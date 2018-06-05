Bissie, Frans miss first test

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has announced that both Bismarck du Plessis and Frans Steyn, who were involved in the Top 14 final this past weekend, will not be considered for the first test this weekend.
That does leave the cupboard rather bare when it comes to filling the hooker jersey. Bongi Mbonambi, who rode bench while Malcolm Marx played, stayed in South Africa and should be the next in line player. Problem is, Bongi hasn’t seen much action so far this year, and his form is questionable. He may be a great scrummager and loose player, but his line out work isn’t.
Chiliboy Ralepelle started the farcical match against Wales in Washington, but wasn’t a standout player on the day. His replacement, Akker van der Merwe, really played well and added some much needed intensity off the bench, but won only his first cap last week. Would it be wise to throw him to the wolves?
The midfield is a slightly easier puzzle to put together, with Steyn missing out it is almost certain that Damian de Allende would start in the 12 jersey with Lukhanyo Am outside him in the 13 channel. It is then a shootout for the bench spot between Andre Esterhuizen and Jesse Kriel, with both players coming back from a long trip, it is unlikely that either of them will start.
Meanwhile, Rassie has come out and said that 2 of the debutants from the Wales match really impressed him. Sharks duo Andre Esterhuizen and Makazole Mapimpi was specifically mentioned, with Mapimpi being referred to as not being able to catch a cold 6 months ago, to taking every single high ball that went his way.Tweet
I thought that was interesting that he singled them out. Maybe he’s paving the way for one of them to be on the bench? I think the bench will make or break us. The great All Black team between 2011 and 2015 was so good simply because their bench players were world class.
I think both AE and Akker really deserves more time on the field, they have both been in great form and that needs to be rewarded.
Also very glad that Am seems to be the 1st pick at 13 as he’s been consistently good the last couple of years. Regarding hooker, I’ve never really rated Bongi, I’d have Chiliboy or Akker over him any day of the week and I hope the latter two will be in the match 23.
@Quintin (Comment 2) : We need to be able to bank our first phase ball, so accuracy in lineouts and winning our own scrums is a must.
I’m glad to see Rassie said we mustn’t expect the way we played on Saturday to be the way the Boks will playing moving forward.
If Am is goong to be 13 then surely play Esterhuizen at 12?
But guessing that’s not enough experience. And AE has travelled plenty in the last few weeks I suppose.
Of the available hookers I’d take Akker. And tell him he can’t leave the field.
@McLovin (Comment 5) :
Both Bissie and Frans would have really aided the cause, tough to include them in test 2 now unless they play off the bench. Tough to include players that can only play 1 position on the bench, need more versatile players
Safest option would be to start Chilly.
It may be unwarranted, but I have a bit of a worry about Akker’s throwing under pressure. Perhaps better to slowly blood him into test rugby.
@Bokhoring (Comment 8) : Also Akkers travel has been worse than Chilli
Jesse Kriel is the incumbent so he should be in the picture and he is playing a hell of a lot better than he did last year.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 10) : If only he had the cerebral skills of a Thomas du Toit
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 10) : Do you put that down to the Mitchell influence?
@Bokhoring (Comment 11) :
@StevieS (Comment 12) :He is a totally different player this year, so yes I think Mitchell has a lot to do with it. The Bulls have gone off the boil a bit but in the times when they got it right this year they looked like a really good, confident side.
“……… with Mapimpi being referred to as not being able to catch a cold 6 months ago” He couldnt catch a cold 2 weeks ago. Lets hope its a permanent transformation.
Have any of you Durban locals seen the England rugby team around?
Hope Mapimpi doesn’t have to miss a future game because he caught a cold.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 16) : Most Durban locals don’t get to frequent the places the English are enjoying. My best chance is when they are training.
@Byron Wright (Comment 18) : Where would they be based – Umhlanga or maybe further north? Where would they practice – KP?
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 19) : They would stay in Umhlanga. They normally use one of the schools to train at such as Northwood or even Crawford etc
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 19) : They staying at the Beverly hills in Umhlanga and training at KP if they win they may be out in umhlanga sometime but from what is being said about Eddie Jones they most likely train every night
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 19) :
All their press briefings are held at the Kashmir Restaurant, so I assume they staying in that Hotel then.
All training for all three weeks done at Kings Park.
@SheldonK (Comment 20) : @Byron Wright (Comment 21) : @Richard Ferguson (Comment 22) : Thanks. I dont know the Kashmir restaurant but sounds like the type of place I would like to visit.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 22) : wow are they really going to use durbs as a base, for all three games in jozi, bloem and cape town ?
and then fly too those destinations a day or two ahead of the game ?
Any idea when they will be in cape town ?