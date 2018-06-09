June Internationals: South Africa v England

The first true test for new coach Rassie Erasmus, a full squad of the best players available to him and no excuses about travel or fatigue. It’s the first of three opportunities to get further insight into the workings of the new regime. Let’s hope it’s a positive start.
New regime and a new captain. All eyes will fall on Siya Kolisi as he first leads out his team and then fronts up the National Anthem. It will be his play, his direction on the field, his actions under pressure that will be his true test. It will also be interesting to see how the likes of Willie le Roux and Faf de Klerk carry their magnificent form into this setup.
This England team will be hungry to get back to winning ways after losing their final two matches of the Six Nations, Eddie Jones surely not happy to have gone backwards in recent months. Watch out for their massive front row and attacking back three to put pressure on the Boks in all facets.
Kick off is at 17h05.
South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Sibusiso Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Warrick Gelant.
England: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jonny May, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Owen Farrell (captain), 11 Mike Brown, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs, 8 Billy Vunipola, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Chris Robshaw, 5 Nick Isiekwe, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Jamie George, 1 Mako Vunipola.
Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Brad Shields, 20 Nathan Hughes, 21 Ben Spencer, 22 Piers Francis, 23 Denny Solomona.
Venue: Ellis Park, Johannesburg
Kick-off: 17.00 (16.00 UK time; 15.00 GMT)
Expected weather: Sunny with a high of 18°C and a low of 4°C – crisp, good rugby weather.
Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand)
Assistant referees: Romain Poite (France), Glen Jackson (New Zealand)
TMO: Simon McDowell (Ireland)
Trevor Nyakane not fit to play. Wilco Louw starts with Thomas du Toit on the bench
This England side’s not going to roll over and play dead. They’re going to be tough to beat.
Boks by 25.
De Allende to put on a show of excellence.
Looks like a leaking bucket. Defensive holes everywhere
Books look like they got to this game 15 minutes late.
This could get ugly
England to hit their 30 before halftime.
Defense out wide a shambles
24-8
That ooked like a bok knocking backwards ref.
Bok handling looks atrocious.
Some pretty basic errors. Like watching the U20′s
Not being biased but the sharks elements in backline look like the only danger point.
Nkosi scores. Boks looking a bit better now. 24-15
Faf looks like he should be playing for sharks. Nice combines with our flyers.
Vermeulen has not lost his breakdown skills
Looks like the Nkosi masterclass is in session.
Second try for Nkosi after good in pass from Diyanti
24-22
Holy crap, where has this come from?
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 22) : You can thank Nkosi for all three
Faf is causing England plenty of trouble
@Bokhoring (Comment 24) : As is his way. Man we should buy him.
@coolfusion (Comment 25) : Hard as nails. Mini Rhino.
Le Roux scores. SA leads
Some magnificent flying in the last 15 minutes. What a pleasure.
SA has done very well to get back into this game
29-24
Willie you beauty!
Now just get a real inside centre next to am.
@Bokhoring (Comment 24) : Playing to his potential with the right 10 outside him.
Faf and Willie make a huge difference on attack
@coolfusion (Comment 32) : André will do
Buy faf and Duane. Now!
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 35) : Yes he will. Add another dimension to the attack.
Keen to see if Akker and Duane can demolish those forwards if we get him in early.
@Bokhoring (Comment 34) : Probably a coincidence but the last time Bok rugby was any good was when Willie was playing and on form.
Nice of the Boks to give the poms a head start.
Massacre coming in the 2nd half.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 39) : Willie problem was always defense. On attack he is a virtuoso.
@coolfusion (Comment 41) : His stint in Europe has improved his defense big time.
Guys must just not shrink back and I’m speaking specifically about Pollard and let roux. But so far so good.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 42) : Can’t disgree. But I will withhold till I see him under pressure.
Most of our work has been out wide. It speaks volumes for our midfield. Can’t wait to see the difference with a nice centre pair.
@coolfusion (Comment 46) : Ellendig has actually not been bad today. He did well to get the ball away to Nkosi for his first try.
@Bokhoring (Comment 47) : Ja but can he actually create something in mid? Look I wish he could but I think Andre contribution would have been three times as much by now.
Jeez check that lock fly!
@coolfusion (Comment 49) : I love it when everyone wants in on the party.
Constant sniping and attack is the right tactic. We don’t want to try defend it will hurt us.
Thomas and Ginger on
Score?
@Pablo Dinero (Comment 53) : 27 29 boks
29-27 Boks lead
Tight game
@Pablo Dinero (Comment 56) : Was a runaway for England books fought back with quick 3 tries. Now it’s a game.
Too many kicks in England’s half!
32-27 after Pollard penalty
@coolfusion (Comment 57) : 32 27 boks. Keeping the pressure going.
Thomas doing ok in his first scrum
Some patience needed by backs.
@Bokhoring (Comment 61) : He has a good loose head. Which is what he needs.
Bring on Akker
Vaskop. Good work Kitshoff.
And then the Boks demolish England in the scrum
Faf saves a messy play.
Boks losing a bit of shape now
@Bokhoring (Comment 68) : Yes they need some calm.
Akker on now
Akker on. Let’s see if he adds the grunt.
Must say the scrumsvget have been looking good and getting better.
Dyanti a little frantic. A pity he deserves a try.
Faf playing out of his socks today…
Faf tackles two Poms in 1 second. Energizer bunny
Poms have been hitting Faf late all game and finally gets punished
And Dyanti taking no prisoners.
And Dyanti gets his so we’ll deserved try!
