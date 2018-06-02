June Internationals: Springboks v Wales

Some say this match is a waste and badly organised, some say its ridiculous to go so far for a single match, some say this Bok team isn’t a B team. All we know is it’s happening and it’s a match the Springboks would love to win.

It’s an extremely young and inexperienced Springbok team, tasked with facing a tricky Welsh team, all the way over in the Capital of the US. Pieter-Steph du Toit gets his first shot at captaining the team, while there are 12 players getting their first taste of Springbok rugby.

I for one am quite excited for this game, purely from an experimental point of view. Plenty of players out to prove a point to new Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus. This is the future people, these players are set to represent the Boks at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, so it’s exciting.

For all the excitement, do not expect a flowing game of rugby. Both sides are a bit patchy, and with new combinations come trial and error, plenty of errors. It will more than likely be a frustrating game to watch, but that’s what you get with a one of match on the other side of the world.

I am very interested to see Pieter-Steph du Toit’s leadership abilities and how Kwagga Smith adapts to International rugby. Ivan van Zyl and Embrose Papier will also be watched closely, it’s likely that one of them will be on the bench next weekend against England.

Kick off is at 23h00 SA time.

South Africa: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 André Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Albertus Smith, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit (captain), 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Mahlatse Ralepelle, 1 Ox Nché.

Replacements: 16 Armand van der Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Robert du Preez, 23 Warrick Gelant.

Wales: 15 Hallam Amos, 14 Tom Prydie, 13 George North, 12 Owen Watkin, 11 Steff Evans, 10 Gareth Anscombe, 9 Tomos Williams, 8 Ross Moriarty, 7 Ellis Jenkins (captain), 6 Seb Davies, 5 Cory Hill, 4 Bradley Davies, 3 Dillon Lewis, 2 Elliot Dee, 1 Nicky Smith.

Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 Rhodri Jones, 19 Adam Beard, 20 Aaron Wainwright, 21 Aled Davies, 22 Rhys Patchell/Gareth Davies, 23 Hadleigh Parkes.

Date: Saturday, June 2

Venue: Robert F Kennedy Stadium, Washington DC

Kick-off: 17.00 (23.00 SA time; 22.00 UK time; 21.00 GMT)

Expected weather: Heavy rain, possibly with thunder and lightning, a high of 28°C and a low of 18°C. Flooding is possible.

Referee: Matthew Carley (England)

Assistant referees: Alexandre Ruiz (France), Frank Murphy (Ireland)

TMO: David Grashoff (England)