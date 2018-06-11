Boks win thriller at Ellis Park

The Boks beat England 42 – 39 after trailing 24 – 3 after the first 20 minutes, a comeback that will put a smile on every single Springbok supporter out there.

It was close in the end, the Boks allowing England to come back into the game themselves, but a win is a win, especially from the position they were in early on. Coach Rassie Erasmus admitted that he made a tactical error in thinking England would kick more, and once he realised the defence ran to narrowly, they team adjusted and things went better.

That alone is a massive step in the right direction. A team that can adapt to what is going on in front of them, is a team that can come back from situations like the Boks found themselves in. Credit firstly to Rassie Erasmus for admitting his error, but most credit should go to the team, both the experienced players as well as the new guys. The experienced guys stepped up and lead the team to victory while the new guys didn’t panic and themselves took a step up and came through. Both wings in particular played really well.

I feel the overseas based Boks really added value, and if this is what we can expect from the players coming back from abroad, I back the decision to include them wholeheartedly. Faf de Klerk was a revelation at the back of the scrum/maul, his service was quick and accurate and he was a beast on defence. Duane Vermeulen was his usual aggressive self, winning plenty of turnovers and being the first man at the breakdown. At the back, Willie le Roux added composure with a mix of attacking flair and was involved in almost all of the first half tries.

Looking ahead at the second test, Erasmus has reduced his squad, allowing Ox Nche, Jason Jenkins, Kwagga Smith, Nizaam Carr, Travis Ismaiel, Curwin Bosch and Cameron Wright to return to their respective franchises. Furthermore, Trevor Nyakane has been withdrawn from the group, a rib injury ruling him out of action.