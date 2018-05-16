Chiefs coach has to dig deep to find players for the game against the Sharks

You have to feel for Colin Cooper. Not only does he have to work around an injury list of 16, he has now also lost his remaining All Blacks due to a training camp.

Out of a squad of 38 he will be missing 20 players for this weekend:

Aidan Ross (ankle)

Kane Hames (concussion/ABs camp)

Mitchell Graham (leg)

Nathan Harris (ABs camp)

Atu Moli (quad hematoma/ABs camp)

Nepo Laulala (arm/ABs camp)

Brodie Retallick (ABs camp)

Fin Hoeata (shoulder)

Dominic Bird (shoulder)

Mitchell Brown (knee)

Lachlan Boshier (appendicitis)

Sam Cane (abdominal/ABs camp)

Mitchell Karpik (concussion)

Taleni Seu (back)

Damian McKenzie (ABs camp)

Tiaan Falcon (hand)

Anton Lienert-Brown (ABs camp)

Regan Verney (groin)

Sam McNicol (concussion)

Tim Nanai-Williams (shoulder)

It just goes to show that All Black rugby still reigns supreme in New Zealand. I doubt that any South African coach would have willingly agreed to surrender players like McKenzie, Retallick and Lienert-Brown, especially when faced with such an injury list. Then again with central contracting in place, the coach really has no choice.

Hopefully the Sharks can compound his misery this weekend. We are due a big game from them again.