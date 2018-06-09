Richard Ferguson

June Internationals: South Africa v England


Written by Richard Ferguson (Richard Ferguson)

Posted in :Original Content, Springboks on 9 Jun 2018 at 15:28
Tagged with : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

The first true test for new coach Rassie Erasmus, a full squad of the best players available to him and no excuses about travel or fatigue. It’s the first of three opportunities to get further insight into the workings of the new regime. Let’s hope it’s a positive start.

New regime and a new captain. All eyes will fall on Siya Kolisi as he first leads out his team and then fronts up the National Anthem. It will be his play, his direction on the field, his actions under pressure that will be his true test. It will also be interesting to see how the likes of Willie le Roux and Faf de Klerk carry their magnificent form into this setup.

This England team will be hungry to get back to winning ways after losing their final two matches of the Six Nations, Eddie Jones surely not happy to have gone backwards in recent months. Watch out for their massive front row and attacking back three to put pressure on the Boks in all facets.

Kick off is at 17h05.

South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Sibusiso Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Warrick Gelant.

England: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jonny May, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Owen Farrell (captain), 11 Mike Brown, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs, 8 Billy Vunipola, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Chris Robshaw, 5 Nick Isiekwe, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Jamie George, 1 Mako Vunipola.
Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Brad Shields, 20 Nathan Hughes, 21 Ben Spencer, 22 Piers Francis, 23 Denny Solomona.

Date: Saturday, June 9
Venue: Ellis Park, Johannesburg
Kick-off: 17.00 (16.00 UK time; 15.00 GMT)
Expected weather: Sunny with a high of 18°C and a low of 4°C – crisp, good rugby weather.
Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand)
Assistant referees: Romain Poite (France), Glen Jackson (New Zealand)
TMO: Simon McDowell (Ireland)



134 Comments

  • Trevor Nyakane not fit to play. Wilco Louw starts with Thomas du Toit on the bench

    • Comment 1, posted at 09.06.18 16:02:22 by Richard Ferguson Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    Richard FergusonCoach
    		 

  • This England side’s not going to roll over and play dead. They’re going to be tough to beat.

    • Comment 2, posted at 09.06.18 16:53:31 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Boks by 25.

    De Allende to put on a show of excellence.

    • Comment 3, posted at 09.06.18 17:08:11 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 3) : I think you spelled England wrong

    • Comment 4, posted at 09.06.18 17:13:20 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Looks like a leaking bucket. Defensive holes everywhere

    • Comment 5, posted at 09.06.18 17:23:54 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Books look like they got to this game 15 minutes late.

    • Comment 6, posted at 09.06.18 17:25:18 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • This could get ugly

    • Comment 7, posted at 09.06.18 17:25:29 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • England to hit their 30 before halftime.

    • Comment 8, posted at 09.06.18 17:26:17 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Defense out wide a shambles

    • Comment 9, posted at 09.06.18 17:28:07 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 24-8

    • Comment 10, posted at 09.06.18 17:29:32 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • That ooked like a bok knocking backwards ref.

    • Comment 11, posted at 09.06.18 17:31:26 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 11) : Jip

    • Comment 12, posted at 09.06.18 17:32:19 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Bok handling looks atrocious.

    • Comment 13, posted at 09.06.18 17:36:25 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Some pretty basic errors. Like watching the U20′s

    • Comment 14, posted at 09.06.18 17:36:37 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Not being biased but the sharks elements in backline look like the only danger point.

    • Comment 15, posted at 09.06.18 17:38:10 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Nkosi scores. Boks looking a bit better now. 24-15

    • Comment 16, posted at 09.06.18 17:39:19 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Faf looks like he should be playing for sharks. Nice combines with our flyers.

    • Comment 17, posted at 09.06.18 17:40:17 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Vermeulen has not lost his breakdown skills

    • Comment 18, posted at 09.06.18 17:41:13 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Looks like the Nkosi masterclass is in session.

