Breaking down the Boks…so we can build them up again

Hi, Bok fans… I can almost hear the echo coming back to me as there seem to be fewer and fewer Bok fans out there after some miserable years of Bok rugby.

Now, let me start off by saying that I am no rugby expert, but I have played the game and, like every fan out there, I have an opinion on the Boks.

I want to highlight three areas:

· Basic skills and ability under the high ball

· Game plan adaptability/ Current game plan

· Succession planning

Basic Skills and ability under the high ball:

Rugby is a simple game, catch, pass, kick and tackle better than the other team and you will win. It all comes down to doing the basics really well, and this is something South African teams are not getting right.

This has been highlighted in our lack of skill under the high ball, so ruthlessly exposed in the test vs Wales on the end of year tour last year. Now, New Zealand had the same problem when they lost three in a row to the Boks all the way back in 2009. Their response was to bring in an expert to help them with their aerial skills, both defensively and on attack, and they have dominated world rugby ever since. In comparison, we have seen no marked improvement in our skill under the high ball despite it being identified as a weakness.

We also too often see players having to stop or slow down to collect a pass behind them. This costs momentum and allows the opposition to realign or the cover defence to get across.

Other basic skills which were lacking in the Wales game from Saturday were players running into contact too upright and cleaners at the rucks not staying on their feet and giving away silly penalties. These are basic errors, but they repeatedly killed any momentum the Boks had managed to achieve.

Solution: Dedicated skills coaches at franchise and Bok level.

Game plan adaptability/Current game plan:

It was frustrating to see us stick to the same formula of box kicks over and over again, just gifting the Welsh ball to run back at us. Yes, we needed to kick in the wet weather and play the game in the Welsh half, but we weren’t doing that properly. Ivan van Zyl’s building a wall of forwards telegraphed his intent as clearly as if he had just yelled to the Welsh back three and told them to prepare themselves, he was about to hoist one onto them. I would almost swear I saw one of them give him the thumbs up as he scurried back into position while Ivan leisurely built his wall. For Ivan to then pass to Robert in the greasy conditions, after he’s just been charged down and is still new on the field, was even more astonishing.

What I would have liked to have seen was the Boks take a leaf out of the Welsh playbook and dink in some chip kicks just behind the opposing backline. This was a successful tactic employed by Gareth Anscombe, but not once did Jantjies think to do the same.

As a fullback, it was always much harder to field balls skidding along the ground in the wet than to catch a ball straight out of the air. Why did we not see grubbers or kicks into empty space to put the Welsh back three under more pressure. These would surely have been more in our favour than the 50-50 box kicks.

One of my better coaches used to tell us to kick into the corners, see what the opposition did, and then react accordingly to beat them. Now, I know this is a very simplified idea, but we were confident in our strengths and we won more than we lost. Surely our on-field leaders have the vision to adapt to what they see in front of them, instead of carrying on with a game plan which last brought us consistent success in 2009? The rest of the World has moved on and we seem to persist with this plan.

Solution: We need our coaches to empower our players more on the field to play the situation and adapt. We need smart players and captains who can read a game and devise a plan to win. We need creativity in our backline play and our forwards to lay a platform by providing excellent ball from first phase i.e. scrums and lineouts.

Succession planning:

What happened to our next level of players in the Bok setup?

South Africa has a school boy rugby system which is the envy of the world. We saw this in the recent World Schools Tournament organised by Heyneke Meyer where our local teams managed to beat some of the best in the world from England, New Zealand etc. Yet we found ourselves in a position where we had to cap 13 new players in the first test of the year. If the All Blacks had played this sort of game, they would have blooded perhaps 5 players, with their second stringers boasting a reasonable number of caps. The difference between the All Blacks and the Boks comes down to succession planning. Everybody knows their position within the team, from the players to the coaches, and there is no panic when a first choice player gets injured or a coach moves on. Steve Hansen has been in the All Blacks set-up since 2004, that is 3 World Cups.

Compare this to the situation in South Africa, our assistant coaches are thrown out with every change in Head Coach, we had to get Rassie back from overseas due to a lack of suitable local candidates. Our player situation isn’t much better with no backup to Malcolm Marx on the local scene who has anything resembling decent international experience, hence the decision to call in Bismarck. I am excluding Adriaan Strauss as he retired from international rugby.

Solution: We need to identify and nurture our coaches and players. How we do that is more complicated. Central contracting? A draft system as suggested by Jake White, I wish I could tell you. There are so many factors at play in the local rugby scene that it is hard to know where to begin.

England are up next, and I have to believe that Rassie has a plan. He just has to!