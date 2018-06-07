Bismarck, Steyn miss entire Series

SA Rugby yesterday confirmed that neither Bismarck du Plessis nor Frans Steyn will take any part in the Series against England, starting this Saturday.
Both played in the Top 14 Final last weekend, and both picked up injuries during the match. After seeking specialist advice, neither player was cleared to play for the Springboks in this series.
Coach Rassie Erasmus will now have to make do without these players not only for the first test as originally reported, but for all three games. It does leave the Boks rather light in the hooking position, with Bismarck earmarked to play at least a bench role from the second test on. It is now up to Bongi Mbonambi, Chiliboy Ralepelle and Akker van der Merwe to see the Boks through this series.
The midfield is less of a concern, although having Frans Steyn would have been a nice extra, especially his massive boot, the Boks are covered with Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Lukhanyo Am and an in form Jesse Kriel. De Allende and Am are likely to start this first test after Jesse Kriel made the trip to Washington and back, but confirmation will come through later today when the team is announced.
At this stage, no replacements have been called into the squad for Bismarck or Frans.Tweet
This is a huge loss for the Boks. 2 very experienced players out now changes the dynamic.
Why send them at all then why fly them here put them up if they won’t be involved at all? Besides I’m of the opinion that while Frans looks good for France I suspect these guys play a much softer game when playing for boks since their livelyhood depends on their club rather than SARU. Won’t be surprised if we see a different Bismarck as well.
Just all seems fishy as both played full 80min in Top14 final and didnt seem to have any niggle. No injury mentioned just that they would arrive late. And now they suddenly too injured to play the series? Just doesnt add up for me
@SheldonK (Comment 3) : Totally agree, it was my first thought when reading it as well. Doesn’t make sense at all, I’m pretty sure something else happened that they aren’t disclosing.
None the less it’s a big blow in my opinion as just having these guys around the locker rooms and training sessions would’ve been beneficial to the (many)players new to the environment.
Very vague statement.
Perhaps it was their conditioning?
Everyone knows the French aren’t to tense about that.
Aller des pâtisseries.
@coolfusion (Comment 2) : And was it picked up in their exit medicals?
@SheldonK (Comment 3) : @vanmartin (Comment 6) : maybe twisted ankles whilst packing for the trip back to SA!?
@vanmartin (Comment 6) : Good question. Who ever did medicals must have done those right after their last game, if there was any reason for a medical. Still more than enough time for a go, no go? Why such a late recall?
@JD (Comment 7) : Or sprained buttocks from the long flight
@vanmartin (Comment 6) : @JD (Comment 7) : @coolfusion (Comment 8) : Gents. Rassie did mention in an interview he wanted to see for himself what shape they’re in when they get to SA.
Reckon he just wanted his own people to have a look.
The real reason for their withdrawal we will probably never know.
@McLovin (Comment 10) : I’m not suggesting there are reasons other than their injuries for missing the tour (if it’s coming across that way). I wasn’t aware that Rassie mentioned that he wanted the Bok medical team to do their own assessments but that’s good enough a reason for me.
@vanmartin (Comment 11) : As far as i know they both never flew to SA, both remained in France.
@vanmartin (Comment 11) : I am.
Well it’s all moot anyways. We’re not up the creek with Akker and AE so let’s see how it plays out.
@McLovin (Comment 5) : Frans looked very slow in the final