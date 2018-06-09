June Internationals: South Africa v England

The first true test for new coach Rassie Erasmus, a full squad of the best players available to him and no excuses about travel or fatigue. It’s the first of three opportunities to get further insight into the workings of the new regime. Let’s hope it’s a positive start.

New regime and a new captain. All eyes will fall on Siya Kolisi as he first leads out his team and then fronts up the National Anthem. It will be his play, his direction on the field, his actions under pressure that will be his true test. It will also be interesting to see how the likes of Willie le Roux and Faf de Klerk carry their magnificent form into this setup.

This England team will be hungry to get back to winning ways after losing their final two matches of the Six Nations, Eddie Jones surely not happy to have gone backwards in recent months. Watch out for their massive front row and attacking back three to put pressure on the Boks in all facets.

Kick off is at 17h05.

South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Sibusiso Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Warrick Gelant.

England: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jonny May, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Owen Farrell (captain), 11 Mike Brown, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs, 8 Billy Vunipola, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Chris Robshaw, 5 Nick Isiekwe, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Jamie George, 1 Mako Vunipola.

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Brad Shields, 20 Nathan Hughes, 21 Ben Spencer, 22 Piers Francis, 23 Denny Solomona.

Date: Saturday, June 9

Venue: Ellis Park, Johannesburg

Kick-off: 17.00 (16.00 UK time; 15.00 GMT)

Expected weather: Sunny with a high of 18°C and a low of 4°C – crisp, good rugby weather.

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand)

Assistant referees: Romain Poite (France), Glen Jackson (New Zealand)

TMO: Simon McDowell (Ireland)