the pigeons, imagine both Mitchel and Rob du Preez moaning about the ref not pinging the Bulls players that were ahead of Pollard when he launcehed his bombs. That would be one of the best ways to sharpen up the refs – which seriously needs to happen. A ref now knows that if he gets it wrong only one entity will feel agrieved and it will be blown over.
@coolfusion (Comment 25) : I reckon what is said behind closed doors to players is very different from what is said at the press conf.
I imagine Mitchell takes no shit and Snyman would be in no doubt as to where this type of play belongs.
@coolfusion (Comment 29) : agree completely. Once he can dominate in the air and make those crucial one on one tackles he will be world class. I think if he just gains a bit more muscle and weight he will have the confidence to compete. But age and experience will help too
@coolfusion (Comment 29) : I havent been the biggest fan but I think he is a a work in progress and that there is progress especially now that he knows he is our fullback. I think his biggest drawback is the fear of getting injured and who can blame him – he is still very young and not the biggest of chaps. As you say, if he can master the highball while smelling, on their breath what the opposition had for lunch he will be well on his way to being a star.
Tough lose, but the strange thing is, mathematically we can still win the conference and get a home quarter final ..
Easier said than done cause all we have to do is win all of our remaining games (schedule from hell) and certain other results need to go our way in the conference ..
Maybe ..
@revolverocelot (Comment 34) : I actually hope we don’t. We should make quarters but the hardest path with the most to lose. The sharks should not get any easy wins because they don’t play for their lives they don’t play at all. Unfortunately our guys are way to prone to complacency.