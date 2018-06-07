Bismarck, Steyn miss entire Series

SA Rugby yesterday confirmed that neither Bismarck du Plessis nor Frans Steyn will take any part in the Series against England, starting this Saturday.

Both played in the Top 14 Final last weekend, and both picked up injuries during the match. After seeking specialist advice, neither player was cleared to play for the Springboks in this series.

Coach Rassie Erasmus will now have to make do without these players not only for the first test as originally reported, but for all three games. It does leave the Boks rather light in the hooking position, with Bismarck earmarked to play at least a bench role from the second test on. It is now up to Bongi Mbonambi, Chiliboy Ralepelle and Akker van der Merwe to see the Boks through this series.

The midfield is less of a concern, although having Frans Steyn would have been a nice extra, especially his massive boot, the Boks are covered with Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Lukhanyo Am and an in form Jesse Kriel. De Allende and Am are likely to start this first test after Jesse Kriel made the trip to Washington and back, but confirmation will come through later today when the team is announced.

At this stage, no replacements have been called into the squad for Bismarck or Frans.