Teams for Bloemfontein

PSDT and Malherbe start for the Boks, JLDP moves to the bench, Jantjies and Louw drop out of the match day squad and Kriel moves onto the bench.
South Africa
15 Willie le Roux, 14 S’bu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira
Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Jean-Luc du Preez, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Jesse Kriel, 23 Warrick Gelant
England
15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jonny May, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Owen Farrell (captain), 11 Mike Brown, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs, 8 Billy Vunipola, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Brad Shields, 5 Maro Itoje, 4 Joe Launchbury, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Jamie George, 1 Mako Vunipola
Substitutes: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Mark Wilson, 20 Nathan Hughes, 21 Ben Spencer, 22 Danny Cipriani, 23 Denny SolomonaTweet
The JLDupreez/ PSDT switch was expected. The surprise is the backline bench with emphasis on the outside backs. Going in with no flyhalf cover and 1 goal kicker is fairly brave, especially if Pollard goes down early. Rassie banking on tries to win this which should mean we see the ball given lots of air
When did Malherbe last start a game for the Stormers?
@Bokhoring (Comment 2) : Has he played for the Stormers this year? I think just WP in Supersport challege
No need for a comeback this week.
Boks by 25+.
Nkosi going to make Brown look like he’s going the wrong way on a travelator.
Why aren’t all the seats up for sale? Only 41 000 out of 46 000?
@SheldonK (Comment 1) : Fat has kicked at goal for the Lions, if I am not mistaken, as has Willie, but I do agree, that it is risky. Rassie probably banking on the try scoring prowess of his strike runners. Plenty of that in the team.
Big Willie covers flyhalf.
@KingCheetah (Comment 7) : If this was a super rugby game id say cool no problem. But its a test match. I really hope he does play 80min but heaven forbid Pollard goes down injured early. I really hope that isnt what decides this test match. England will be a lot better, much better balance to their side, just not sure what they trying with Daly and Brown…i get Daly at 15 but then Brown is surplus to requirements i feel.
So no AE again. If we win this week I hope he gives him a chance in the dead rubber match next weekend. I know all of pollard, damian and kriel have utilty back roles and can play other positions if needed but to have a specialist in a position is also needed, especially if hes in such good form.
Kind of hard to predict this match as by now the English will be very desperate for a win and our guys no doubt took some confidence from last weeks win.
@SheldonK (Comment 1) : Faf mentioned he has handled some of the kicking for Sale in an interview he did the other day. I also read somewhere that he has filled in at flyhalf for them but I haven’t bothered confirming this.
Faf has 13 conversions and 17 penalties to his name for the Sale Sharks over the past season.
Is there anything he cannot do?
@vanmartin (Comment 11) : @Bokhoring (Comment 12) : I kno he has dabbled a bit but in a test match against England?? As i said i hope it doesnt come to that.
After Saturday the Boks will be up 4-0 in the series.
Nice to see Rassie rotating as he said he would. Backing the players to produce.
@StevieS (Comment 15) : Ive no real moans about starting side. But bench composition im not fully sold on yet. Happy with front row reserves. JL Dup on the bench is fair enough but not sure what else Notshe adds, but also not sure who id pick in his place. And then Warner, Kriel, Gelant im really not sure about. Gelant fair enough. But not Warner and Kriel.
I’d like to see more happening in the midfield. Not likely though…
@SheldonK (Comment 16) : Kriel covers about 3 backline spots. Plus he’s there for his speed later in the game. So says Rassie apparently.
Warner?
@McLovin (Comment 18) : But then isnt Gelant and Kriel the same? Id like at least one of the 2 capable of playing at 10. And you need a scrummie but my pick wouldnt be Warner as he says he wants speed later in the game?? Warner is slow.
@SheldonK (Comment 19) : Willie moves to flyhalf if Pollard needs to go off.
@SheldonK (Comment 19) : What am I missing. Warner = van Zyl? Why?
@coolfusion (Comment 17) : Such as who?
@McLovin (Comment 20) : @McLovin (Comment 21) : I get that Willie will move to 10- when last did he play there? As for Warner i think he should have gone with scrummie who can play at a high tempo as thats what he said he wants from his bench selections.
@SheldonK (Comment 23) : Why do you call him Warner?
@McLovin (Comment 24) : There’s an Andre Warner that plays scrumhalf for the Bulls. Perhaps he got the two confused?
@vanmartin (Comment 25) : Was starting to think I slipped into the twilight zone.
We have a French ref, an Irish TMO and two NZ’landers as lines men or so called assistant referees. Can’t see anything controversial happening this weekend
I would still like to see Am next to a playmaker inside center like Rohan jvR Andre or Venter. I think we can see some exciting stuff in mid field. Especially Francois Venter.
@SheldonK (Comment 22) : Francois Venter, Rohan jvR
@McLovin (Comment 26) : But he still hasn’t amswered your question…. Perhaps you are the invisible man.
@Hulk (Comment 30) : Becaust he types fast. He tupes War and his phone autocorrected. Half the time I can’t make out my own posts because if this “helpful” feature.
@coolfusion (Comment 31) : Becaust is apparently a word in my phones dictionary now.