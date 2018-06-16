June Internationals: Springboks v England

It’s been a funny couple of weeks for Springbok supporters, first we had to endure THAT Wales game and negativity that followed that. That feeling was worsened by the first 20 minutes of rugby last week, and then suddenly this euphoria of beating England in the first test. So what awaits us this weekend?

I’d love to say that there will be more positivity than negativity, but I suspect the English will come back hard in this game and give the Boks another close game. After the win last week, the Boks have no excuses but to win this match. So no pressure.

An unchanged backline gives the back three another opportunity to show their mettle, after being so good last week. Willie really impressed, so I hope he will continue in the same vain. Faf was also brilliant, so we need to see more of that. Both centres disappointed a little, they will have to show up, especially with both Esterhuizen and Kriel breathing down their necks.

The big news this week is the milestone match for the Beast. What an occasion for the big fella, I truly hope he breaks this sad record the Boks have of losing milestone matches. Come on boys, give the big guy a good one!

Kick off is at 17h05 in what is likely to be a chilly Bloemfontein.

Teams

South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Sibusiso Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Francois de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Mbongeni Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16 Armand van der Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Jean-Luc du Preez, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Jesse Kriel, 23 Warrick Gelant.

England: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jonny May, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Owen Farrell, 11 Mike Brown, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs, 8 Billy Vunipola, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Brad Shields, 5 Maro Itoje, 4 Joe Launchbury, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Jamie George, 1 Mako Vunipola.

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Mark Wilson, 20 Nathan Hughes, 21 Ben Spencer, 22 Danny Cipriani, 23 Denny Solomona.

Date: Saturday, 16 June 2018

Venue: Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein

Kick-off: 17.00 (16.00 UK time; GMT 15.00)

Expected weather: There may be storms in the Cape but not in the Free State where Saturday is expected to be Highveld sunny and cold – a high of 14°C and a low of -1°C.

Referee: Romain Poite (France)

Assistant referees: Glen Jackson (New Zealand), Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand)

TMO: Simon McDowell (Ireland)