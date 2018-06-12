Vermeulen to be used sparingly

Rassie Erasmus has confirmed that Duane Vermeulen will play a limited role in this year’s Rugby Championship as he intends to function without him in certain games.
Vermeulen was one of the best Boks on the park against England in the first test, a sight I am sure most supporters welcomed, but Erasmus wants to see how the Boks fair without the strong eighthman. He mentioned that players like Warren Whiteley, Malcolm Marx, Eben Etzebeth, Lizo Gqoboka and Coenie Oosthuizen will be available again later in the year, and everybody will get a chance.
It may be a case of cotton-wooling of the big man, but if he can play like he did last weekend, at the World Cup later next year, then it is a project I support.
Rassie also confirmed that both Faf de Klerk and Willie le Roux would be available for the Rugby Championship kicking off later in the year.Tweet
Keeping him in cotton balls also might prevent him from getting better and finding his flow with this team? On the other hand it gives other loosies a chance.
Take that sports lovers, France U20s beat New Zealand 16 – 7. This French team continues to impress. I really hope they go on to win the cup against England. SA vs NZ for the bronze.