    • Comment 19, posted at 09.06.18 17:42:45 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Second try for Nkosi after good in pass from Diyanti

    • Comment 20, posted at 09.06.18 17:42:55 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 24-22

    • Comment 21, posted at 09.06.18 17:43:32 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Holy crap, where has this come from? :shock: :shock: :shock:

    • Comment 22, posted at 09.06.18 17:44:42 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 22) : You can thank Nkosi for all three

    • Comment 23, posted at 09.06.18 17:46:59 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Faf is causing England plenty of trouble

    • Comment 24, posted at 09.06.18 17:47:42 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 24) : As is his way. Man we should buy him.

    • Comment 25, posted at 09.06.18 17:48:29 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 25) : Hard as nails. Mini Rhino.

    • Comment 26, posted at 09.06.18 17:49:05 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Le Roux scores. SA leads

    • Comment 27, posted at 09.06.18 17:49:51 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Some magnificent flying in the last 15 minutes. What a pleasure.

    • Comment 28, posted at 09.06.18 17:50:07 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • SA has done very well to get back into this game

    • Comment 29, posted at 09.06.18 17:50:29 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 29-24

    • Comment 30, posted at 09.06.18 17:50:52 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Willie you beauty!

    • Comment 31, posted at 09.06.18 17:50:57 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Now just get a real inside centre next to am.

    • Comment 32, posted at 09.06.18 17:51:13 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 24) : Playing to his potential with the right 10 outside him.

    • Comment 33, posted at 09.06.18 17:52:06 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Faf and Willie make a huge difference on attack

    • Comment 34, posted at 09.06.18 17:52:45 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 32) : André will do :grin:

    • Comment 35, posted at 09.06.18 17:53:28 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Buy faf and Duane. Now!

    • Comment 36, posted at 09.06.18 17:54:18 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 35) : Yes he will. Add another dimension to the attack.

    • Comment 37, posted at 09.06.18 17:54:56 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Keen to see if Akker and Duane can demolish those forwards if we get him in early.

    • Comment 38, posted at 09.06.18 17:56:42 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 34) : Probably a coincidence but the last time Bok rugby was any good was when Willie was playing and on form.

    • Comment 39, posted at 09.06.18 17:57:17 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Nice of the Boks to give the poms a head start.

    Massacre coming in the 2nd half.

    • Comment 40, posted at 09.06.18 17:57:42 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 39) : Willie problem was always defense. On attack he is a virtuoso.

    • Comment 41, posted at 09.06.18 17:58:14 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 41) : His stint in Europe has improved his defense big time.

    • Comment 42, posted at 09.06.18 17:59:13 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Guys must just not shrink back and I’m speaking specifically about Pollard and let roux. But so far so good.

    • Comment 43, posted at 09.06.18 17:59:56 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 42) : Can’t disgree. But I will withhold till I see him under pressure.

    • Comment 44, posted at 09.06.18 18:01:03 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 40) : :lol:

    • Comment 45, posted at 09.06.18 18:01:13 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Most of our work has been out wide. It speaks volumes for our midfield. Can’t wait to see the difference with a nice centre pair.

    • Comment 46, posted at 09.06.18 18:03:19 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 46) : Ellendig has actually not been bad today. He did well to get the ball away to Nkosi for his first try.

    • Comment 47, posted at 09.06.18 18:06:17 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 47) : Ja but can he actually create something in mid? Look I wish he could but I think Andre contribution would have been three times as much by now.

    • Comment 48, posted at 09.06.18 18:08:13 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Jeez check that lock fly!

    • Comment 49, posted at 09.06.18 18:10:06 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 49) : I love it when everyone wants in on the party.

    • Comment 50, posted at 09.06.18 18:11:23 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Constant sniping and attack is the right tactic. We don’t want to try defend it will hurt us.

    • Comment 51, posted at 09.06.18 18:16:17 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Thomas and Ginger on

    • Comment 52, posted at 09.06.18 18:17:48 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Score?

    • Comment 53, posted at 09.06.18 18:18:29 by Pablo Dinero Reply

    Pablo DineroCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @Pablo Dinero (Comment 53) : 27 29 boks

    • Comment 54, posted at 09.06.18 18:19:12 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • 29-27 Boks lead

    • Comment 55, posted at 09.06.18 18:19:37 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Tight game

    • Comment 56, posted at 09.06.18 18:19:54 by Pablo Dinero Reply

    Pablo DineroCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @Pablo Dinero (Comment 56) : Was a runaway for England books fought back with quick 3 tries. Now it’s a game.

