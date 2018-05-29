Squad to face Wales not B-Team

Those looking at Rassie’s squad heading to the USA and working out the team to face England from the players who stayed behind, could be in for a surprise.

Rassie has made it clear that the team going to Washington is not a B-team, and that those playing against Wales can still make a claim to face England. He went as far as to say that those that stayed behind are not guaranteed to start against England.

Rassie did state though that the travelling across time zones did have an impact in which players stayed behind, as well as the fact that the Sharks had travelled to Argentina and back in the last week, which influenced his thinking.

From the squad selected to go to Washington, it is rather easy to see who will start, with only 2 centres in the squad, we can safely say Andre Esterhuizen will win his first Bok cap this weekend, playing in midfield with Jesse Kriel. It is still a toss up between 2 Sharks hookers and Bongi Mbonambi as to who will start in the front row, but we could very well see Akker van der Merwe get his chance.

Similarly, there are 3 scrumhalves to pick from, all uncapped, with Cameron Wright in the running to earn a first cap as well. The last of the Sharks contingent who could earn a first cap is Thomas du Toit, with 5 props in the mix, one is set to miss out completely.

Curwin Bosch’s utility tag makes him the heavy favourite to play off the bench, covering both Jantjies at 10 and Gelant at fullback.