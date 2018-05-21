Sharks ‘Back on track’

The Sharks returned to winning ways this past weekend, clumsily and narrowly beating the Chiefs 28 – 24 at Kings Park. According to coach Robert du Preez Senior, the Sharks’ Super Rugby campaign is back on track.

It continues to be frustrating just watching this Sharks team in action. There is simply no fluidity, no sense of urgency whatsoever, and they seem to be tired and cannot motivate themselves to get up for a game. A depleted Chiefs team on home soil should result in a bonus point victory building momentum into a difficult trip to Argentina, but instead we get a limp performance with no confidence in getting up to beat a very good Jaguares side.

If I have to take positives out of the game, the front row worked really well, Beast and Akker van der Merwe both in prime form, while Thomas is finally settling into that 3 jersey. The backline that looked so phenomenal against the Highlanders a few weeks ago, can’t seem to string two passes together, which resulted in plenty of missed opportunities.

Coach du Preez will have to drum home some hard words if the Sharks stand any chance of leapfrogging the Jaguares this weekend.

Scorers:

Sharks:

Tries: R du Preez, Mvovo, Wright

Cons: R du Preez 2

Pens: R du Preez 3

Chiefs:

Tries: Ardron, Ngatai, Alaimalo

Cons: McKenzie 3

Pen: McKenzie