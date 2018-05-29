Squad to face Wales not B-Team

Those looking at Rassie’s squad heading to the USA and working out the team to face England from the players who stayed behind, could be in for a surprise.
Rassie has made it clear that the team going to Washington is not a B-team, and that those playing against Wales can still make a claim to face England. He went as far as to say that those that stayed behind are not guaranteed to start against England.
Rassie did state though that the travelling across time zones did have an impact in which players stayed behind, as well as the fact that the Sharks had travelled to Argentina and back in the last week, which influenced his thinking.
From the squad selected to go to Washington, it is rather easy to see who will start, with only 2 centres in the squad, we can safely say Andre Esterhuizen will win his first Bok cap this weekend, playing in midfield with Jesse Kriel. It is still a toss up between 2 Sharks hookers and Bongi Mbonambi as to who will start in the front row, but we could very well see Akker van der Merwe get his chance.
Similarly, there are 3 scrumhalves to pick from, all uncapped, with Cameron Wright in the running to earn a first cap as well. The last of the Sharks contingent who could earn a first cap is Thomas du Toit, with 5 props in the mix, one is set to miss out completely.
Curwin Bosch’s utility tag makes him the heavy favourite to play off the bench, covering both Jantjies at 10 and Gelant at fullback.Tweet
Maybe not B-team, but B+ team at best.
Im not sure who is trying to fool, players all well aware of where they stand. Yes they will want to put on a good peformance as its a test cap but also to prove that should the coaches first choice not perform then he should pick them. We havnt beaten Wales in a while so this will be tough…Boks arent great travellers
Have to feel for Rassie.
Lumped with an absolute waste of time ‘test’ match. Now has to pretend, in front of the press & public at least, that this matters and everybody is in with a chance.
Really not sure what to think. Looking at who was kept in SA it’s hard to think that except for PSdT anyone could push for a starting spot. But then again guys like Kitshoff, Louw, Malherbe, Kriel and Gelant (fullback or even at wing) could just swing things their way if they put in a solid performance against Wales. And maybe just maybe if André can produce a dominant performance at 12 he might get a chance (although I know it’s just a dream and think Rassie will go with de Allende if he thinks Steyn did not adapt enough to local conditions). Guess we will only.know when the team to face England is announced.
I have a feeling not many of the Sharks doing the US trip will be selected for the England test. Two trips across 5-6 time zones in less than 2 weeks will leave you a bit knackered – especially mentally
@McLovin (Comment 3) : Rugby in SA is all about smoke and mirrors to some extent or other. There really is no reason to feel for anyone, least of all the coach, that willingly jumps on the SA Rugby bandwagon. They know its going to be a hell of a bumpy ride long before they have signed on the dotted line.
Both Bok captains are from the Stormers – the team filled with talent that looks the most at sea and with little back bone. Go figure.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 7) : Exactly.
They make me sick.
On a hiding to nothing with that mob.
With such limited contact time im not expecting to see much influence from Rassie on the Boks play, yes they will be eager and excited as its a new year and enw coach but all that wears off after 20min and then its down to how well they execute. Kickoffs, scrums, lineouts will be key, have to be able to win your own ball well at international level in order to really compete well
Anyone have any idea if the U20 world champs is being broadcast in the UK?
Thanks