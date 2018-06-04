Sloppy second stringers lose in Washington

For those that stayed up to watch this game, you are the real heroes. There were few heroes on the field for the Boks on Saturday evening, crashing to a 20 – 22 defeat to a Wales team that would also feel disappointed.

There are sure to be many excuses, new team, new combinations, little experience, jet lag, travel distance, wet weather – at the end of the day, it was a fully fledged Test match that the Boks went into and lost. A losing margin of 2 points somewhat flatters the Boks to be honest, who could only really get into the match in the second half, playing against 14 men.

I’m sure the weather had much to do with the plan to let Ivan van Zyl show the world he can kick from the base, but it was a plan that didn’t work as the Boks could not gather any of those kicks and allowed the Welsh to simply make all the play. Not that they had a much better time of it, with sloppy errors all around. What disappointed most was the fact that the Boks could see that Plan A wasn’t working, yet still continued in the same vein.

Looking at the match 23, it’s difficult to see any of the players push for game time against England this week. The standout player for me was Andre Esterhuizen. He put in some massive hits while he looked hungry on the front foot, and even hit a few breaks. He didn’t get much ball though, so it’s really difficult to rate the backline. Jantjies was poor in every aspect, he didn’t stand up as the senior player and take charge of the backline.

The scrums were a mess but not due to the Springbok front row. Not sure if the referee can be blamed, or the pitch, but it was a constant resetting of scrum at times. When the scrum did work, the Boks were on the front foot, so that was positive. There was a definite shift in the right direction when the reserves started coming on, Akker van der Merwe his usual busy self and Marvin Orie coming on and stealing two Welsh lineouts in his first few minutes of Bok rugby was impressive. Robert du Preez had a night to forget, with two successive kicks being charged down, the second which cost his team the game. Replacement scrumhalf Papier made his debut on the wing, so little can be said of his contribution.

We now look forward to the real Bok team facing England in South Africa, Rassie Erasmus having little excuse if things don’t go well in this series. Is Rassie busy with an elaborate plan to fox the English into some sort of false confidence, or did he really get it this wrong? We shall find out on Saturday.