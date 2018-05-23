Sharks unchanged for mission Argentina

An unchanged Sharks team will run onto Velez Sarfield on Friday evening to face the Jaguares, unbeaten on their recent four match tour to Australia and New Zealand and on a 5 match win streak.
If the Sharks are to continue their inconsistency, we should see an easy victory for the home team, but Sharks coach Robert du Preez is confident that no disruption to the match 23 could see the team win two in a row. And that is exactly what the Sharks need should they want to be involved in the play-offs this year.
The Jaguares will not be an easy match, so we would need the Sharks to be in top form to compete. It is a short turnaround, playing on a Friday night, but this Sharks team has little to no excuse not to go over and win this match.
15. Curwin Bosch
14. Sbu Nkosi
13. Lukhanyo Am
12. Andre Esterhuizen
11. Lwazi Mvovo
10. Robert du Preez
9. Louis Schreuder
8. Daniel du Preez
7. Jean-Luc du Preez
6. Philip van der Walt
5. Ruan Botha (c)
4. Tyler Paul
3. Thomas du Toit
2. Akker van der Merwe
1. Tendai Mtawarira
Replacements
16. Franco Marais
17. Juan Schoeman
18. Ross Geldenhuys
19. Stephan Lewies
20. Jacques Vermeulen
21. Cameron Wright
22. Marius Louw
23. Makazole Mapimpi
One last hurrah needed from these guys before the June break.
Los Jaguares looking good for six in a row.
Wouldn’t it be a laugh if they keep up form and aybe improve thru continuity to actually make semis or win SR. Doesn’t seem too far fetched.
@coolfusion (Comment 3) : Talking about the Jagz…
@McLovin (Comment 2) : This is the type of game where the Sharks can surprise. Odds are stacked against them
@Bokhoring (Comment 5) : Except we’re playing a team notorious for unsettling the opposing teams game plan. And at the moment ( let’s hope I’m wrong) we are not too hard to unsettle.
@coolfusion (Comment 3) : Actually it does.
@McLovin (Comment 7) : Why do say that? In terms of consistency and stats they are better positioned than most of our pool bar maybe the lions to get to playoffs.
@coolfusion (Comment 8) : And I even doubt lions consistency at the moment.
@Bokhoring (Comment 5) : They just might. But wouldn’t bet on it.
Hope they do though.
@coolfusion (Comment 8) : My mistake. Didn’t read your comment no.4
@coolfusion (Comment 9) : They got the Stormers. 5 points in the bag for them.
@McLovin (Comment 12) : Ja I position I wish we and by We mean all sa teams. Good confidence level, settled in game plan upward tick in performance and nice consistency in win ratio.
@coolfusion (Comment 13) : Meant to say in a position I wish we were.
@coolfusion (Comment 13) : They could conceivably take a lot of this continuity into world cup too seeing as they’re basically the international side. It could help them a lot in the opening pools while the rest are adjusting to playing together internationally.
Anyone get updates from BBC sports? 2nd time I’ve received notification that Boks Wales test has been postponed. But then can’t find anything online.
@McLovin (Comment 16) : From what I saw early this month it’s a go. Some rates on both sides for appearing in this exhibition match have been dropped but still a go.
@coolfusion (Comment 17) : That’s what I thought.
Maybe it’s a glitch in the matrix.
@McLovin (Comment 18) : Past the point of return now. In my opinion.
I wonder if the venue is Astro turf or grass? Interested to see how rugby players would adjust to Astro turf?
@coolfusion (Comment 20) : As long as it’s fully compliant with World Rugby’s performance specification, then it shouldn’t be a problem.
@McLovin (Comment 21) : Ja but running and kicking would be different, just curious to see.
@McLovin (Comment 16) : @coolfusion (Comment 17) : well Rob snr apparently said Chili did not tour with the Sharks as he will be involved in the Bok squad leading Supersport website to speculate that he’s going with Bokke to USA. Also other Sharks might not be on Bok tour as traveling to Argentina and back and then to USA will just be to much. So if the game (vs Wales) is off Supersport website also does not know it.
@coolfusion (Comment 20) : @McLovin (Comment 21) : well Saracens (and Newcastle Falcons) already play on artificial pitch so don’t think it will make such a huge difference. To be brutally honest looking at how Sharks grass pitch was churning up a couple of weeks ago and also South Africa being a relatively dry country it might be time for SA teams to also move to artificial fields.