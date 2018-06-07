3 debutants in Bok starting line-up

Coach Rassie Erasmus has named his team to face England in the first of three Test matches at Ellis Park this weekend, with two uncapped wings and an uncapped lock in the starting line-up.
Sbu Nkosi, Aphiwe Dyantyi and RG Snyman all make their Springbok debuts this week, in what can only be described as a Bok team mix of experience and youth.
Willie le Roux returns to the Bok fold at fullback, joining a very inexperienced yet pacey back three. Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am make up a strong midfield while Handre Pollard and Faf de Klerk make up the halfbacks.
The third overseas player left in the squad starts at eighthman, Duane Vermeulen back in the Green and Gold. Captain Kolisi and Jean-Luc du Preez flank the scrum. Expectation was that Pieter Steph du Toit would be the only starter from the Wales match, but he is on the bench while Franco Mostert and RG Snyman start. The front row is made up of Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi and Tendai ‘The Beast’ Mtawarira.
The bench sees the inclusion of Akker van der Merwe who really impressed in the Wales game, while Kitshoff and Wilco Louw make up the front row stocks. Notshe will earn his second cap off the bench, as will Ivan van Zyl after his start last weekend.
Elton Jantjies and Warrick Gelant complete the bench.
15. Willie le Roux, 14. Sbu Nkosi, 13. Lukhanyo Am, 12. Damian de Allende, 11. Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10. Handre Pollard, 9. Faf de Klerk, 8. Duane Vermeulen, 7. Jean-Luc Du Preez, 6. Siya Kolisi (Capt), 5. Franco Mostert, 4. RG Snyman, 3. Trevor Nyakani, 2. Bongi Mbonambi, 1. Tendai Mtawarira.
Subs: 16. Akker van der Merwe, 17. Steven Kitshoff, 18. Wilco Louw, 19. Pieter Steph du Toit, 20. Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21. Ivan van Zyl, 22. Elton Jantjies, 23. Warrick Gelant.
Congrats to all the players, can imagine it must be something special to be chosen. Good individuals throughout and each can bring something special to the table. My major concern is that every single combination is new and never tested and i just feel that it could be a very disjointed performance on Saturday which could cost the Boks. Unless they have put in some serious work i feel the set piece could be a bit shaky too. But these are the guys Rassie has picked so i just hope he keeps faith in them as they will grow as combos in time
Pretty much as expected.
Boks by 20+.
@McLovin (Comment 2) : As a WP supporter do you find it interesting that Notshe is picked over Carr but at Stormers Carr is preferred normally.
Pretty much what I expected, although I had hoped to see Cam on the bench. His box kick is way way better than that rubbish Van Zyl cooked up against Wales.
Great to see Sbu getting his first cap.
@SheldonK (Comment 3) : Suppose so.
Reckon Rassie sees something Fleckie doesn’t.
Then again, not sure anyone knows what Fleckie sees.
@McLovin (Comment 5) : One thing is for sure Fleckie didnt see Keyser
@SheldonK (Comment 6) :
Hope Pollard can find ways to bypass de Allende. Else I don’t see much work for the back 3. Besides defending.
@coolfusion (Comment 8) : and chasing kicks.
@Bokhoring (Comment 9) : And eventually watching faf run himself into isolation.
Joke line up, pleas does anyone seriously believe that Mbonambi and Nyakani would make it into any other national team on merit, makes you laugh when you think of what was left out to accommodate them, even on this teams bench.
Thank must be given that he spared the washed up Rallepele another embarrassment
.I reckon this is the last throw of the Springbok Genuine International dice, and then we can look forward to competing in Africa with regular thumpings from Kenya,Uganda,Namibia and Zimbabwe.
The England team – interesting to see Brown at 11
15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jonny May, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Owen Farrell (c), 11 Mike Brown, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs, 8 Billy Vunipola, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Chris Robshaw, 5 Nick Isiekwe, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Jamie George, 1 Mako Vunipola
Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Brad Shields, 20 Nathan Hughes, 21 Ben Spencer, 22 Piers Francis, 23 Denny Solomona
@Bokhoring (Comment 12) : Good side, fairly settled apart from 1 or 2. Daly offers more than Brown for me and i think Brown could be on his way out of the team soon. Boks will struggle vs this team, especially in set piece
Did Swys also go across to Argentina or did he stay behind to run this team through its paces last week as well? Hopefully then this team will not be as disjointed as the one that played in Argentina.
Strange that he mentions mapimpi and big Andre as the two standouts from the Wales atrocity, but picks gelant and Ivan van zyl in the squad
@Bokhoring (Comment 14) : Argentina?
@jdolivier (Comment 15) : And yes very different positions all together. Just find it odd that two players personally praised not even on the bench
@Dancing Bear (Comment 16) : US I mean
@jdolivier (Comment 17) : Nothing odd. Despite what was/is said in the press the Jo’burg team was selected before the US test. And only injury was going to change selection.
with all the injuries we are still able to put out a decent team.
lots of fresh faces, feels like a reboot of sorts.
A position like lock we lose lood and eben but still have psdt and mostert to guide promising young bucks like snyman, orie etc
Things are not looking great at scrummie, Faf seem to lose form last we saw him play for the boks. though cam has been good for the sharks, theres no real stand out quality scrummie for us to pick. lots of promise but no real none quality.
Will be interesting to see how willie goes, he also looks flat just before leaving sa.
brave selection going with two fresh but clearly talented wings, I likely would have picked ismeal of apiwe. its too bad jamba has been lost to injury for two years.
With marx out and bissie injured there are doubts about all three of our hookers options, bongi hasnt played much, but he did show ability when playing for the boks last year.
chilli not test quality
and aker just started to play at this level
thus I wanted A strauss in the mix.
but not upset with the selection of bongi
scarra another player like jamba who would have been in the running had he not been out injured for two years.
@Hound: Not sure where your criticism of trevor is coming from, did you not see him play for the bulls in sr this year ? his been excellent at tight head and in lose play.
@The hound (Comment 11) : Ja to me it looks like a Frankenstein lineup but everyone else thinks it to be expected. I didn’t expect it given what we have available. I can’t see many of these guys a serious consideration for a RWC team. Mbonambi and co included. They just aren’t what I would even think of including.
@revolverocelot (Comment 20) : Trevor might be performing for a second rate team that can’t crack top eight but he doesn’t show world class attributes not that level for me. Maybe my measuring stick is different.
Anyone watching the French under 21s stuffing up the baby Boks, they are seriously impressive (not us, the French)
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 23) : 36-0 France, 5 tries in the bag and its not even hald time yet.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 24) : 36 – 7.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 25) : 36 – 12.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 26) : Final score 46 – 29 France. Semi finals NZ vs France, England vs SA.