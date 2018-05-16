Chiefs coach has to dig deep to find players for the game against the Sharks

You have to feel for Colin Cooper. Not only does he have to work around an injury list of 16, he has now also lost his remaining All Blacks due to a training camp.
Out of a squad of 38 he will be missing 20 players for this weekend:
Aidan Ross (ankle)
Kane Hames (concussion/ABs camp)
Mitchell Graham (leg)
Nathan Harris (ABs camp)
Atu Moli (quad hematoma/ABs camp)
Nepo Laulala (arm/ABs camp)
Brodie Retallick (ABs camp)
Fin Hoeata (shoulder)
Dominic Bird (shoulder)
Mitchell Brown (knee)
Lachlan Boshier (appendicitis)
Sam Cane (abdominal/ABs camp)
Mitchell Karpik (concussion)
Taleni Seu (back)
Damian McKenzie (ABs camp)
Tiaan Falcon (hand)
Anton Lienert-Brown (ABs camp)
Regan Verney (groin)
Sam McNicol (concussion)
Tim Nanai-Williams (shoulder)
It just goes to show that All Black rugby still reigns supreme in New Zealand. I doubt that any South African coach would have willingly agreed to surrender players like McKenzie, Retallick and Lienert-Brown, especially when faced with such an injury list. Then again with central contracting in place, the coach really has no choice.
Hopefully the Sharks can compound his misery this weekend. We are due a big game from them again.
Then again, the NZ sides are sitting pretty! Even if the Chiefs lose to the Sharks, and they should given the nature of the missing players, they are still handily placed for a push for qualifying places. They are 5-6 points clear of of the chasing pack, and in many cases (vs SA opponents)have a match in hand.
Sharks by 20+
An injury list of 16 that is just crazy and needs to be looked into – something is amiss here.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 3) : What should be looked at is how the Stormers managed to conspire to loose against such a weakened side at home. Regardless of refereeing issues with scrums, they should still have put away this team.
Before the season there was a lot of optimism regarding the Sharks due to signings made and the team on paper that we could field. Questions surrounded what we would be like without a tighhead when Coenie got injured and also around our defense and handling. Well i guess if we look bac over super rugby so far those questions of a tighthead, handling and defense to an extent are what has let us down…will things change going forward? Well its those same questions we have had for a number of years now.
@Bokhoring (Comment 4) : Really not sure what the Stormers are moaning about at the scrums, the Chiefs got the hit on them majority of scrums and the penalty try the Stormers were in serious reverse gear. Teams should stop looking at the refs to solve their own short comings
@SheldonK (Comment 6) : I agree.
@Bokhoring (Comment 4) : They still had a few All Blacks against them.
Total disrespect for Sharks fans and paying public not to field strongest team possible for Saturday.
I want to see guys like Mackenzie,Rettalick,Cane,its bullshit that they are going to AB’s camp, they travel for 2 games as opposed to our 4,and this camp should have never been sanctioned during the competition.
If we beat the Chiefs on Saturday the headlines will all read Sharks beat weak Chiefs.
@SheldonK (Comment 6) : I only watched parts of the game and can’t really comment on the earlier scrums. The penalty try was legit IMO.
It should actually be a warning for the Sharks, as the Stormers are supposed to have one of the better scrums in SA.
@The hound (Comment 9) : You mean when you beat them.
@McLovin (Comment 8) : Stormers had a number of Boks including the best centre in SA, two best flyhalves (uncapped as yet), best local scrumhalf (uncapped as yet), best lock / blindside, best loosehead, best tighthead, … Disclaimer – this info is obviously taken straight out of the Cape Press
Four All Blacks should not have worried them
@McLovin (Comment 11) : No. IF. Too many times this season a win taken for granted actually turned on its head. Not even the coach has enough confidence to predict their next performance there is zero consistency.
@McLovin (Comment 11) : I sad” IF ”like in ”IF” my aunty had balls she would be my uncle.
@coolfusion (Comment 13) : Simple solution – Rob should only let the players know at halftime that McKenzie and Retallick are not playing
@The hound (Comment 9) : I can live with those headlines but no so much with what the headlines will be if we lose this game.
@Bokhoring (Comment 12) : I concede, you are right.