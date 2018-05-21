Sharks ‘Back on track’

The Sharks returned to winning ways this past weekend, clumsily and narrowly beating the Chiefs 28 – 24 at Kings Park. According to coach Robert du Preez Senior, the Sharks’ Super Rugby campaign is back on track.
It continues to be frustrating just watching this Sharks team in action. There is simply no fluidity, no sense of urgency whatsoever, and they seem to be tired and cannot motivate themselves to get up for a game. A depleted Chiefs team on home soil should result in a bonus point victory building momentum into a difficult trip to Argentina, but instead we get a limp performance with no confidence in getting up to beat a very good Jaguares side.
If I have to take positives out of the game, the front row worked really well, Beast and Akker van der Merwe both in prime form, while Thomas is finally settling into that 3 jersey. The backline that looked so phenomenal against the Highlanders a few weeks ago, can’t seem to string two passes together, which resulted in plenty of missed opportunities.
Coach du Preez will have to drum home some hard words if the Sharks stand any chance of leapfrogging the Jaguares this weekend.
Scorers:
Sharks:
Tries: R du Preez, Mvovo, Wright
Cons: R du Preez 2
Pens: R du Preez 3
Chiefs:
Tries: Ardron, Ngatai, Alaimalo
Cons: McKenzie 3
Pen: McKenzie
Handling cost us bonus point tries and allowed Chiefs to get bonus point. Philip vd Walt has bad hands and not the first game. Bosch big headed. Had support but wanted to score try himself and messed it up.
Not sure why we play so conservative against bulls but against kiwi teams we play exciting brand.
Jaguares next… Massive game, but Sharks are now in control of their own destiny, so let’s hold thumbs.
The play in the first 10 minutes was really good. I expected a drubbing for this depleted Chiefs team and then it just fell apart.
The major positive is that our scrum was very solid against a scrum (missing two players) that demolished the much vaunted Stormers scrum the week before.
Personally I think they’re overdoing the offloading in the tackle as aot of the times balls are lost or not going to hand and then momentum is lost. I also counted at least 3 try scoring chances that was lost! If Sharks want to progress into serious title contenders they will have to use every chance they get and score as much points as possible as not all top teams will allow them to get away with this!
@JD (Comment 4) : I agree, looks like they are trying to play too much if one can put it that way. In some situations you just have to go down with the ball and set up another phase instead of going for the 50/50 offload.
Next 2 games will make or break the season, tough schedule ahead in regards with traveling as well as opposition.
@JD (Comment 4) : I applaud the intent to keep the ball alive. Just need to better decision making when its on or not.
it was not pretty but we won…
Phillip dropped at least 3 easy passes. Not sure where his hands went. Hoping akker isn’t too injured.
I also think we are trying to force too much on attack and don’t have the balance to temper it with some calm rational play. We see bits and pieces of the overall gameplan not the whole plan as the guys either get rattled and revert it are in n some cases too thickheaded to stick to it. For me the game against the Canes showed the biggest glimpse of the team based plan. And how good did that look? I want too see more of that more often. Must be frustrating for the coaches who know and see this in practice just to watch it thrown away in game.
I can see the type of rugby the Sharks are trying to play in terms of trying to keep the ball alive and having their big guys running onto the ball in unstructured play. The problems are coming when the guys are making bad decisions and trying to offload at all costs. Sometimes they just need to create a ruck and not try a crazy offload and lose the ball. We do still defend very narrow and better teams will exploit that
nothing ventured nothing gained. I think the more they go for it and make they mistakes the more they will learn from it and get better at doing it.
sure as shit beats the kicking crap we have tried over the years.
My greater concern is not our attack, but more our defense against certain tactics.
If you look at our loses, teams exploit certain weaknesses.
Any news on the team that left/is leaving for arg ?
IMHO, we beat the jags by bludgeoning them in the forwards and hopefully scrum and move it wide when we earned it, or late in the game.
I dont really see the jags playing kick and chase much, but you never know, they do have good scrummies.
interesting that sanchez has decided to go back to play in france next year, with Hernandez retired they will be stuck with inexperienced fh in sr but sanchez will play for the pumas at the wc if fit.
Another interesting story: who will be the coach at the stormers next year cause no way they keep fleckie now ? My moneys on a ozzy or NZ coach, maybe robbie dean returns from japan. who knows, that team does have ability. We are all lucky eddie got poached by the poms lol. although eddies brand of coaching seems to burn bright and burn fast.
I’m not arguing the new plan. But they very quickly abandon it in game. It will never be mastered if they don’t perservere and show faith.
@revolverocelot (Comment 12) : My money is on Alistar Coetzee,suported by his gat gabber Proudfoot,