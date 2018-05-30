Richard Ferguson

Rassie hands out 13 new Bok caps


Coach Rassie Erasmus has named his first Springbok team, which will face Wales in Washington this weekend.

There seems to have been some confusion with the original squad announcement released by SA Rugby, with Robert du Preez actually in America and getting a seat on the bench.

Ox Nche, Chiliboy Ralepelle and Wilco Louw start in the front row with Captain Pieter Steph du Toit and Jason Jenkins completing the second row. Kwagga Smith gets a first start alongside Oupa Mohoje and Dan du Preez in the loose trio.

Of the three uncapped scrumhalves, Rassie has gone with Ivan van Zyl to partner Elton Jantjies, while the centres are as expected, Esterhuizen getting his first Bok start. Makazole Mapimpi, Travis Ismaiel and Curwin Bosch form an inexperienced back three with plenty of pace and excitement.

The entire bench bar Steven Kitshoff and Warrick Gelant are uncapped, with Sharks Akker van der Merwe, Thomas du Toit and Robert du Preez in line for their first taste of Bok rugby.

Springbok team to face Wales:

15. Curwin Bosch (Cell C Sharks, 1, 0)
14. Travis Ismaiel (Vodacom Bulls, uncapped)
13. Jesse Kriel (Vodacom Bulls, 29, 40 – 8t)
12. Andre Esterhuizen (Cell C Sharks, uncapped)
11. Makazole Mapimpi (Cell C Sharks, uncapped)
10. Elton Jantjies (Emirates Lions, 23, 203 – 2t, 38c, 39p)
9. Ivan van Zyl (Vodacom Bulls, uncapped)
8. Dan du Preez (Cell C Sharks, 3, 0)
7. Oupa Mohoje (Toyota Cheetahs 18, 0)
6. Kwagga Smith (Emirates Lions, uncapped)
5. Pieter-Steph du Toit (captain, DHL Stormers, 32, 20 – 4t)
4. Jason Jenkins (Vodacom Bulls, uncapped)
3. Wilco Louw (DHL Stormers, 5, 0)
2. Chiliboy Ralepelle (Cell C Sharks 23, 5 – 1t)
1. Ox Nche (prop, Toyota Cheetahs, uncapped)

Replacements:
16. Akker van der Merwe (Cell C Sharks, uncapped)
17. Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers, 23, 5 – 1t)
18. Thomas du Toit (Cell C Sharks, uncapped)
19. Marvin Orie (Emirates Lions, uncapped)
20. Sikhumbuzo Notshe (DHL Stormers, uncapped)
21. Embrose Papier (Vodacom Bulls, uncapped)
22. Robert du Preez (Cell C Sharks, uncapped)
23. Warrick Gelant (Vodacom Bulls, 2, 5 – 1t)



  • Pretty much as expected, pity about Cam missing out though.

    Comment 1, posted at 30.05.18 11:27:20 by Keagan_Sharks
    
    		 

  • @Keagan_Sharks (Comment 1) : And Akker should have started purely based on form.

    Comment 2, posted at 30.05.18 11:33:01 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 2) : Probably saving him for Eng.

    Comment 3, posted at 30.05.18 11:59:49 by McLovin

    
    		 

  • Exciting game, whos staying up to watch?

    Comment 4, posted at 30.05.18 12:08:58 by Keagan_Sharks

    
    		 

  • @Keagan_Sharks (Comment 4) : I’ll be watching. Going to be an interesting game.

    Exciting team. Pity about Cam missing out.

    Comment 5, posted at 30.05.18 12:17:02 by StevieS
    
    
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 2) : Perhaps, but I can see what Rassie is trying to do : each group of players has an experienced player next to the newby. Outside backs are an exception to this though.

    This has to be the fastest Springbok team I’ve ever seen. Hopefully we get the chance to use that pace and run Wales ragged.

    Comment 6, posted at 30.05.18 12:28:19 by josefgremlin

    
    		 

  • Sharks players to be exhuasted after all these flights

    Comment 7, posted at 30.05.18 13:02:23 by revolverocelot

    
    		 

  • With a name like Cameron Wright, I would be looking to wear an European nations jersey. I cant see him becoming a Bok regular while he may just become that for some European rugby playing nation.

    Comment 8, posted at 30.05.18 13:31:00 by Salmonoid the Subtle
    
    
    		 

  • Very exciting team. Nice Balance with some real speed a bit of muscle and a few grafters(Mohoje,Jenkins,Chilli, Louw). Pity about Cam but another season of pushing to get there sometimes brings out the best in a player(although he may be on the bench against england)

    Comment 9, posted at 30.05.18 14:00:46 by Byron Wright

    
    		 

  • Quite surprised to see Bosch ahead of Gelant

    Comment 10, posted at 30.05.18 14:05:40 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 10) :

    Same here.. I thought that this was the ideal game to give Gelant the 15 jersey..

    Rassie must have another plan at fullback against England

    Comment 11, posted at 30.05.18 14:06:49 by Richard Ferguson
    
    
    		 

  • I hope Rassie has more planned for Cam than a flight ticket to Trump country just to hold some tackle bags.

    Comment 12, posted at 30.05.18 15:54:52 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • To me it looks like a mixed bag that attempts to answer questions on many youngsters.

    Comment 13, posted at 30.05.18 16:16:09 by coolfusion

    
    		 

