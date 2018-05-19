Super Rugby 2018: Sharks v Chiefs

The Sharks are back at home to face the Chiefs this weekend, and we won’t know which team arrives until kick-off. What we do know is that the Chiefs are missing their All Blacks, and that should make the Sharks favourites for this clash.

Coach Robert du Preez has made some rotational changes to the backline, hoping to keep his charges fresh. Louis Schreuder should take this opportunity with both hands as he is being outplayed by Wright. Mvovo also gets a shot at wing again, after his last start was at fullback. There should also be some stability in the loose trio with the inclusion of Philip van der Walt.

For the Chiefs, who have heard all week how depleted their squad is, there could be some massive motivation to show this Sharks team, and the associated press, just how they can perform without their All Blacks. So beware of that happening, the Sharks always seem to bring out their worst when they are favourites in a match, especially heavy favourites as they are today.

I am looking forward seeing Chiefs captain Ngatai lining up across from Lukhanyo Am, it should be a very evenly contested match up.

The match kicks off at 15h00.

Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sibusiso Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Armand van der Merwe, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Makazole Mapimpi.

Chiefs: 15 Shaun Stevenson, 14 Sean Wainui, 13 Charlie Ngatai (captain), 12 Johnny Faauli, 11 Solomon Alaimalo, 10 Marty McKenzie, 9 Brad Weber, 8 Pita Gus Sowakula, 7 Liam Messam, 6 Luke Jacobson, 5 Michael Allardice, 4 Tyler Ardron, 3 Angus Ta’avao, 2 Liam Polwart, 1 Karl Tu’inukuafe’.

Replacements: 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 Sam Prattley, 18 Sosefo Kautai, 19 Jesse Parete, 20 Matt Matich, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Luteru Laulala, 23 Toni Pulu.

Referee: Mike Fraser (New Zealand)

Assistant referees: Marius van der Westhuizen (South Africa), Archie Sehlako (South Africa)

TMO: Willie Vos (South Africa)