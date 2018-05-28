Kolisi named Bok captain

Rassie Erasmus has appointed Siya Kolisi Springbok captain for the three test series against England starting 9 June, while Pieter-Steph du Toit will captain the side to face Wales in the US.

The 26 man squad to face Wales was also announced with 13 uncapped players in the squad.

Forwards (16):

Nizaam Carr (loose forward, DHL Stormers, 5, 0)

Dan du Preez (loose forward, Cell C Sharks, 3, 0)

Pieter-Steph du Toit (lock, DHL Stormers, 32, 20 – 4t)

Thomas du Toit (prop, Cell C Sharks, uncapped)

Jason Jenkins (lock, Vodacom Bulls, uncapped)

Steven Kitshoff (prop, DHL Stormers, 23, 5 – 1t)

Wilco Louw (prop, DHL Stormers, 5, 0)

Frans Malherbe (prop, DHL Stormers, 17, 0)

Bongi Mbonambi (hooker, DHL Stormers, 14, 5 – 1t)

Oupa Mohojé (loose forward, Toyota Cheetahs 18, 0)

Ox Nche (prop, Toyota Cheetahs, uncapped)

Sikhumbuzo Notshe (loose forward, DHL Stormers, uncapped)

Marvin Orie (lock, Emirates Lions, uncapped)

Chiliboy Ralepelle (hooker, Cell C Sharks 23, 5 – 1t)

Kwagga Smith (loose forward, Emirates Lions, uncapped)

Akker van der Merwe (hooker, Cell C Sharks, uncapped)

Backs (10):

Curwin Bosch (utility back Cell C Sharks, 1, 0)

André Esterhuizen (centre, Cell C Sharks, uncapped)

Warrick Gelant (fullback, Vodacom Bulls, 2, 5 – 1t)

Travis Ismaiel (wing, Vodacom Bulls, uncapped)

Elton Jantjies (flyhalf, Emirates Lions, 23, 203 – 2t, 38c, 39p)

Jesse Kriel (centre, Vodacom Bulls, 29, 40 – 8t)

Makazole Mapimpi (wing, Cell C Sharks, uncapped)

Embrose Papier (scrumhalf, Vodacom Bulls, uncapped)

Ivan van Zyl (scrumhalf, Vodacom Bulls, uncapped)

Cameron Wright (scrumhalf, Cell C Sharks, uncapped)