    • Comment 57, posted at 09.06.18 18:21:31 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Too many kicks in England’s half!

    • Comment 58, posted at 09.06.18 18:22:15 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • 32-27 after Pollard penalty

    • Comment 59, posted at 09.06.18 18:22:45 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 57) : 32 27 boks. Keeping the pressure going.

    • Comment 60, posted at 09.06.18 18:23:08 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Thomas doing ok in his first scrum

    • Comment 61, posted at 09.06.18 18:25:19 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Some patience needed by backs.

    • Comment 62, posted at 09.06.18 18:25:44 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 61) : He has a good loose head. Which is what he needs.

    • Comment 63, posted at 09.06.18 18:26:21 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Bring on Akker

    • Comment 64, posted at 09.06.18 18:27:09 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Vaskop. Good work Kitshoff.

    • Comment 65, posted at 09.06.18 18:27:12 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • And then the Boks demolish England in the scrum

    • Comment 66, posted at 09.06.18 18:27:18 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Faf saves a messy play.

    • Comment 67, posted at 09.06.18 18:29:10 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Boks losing a bit of shape now

    • Comment 68, posted at 09.06.18 18:29:18 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 68) : Yes they need some calm.

    • Comment 69, posted at 09.06.18 18:29:38 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Akker on now

    • Comment 70, posted at 09.06.18 18:29:48 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Akker on. Let’s see if he adds the grunt.

    • Comment 71, posted at 09.06.18 18:30:07 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Must say the scrumsvget have been looking good and getting better.

    • Comment 72, posted at 09.06.18 18:31:44 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Dyanti a little frantic. A pity he deserves a try.

    • Comment 73, posted at 09.06.18 18:32:52 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Faf playing out of his socks today…

    • Comment 74, posted at 09.06.18 18:35:06 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Faf tackles two Poms in 1 second. Energizer bunny

    • Comment 75, posted at 09.06.18 18:35:14 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Poms have been hitting Faf late all game and finally gets punished

    • Comment 76, posted at 09.06.18 18:36:29 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • And Dyanti taking no prisoners.

    • Comment 77, posted at 09.06.18 18:36:37 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • And Dyanti gets his so we’ll deserved try!

    • Comment 78, posted at 09.06.18 18:37:52 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Diyanti gets his try

    • Comment 79, posted at 09.06.18 18:37:56 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 39-27

    • Comment 80, posted at 09.06.18 18:38:40 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Stretch by Itoje to score. 39-32

    • Comment 81, posted at 09.06.18 18:44:29 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • This the game. Surely. Good work Kitshoff.

    • Comment 82, posted at 09.06.18 18:49:34 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Pollard scores the penalty. 42 32 Boks.

    • Comment 83, posted at 09.06.18 18:50:49 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Itd back on come books push thru

    • Comment 84, posted at 09.06.18 18:52:47 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Bok reserves throwing the game away.

    • Comment 85, posted at 09.06.18 18:53:07 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Boks manage a 3 point win.

    • Comment 86, posted at 09.06.18 18:56:20 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Never in doubt.

    • Comment 87, posted at 09.06.18 18:57:09 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • My nerves!

    • Comment 88, posted at 09.06.18 18:57:26 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Bring on Bloem.

    • Comment 89, posted at 09.06.18 18:57:51 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Eat that Allister Coetzee you fuck nut. Well done boks. And thank you for showing us we can believe again. Much better.

    • Comment 90, posted at 09.06.18 18:59:33 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Snyman has been very impressive.

    • Comment 91, posted at 09.06.18 18:59:59 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 88) : My pacemaker can’t take too much of this shit.

    • Comment 92, posted at 09.06.18 19:00:17 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 91) : Yes for sure what a machine. Kid run like a center.

    • Comment 93, posted at 09.06.18 19:01:06 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • These debutants are giving the rest something to think about.

    • Comment 94, posted at 09.06.18 19:02:09 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Faf MOTM. Mine as well

    • Comment 95, posted at 09.06.18 19:02:10 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 95) : Me too. What a threat he is.

