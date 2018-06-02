Richard Ferguson

June Internationals: Springboks v Wales


Some say this match is a waste and badly organised, some say its ridiculous to go so far for a single match, some say this Bok team isn’t a B team. All we know is it’s happening and it’s a match the Springboks would love to win.

It’s an extremely young and inexperienced Springbok team, tasked with facing a tricky Welsh team, all the way over in the Capital of the US. Pieter-Steph du Toit gets his first shot at captaining the team, while there are 12 players getting their first taste of Springbok rugby.

I for one am quite excited for this game, purely from an experimental point of view. Plenty of players out to prove a point to new Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus. This is the future people, these players are set to represent the Boks at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, so it’s exciting.

For all the excitement, do not expect a flowing game of rugby. Both sides are a bit patchy, and with new combinations come trial and error, plenty of errors. It will more than likely be a frustrating game to watch, but that’s what you get with a one of match on the other side of the world.

I am very interested to see Pieter-Steph du Toit’s leadership abilities and how Kwagga Smith adapts to International rugby. Ivan van Zyl and Embrose Papier will also be watched closely, it’s likely that one of them will be on the bench next weekend against England.

Kick off is at 23h00 SA time.

South Africa: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 André Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Albertus Smith, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit (captain), 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Mahlatse Ralepelle, 1 Ox Nché.
Replacements: 16 Armand van der Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Robert du Preez, 23 Warrick Gelant.

Wales: 15 Hallam Amos, 14 Tom Prydie, 13 George North, 12 Owen Watkin, 11 Steff Evans, 10 Gareth Anscombe, 9 Tomos Williams, 8 Ross Moriarty, 7 Ellis Jenkins (captain), 6 Seb Davies, 5 Cory Hill, 4 Bradley Davies, 3 Dillon Lewis, 2 Elliot Dee, 1 Nicky Smith.
Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 Rhodri Jones, 19 Adam Beard, 20 Aaron Wainwright, 21 Aled Davies, 22 Rhys Patchell/Gareth Davies, 23 Hadleigh Parkes.

Date: Saturday, June 2
Venue: Robert F Kennedy Stadium, Washington DC
Kick-off: 17.00 (23.00 SA time; 22.00 UK time; 21.00 GMT)
Expected weather: Heavy rain, possibly with thunder and lightning, a high of 28°C and a low of 18°C. Flooding is possible.
Referee: Matthew Carley (England)
Assistant referees: Alexandre Ruiz (France), Frank Murphy (Ireland)
TMO: David Grashoff (England)



  • With Wales and South Africa being in similar time zones, having a game with such a late kick off will see to it that there is a minimal television audience for the interested nations. I honestly feel there’s little reason to stay up and watch

  • @SeanJeff (Comment 1) : what time does the tv coverage start?

  • 22h59?

  • @SeanJeff (Comment 1) : first game of the season mate! that’s plenty reason to stay up and watch.

  • @Poisy (Comment 4) : Exactly. :smile:

  • Boks by plenty. 10+ at least.

  • Watch the Top 14 final to get you in the mood.

    Kockott v Pienaar.

    And Steyn.

  • Pienaar having a bit of a shocker with the boot.

  • Great start for Esterhuizen. Nice break, nice kick…
    Not such a great start by the camera men…

  • Looking coached

  • Cracking game. If you like scrums. :roll:

  • I guess Jake White is the head coach again, kick and chase is the order of the day. :shock:

  • Some shocking handling mixed with some shocking defence and Wales score again. :roll: :roll:

  • This team is clueless,

  • sigh

  • @Poisy (Comment 15) : :mrgreen: :mrgreen: :lol: :lol: :lol:

  • Finally half time. :|

  • Guys don’t look like scoring at all.

  • So according to Naas Jantjies is our best 10?? hy rook sterk kak :lol:

  • Jantjies is not test quality,…. esshhh

  • Dream start for RdP. :roll: :evil: :sad:

  • Oh well.

    Well done Wales.

  • tough start for rob Jr. feel for him. it’s gonna be an awkward plane ride home for him, I hope he gets another shot though

  • Must be some of the worst handling/catching skills seen in a ‘test’.

  • @Poisy (Comment 23) : Should make him swim back. :twisted:

  • @McLovin (Comment 24) : intent and passion was there. we only lost bcz of jr. no amount of training can prepare you for 2 fuck ups in a row

  • @McLovin (Comment 25) : I don’t like the kid as a rugby player but that was harsh. he must feel like shit right now. doubt he will be sleeping tonight

  • @Poisy (Comment 26) : I’m afraid there were more than two f-ups old bean.

    But next week we start afresh.

  • Over and out.

    Way past my bedtime.

    Sweet dreams everyone.

  • @McLovin (Comment 28) : ment from jr not the team lol

  • @McLovin (Comment 29) : nyt nyt

  • Not too many players pushing for entry in the Bok A team.

    Andre was decent in that mish mash of a backline. Gelant showed at least he can catch high balls under pressure. Forwards were decent in the set pieces but the loose trio was not really effective.

    Not a great first cap from Robert – he generally just looks too slow at this level. Really hope Rassie has no plan to use Van Zyl against the Poms.

  • @Poisy (Comment 23) : It’s tough but just like when bosch had a shaky bok debut I implore me exercise restraint, rob at least got more time on the field than bosch was granted so rassie at least helped him in that respect.

    Inconsistent performance form the general bok team, next week sat game against england will be very very interesting