Diyanti gets his try
39-27
Stretch by Itoje to score. 39-32
This the game. Surely. Good work Kitshoff.
Pollard scores the penalty. 42 32 Boks.
Itd back on come books push thru
Bok reserves throwing the game away.
Boks manage a 3 point win.
Eat that Allister Coetzee you fuck nut. Well done boks. And thank you for showing us we can believe again. Much better.
Snyman has been very impressive.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 88) : My pacemaker can’t take too much of this shit.
@Bokhoring (Comment 91) : Yes for sure what a machine. Kid run like a center.
These debutants are giving the rest something to think about.
Faf MOTM. Mine as well
@Bokhoring (Comment 95) : Me too. What a threat he is.
Excellent rugby by both teams.
@Bokhoring (Comment 97) : Correct. A real contest.
To me backline is settled just get the right inside centre
Everyone better watch out for snyman. That kid is on a mission.
@coolfusion (Comment 92) : Mine has an App. I just preset it to “Sharks” and it adapts the impulses to cope with two hours of high stress.
@coolfusion (Comment 100) : Could be the next Bakkies / Matfield combined.
Well guys you see it on the face of the commentators we are not alone in saying this match was worth the ticket price. My two cents a guy like Akker will give us the thrills we want Duane is still a machine, snyman, dyantyi, am le roux and I think gelant will make some stirrering memories and inspire the rest Nkosi that’s a name you better remember. Kitshoff with du toit and Akker well what can I say…things are looking up for us hungry Rugby fans….so many good things possible.
@coolfusion (Comment 103) : was a tight game! Glad the youngster could step up and beat the Poms! Almost exactly what the Blitsbokke did today! Very slow start but finishing strong!
@coolfusion (Comment 100) : he really looked good especially his speed!!!
Was only able to watch the 9pm reply
Nail bitting game
We looked poor on defense early but then made the necessary adjustments
Was concerned about all those missed penalties from pollard but luckily it didnt hurt us, also his backline play was good.
the value of having willie wow
both willie and faf looked totally up for it
Vermualan not as good as he once was but wow is he showing the rest of the 8′s in sa how its done
We beat a really good england team
though if we had been just abit more clinical it would not have been so close
In serfountain (with last years form) in for damian, marx back, though bongi was solid
amazing how snyman dwarfs mostert
inexperienced wings at first looked shaky on defensive positioning, but were greaf for the most part.
I might have selected kriel on the bench instead of Gallant, as much as I like gallant.
Notshe was good when he came on
RG Snyman = Really Good Snyman
@coolfusion (Comment 90) : This made me laugh, thanks I said plenty of times to the people saying our players aren’t good enough and it’s not all AC’s fault etc. Clearly the coach made a difference. This is an indisputable fact.
Great fight back, but the one thing that does concern me is how England finished the strongest in the last 15 minutes. That is not something I would expect at altitude.
Some of our reserves like the Ginger really did add a bit of oomph, but overall the reserves did not really keep the same intensity and tempo going. You really need all 23 to contribute if you want to beat teams like the All Blacks that can keep their intensity for 85+ minutes.
@Bokhoring (Comment 110) : Good thing in the long run though is that nobody in Rassie’s squad gains splinters on the bench – so he is exposing some new guys to test rugby.
@revolverocelot (Comment 107) : Sorry old boy, no joy.
Fiji just lost to Eng in QF.
Opens the door for Blitzboks to take series.
And our ladies spanked World Cup winners Eng in first ODI.
Was a good day.
@McLovin (Comment 113) : Nearly f&%£# it up by almost losing to Spain! Very luck to beat them in extra time!!!
@JD (Comment 115) : Going to have to tell my cardiologist to send my bills to SA Rugby if things carry on like this.
UPDATE: Ox Nche, Jason Jenkins, Kwagga Smith, Nizaam Carr, Travis
Ismaiel, Curwin Bosch and Cameron Wright have been released from the Springbok squad back to their franchises. Trevor Nyakane withdrawn from the group because of rib injury.
Blitzboks in the final.
Springbok squad
Forwards (18)
Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi (captain), Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Akker van der Merwe, Tendai Mtawarira, Daniel du Preez, Jean-Luc du Preez, Chiliboy Ralepelle, Thomas du Toit, Franco Mostert, Marvin Orie, Oupa Mohoje, RG Snyman, Duane Vermeulen
Backs (15)
Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Sibusiso Nkosi, Robert du Preez, Warrick Gelant, Jesse Kriel, Embrose Papier, Handre Pollard, Ivan van Zyl, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Elton Jantjies, Damian de Allende, Faf de Klerk, Willie le Roux
interesting to see who survived the chop
Is Jan Serfontien injured ? thats why he didnt make the original selection ? I know he asked to not be considered at the end of last year so as to settle in france
Blitzboks take it!
Fantastic from the Blitzboks. Very very impressive all season.
Now all we need is for the U20′s to beat Englahd in the quarters to make it a 4-0 whitewash against the Poms in a few short days.
@McLovin (Comment 117) : Lucky for me I’m a Sharks supporter so my heart is use to it by now!!!
@McLovin (Comment 124) : awesome victory!!! Well deserved as they never finished outside the top 4 during the whole season!
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 127) : that would be awesome, however the u20 team has been struggling with injuries to key players, looking forward to the game though
Also I must correct my assertion a few days ago that the sharks second team is unlikely to make the SRC knock out stage, I was under the impression that it would be a final 4 not a final 8 knock out, so we will likely get a away quarter final
