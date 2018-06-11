Schalk Brits called into Bok squad

Probably one of the most unlikely headlines ever, Saracens hooker Schalk Brits has been called up to the Bok squad, probably as replacement for Bismarck du Plessis.
Brits is already in Bloemfontein with the squad and can be selected for the second test this weekend.
Coach Rassie Erasmus stated that he wants Brits to perform a similar role to what Duane Vermeulen and Willie le Roux in their victory in the first test.Tweet
I really thought Mbonambi had an exceptional game on Saturday, so this is a bit of a surprise decision considering we have Akker and Chiliboy waiting in the wings. I know a lot of folks aren’t huge fans of Chiliboy but he came out of the Welsh test with his head high.
Interesting selection this. I just wonder if its more a mentoring and inside info selection than an actual playing selection. Guess time will tell
@josefgremlin (Comment 1) : yes must say I also think hooker is covered by the current players. Would be interesting to see who he picks for Bloem.
I am more worried about our depth at 9 and 10 than anything else. Also loosing Willie – not so much as fullback, but as really our only play maker.
Heaven forbid that either Faf or Pollard is injured. Pollard has not set the world alight, but he is miles ahead of Jantjies and du Preez. And Faf is light years ahead of the two rookies Rassie selected at 9.
@Bokhoring (Comment 4) : Agreed. Think Jantjies may sort of be adequate but 9 is a problem and its why i think we missing a trick not playing Ruan Pienaar on the bench to help close out games, useful goal kicking option too
I am thinking just for mentoring and inside info. I can’t see him playing.