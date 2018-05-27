Bok Squad for the June Internationals

Rassie has named 17 uncapped players, as well as a couple of stalwarts currently playing overseas.

Congratulations to Akker, Andre, Cam, Makazole and Robert on a first call up. Also Sbu and Thomas who get a another chance to impress. Hopefully some of them will do more than carry tackle bags.

Forwards: Nizaam Carr, Bismarck du Plessis, Dan du Preez, Jean-Luc du Preez, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Thomas du Toit, Jason Jenkins, Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi, Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Oupa Mohojé, Franco Mostert, Tendai Mtawarira, Ox Nche, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Trevor Nyakane, Marvin Orie, Chiliboy Ralepelle, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Akker van der Merwe, Duane Vermeulen

Backs: Lukhanyo Am, Curwin Bosch, Damian de Allende, Faf de Klerk, Robert du Preez, Aphiwe Dyantyi, André Esterhuizen, Warrick Gelant, Travis Ismaiel, Elton Jantjies, Jesse Kriel, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Sibusiso Nkosi, Embrose Papier, Handré Pollard, Frans Steyn, Ivan van Zyl, Cameron Wright

Your thoughts?