    • Comment 96, posted at 09.06.18 19:02:58 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Excellent rugby by both teams.

    • Comment 97, posted at 09.06.18 19:03:40 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 97) : Correct. A real contest.

    • Comment 98, posted at 09.06.18 19:04:29 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • To me backline is settled just get the right inside centre

    • Comment 99, posted at 09.06.18 19:13:22 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Everyone better watch out for snyman. That kid is on a mission.

    • Comment 100, posted at 09.06.18 19:14:41 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 92) : Mine has an App. I just preset it to “Sharks” and it adapts the impulses to cope with two hours of high stress.

    • Comment 101, posted at 09.06.18 19:15:33 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 100) : Could be the next Bakkies / Matfield combined.

    • Comment 102, posted at 09.06.18 19:18:19 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Well guys you see it on the face of the commentators we are not alone in saying this match was worth the ticket price. My two cents a guy like Akker will give us the thrills we want Duane is still a machine, snyman, dyantyi, am le roux and I think gelant will make some stirrering memories and inspire the rest Nkosi that’s a name you better remember. Kitshoff with du toit and Akker well what can I say…things are looking up for us hungry Rugby fans….so many good things possible.

    • Comment 103, posted at 09.06.18 19:28:13 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 103) : was a tight game! Glad the youngster could step up and beat the Poms! Almost exactly what the Blitsbokke did today! Very slow start but finishing strong!

    • Comment 104, posted at 09.06.18 21:39:51 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 100) : he really looked good especially his speed!!!

    • Comment 105, posted at 09.06.18 21:41:49 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • Was only able to watch the 9pm reply

    Nail bitting game

    We looked poor on defense early but then made the necessary adjustments

    Was concerned about all those missed penalties from pollard but luckily it didnt hurt us, also his backline play was good.

    the value of having willie wow

    both willie and faf looked totally up for it

    Vermualan not as good as he once was but wow is he showing the rest of the 8′s in sa how its done

    We beat a really good england team

    though if we had been just abit more clinical it would not have been so close

    In serfountain (with last years form) in for damian, marx back, though bongi was solid

    amazing how snyman dwarfs mostert

    inexperienced wings at first looked shaky on defensive positioning, but were greaf for the most part.

    I might have selected kriel on the bench instead of Gallant, as much as I like gallant.

    Notshe was good when he came on

    etc etc

    what a game

    • Comment 106, posted at 09.06.18 23:48:40 by revolverocelot Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 87) : It’s a recession, got any connections with tickets for the Newlands game ?

    • Comment 107, posted at 09.06.18 23:50:40 by revolverocelot Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • RG Snyman = Really Good Snyman :mrgreen:

    • Comment 108, posted at 10.06.18 07:48:41 by Hulk Reply

    HulkSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 90) : This made me laugh, thanks :lol: I said plenty of times to the people saying our players aren’t good enough and it’s not all AC’s fault etc. Clearly the coach made a difference. This is an indisputable fact.

    • Comment 109, posted at 10.06.18 08:31:06 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Great fight back, but the one thing that does concern me is how England finished the strongest in the last 15 minutes. That is not something I would expect at altitude.

    Some of our reserves like the Ginger really did add a bit of oomph, but overall the reserves did not really keep the same intensity and tempo going. You really need all 23 to contribute if you want to beat teams like the All Blacks that can keep their intensity for 85+ minutes.

    • Comment 110, posted at 10.06.18 09:11:13 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 110) : Good thing in the long run though is that nobody in Rassie’s squad gains splinters on the bench – so he is exposing some new guys to test rugby.

    • Comment 111, posted at 10.06.18 09:47:46 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 107) : Sorry old boy, no joy. :smile:

    • Comment 112, posted at 10.06.18 10:36:16 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Fiji just lost to Eng in QF.

    Opens the door for Blitzboks to take series. :cool:

    • Comment 113, posted at 10.06.18 10:37:03 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • And our ladies spanked World Cup winners Eng in first ODI.

    Was a good day.

    • Comment 114, posted at 10.06.18 10:38:16 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 113) : Nearly f&%£# it up by almost losing to Spain! Very luck to beat them in extra time!!!

