Sharks change 3 for Chiefs clash

Coach Robert du Preez Snr has made three changes to the team that will face the Chiefs at Kings Park this weekend.

Flank Philip van der Walt is back after missing out last week, Jacques Vermeulen dropping down to the bench and Wian Vosloo getting some game time with the SuperSport Rugby Challenge squad.

The other two changes are both in the backline with rotational changes at 9 and 11, Louis Schreuder and Lwazi Mvovo getting starts and Cameron Wright and Makazole Mapimpi both falling to the bench.

Chiliboy Ralepelle, after playing his 100th match last weekend, isn’t in the squad at all, Franco Marais coming onto the bench in his place.

15. Curwin Bosch

14. Sbu Nkosi

13. Lukhanyo Am

12. Andre Esterhuizen

11. Lwazi Mvovo

10. Robert du Preez

9. Louis Schreuder

8. Daniel du Preez

7. Jean-Luc du Preez

6. Philip van der Walt

5. Ruan Botha (c)

4. Tyler Paul

3. Thomas du Toit

2. Akker van der Merwe

1. Tendai Mtawarira

Replacements

16. Franco Marais

17. Juan Schoeman

18. Ross Geldenhuys

19. Stephan Lewies

20. Jacques Vermeulen

21. Cameron Wright

22. Marius Louw

23. Makazole Mapimpi