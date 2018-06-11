Schalk Brits called into Bok squad

Probably one of the most unlikely headlines ever, Saracens hooker Schalk Brits has been called up to the Bok squad, probably as replacement for Bismarck du Plessis.

Brits is already in Bloemfontein with the squad and can be selected for the second test this weekend.

Coach Rassie Erasmus stated that he wants Brits to perform a similar role to what Duane Vermeulen and Willie le Roux in their victory in the first test.