    • Comment 115, posted at 10.06.18 12:51:28 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 107) : @McLovin (Comment 112) : Friend of mine got two tickets for the Bloem game. Can you believe it he’s taking his wife!?!?!? Will have to seriously rethink our friendship! :twisted:

    • Comment 116, posted at 10.06.18 12:55:23 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 115) : Going to have to tell my cardiologist to send my bills to SA Rugby if things carry on like this.

    • Comment 117, posted at 10.06.18 13:37:39 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 116) : Their marriage must be in trouble. If not it soon will be. :twisted:

    • Comment 118, posted at 10.06.18 13:39:25 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • UPDATE: Ox Nche, Jason Jenkins, Kwagga Smith, Nizaam Carr, Travis
    Ismaiel, Curwin Bosch and Cameron Wright have been released from the Springbok squad back to their franchises. Trevor Nyakane withdrawn from the group because of rib injury.

    • Comment 119, posted at 10.06.18 14:22:29 by Julesgr8ter Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Blitzboks in the final. :cool:

    • Comment 120, posted at 10.06.18 14:44:36 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 112) : Ah too bad, if I happen to get more than one you should let me know if your keen to watch the game live, il grant you the extra ticket

    • Comment 121, posted at 10.06.18 18:57:42 by revolverocelot Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 116) : With a friend like that who needs enemies lol

    • Comment 122, posted at 10.06.18 18:59:52 by revolverocelot Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • Springbok squad
    Forwards (18)
    Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi (captain), Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Akker van der Merwe, Tendai Mtawarira, Daniel du Preez, Jean-Luc du Preez, Chiliboy Ralepelle, Thomas du Toit, Franco Mostert, Marvin Orie, Oupa Mohoje, RG Snyman, Duane Vermeulen
    Backs (15)
    Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Sibusiso Nkosi, Robert du Preez, Warrick Gelant, Jesse Kriel, Embrose Papier, Handre Pollard, Ivan van Zyl, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Elton Jantjies, Damian de Allende, Faf de Klerk, Willie le Roux

    interesting to see who survived the chop

    Is Jan Serfontien injured ? thats why he didnt make the original selection ? I know he asked to not be considered at the end of last year so as to settle in france

    • Comment 123, posted at 10.06.18 19:15:31 by revolverocelot Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • Blitzboks take it! :mrgreen:

    • Comment 124, posted at 10.06.18 19:18:10 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 121) : That’s mighty kind. Only I’m about 10 000km away. :cry:

    • Comment 125, posted at 10.06.18 19:19:09 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Fantastic from the Blitzboks. Very very impressive all season.

    • Comment 126, posted at 10.06.18 19:20:46 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Now all we need is for the U20′s to beat Englahd in the quarters to make it a 4-0 whitewash against the Poms in a few short days.

    • Comment 127, posted at 10.06.18 19:27:23 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 125) : Ok so a quick drive away! :twisted:

    • Comment 128, posted at 10.06.18 20:58:49 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 117) : Lucky for me I’m a Sharks supporter so my heart is use to it by now!!!

    • Comment 129, posted at 10.06.18 21:01:13 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 125) : You Wp supporters are spread all across the globe hey, spreading the gospel of fleckie ?

    • Comment 130, posted at 10.06.18 21:32:32 by revolverocelot Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 124) : awesome victory!!! Well deserved as they never finished outside the top 4 during the whole season!

    • Comment 131, posted at 10.06.18 21:34:02 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 130) : or fleeing away from him!!! :twisted:

    • Comment 132, posted at 10.06.18 21:35:05 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 127) : that would be awesome, however the u20 team has been struggling with injuries to key players, looking forward to the game though

    Also I must correct my assertion a few days ago that the sharks second team is unlikely to make the SRC knock out stage, I was under the impression that it would be a final 4 not a final 8 knock out, so we will likely get a away quarter final

    • Comment 133, posted at 10.06.18 21:37:46 by revolverocelot Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 122) : @McLovin (Comment 118) : will forgive him this time as it will be his wife’s first live test! But next time he will be in some serious trouble! :twisted:

    • Comment 134, posted at 10.06.18 21:37:50 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.