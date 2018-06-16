June Internationals: Springboks v England

It’s been a funny couple of weeks for Springbok supporters, first we had to endure THAT Wales game and negativity that followed that. That feeling was worsened by the first 20 minutes of rugby last week, and then suddenly this euphoria of beating England in the first test. So what awaits us this weekend?
I’d love to say that there will be more positivity than negativity, but I suspect the English will come back hard in this game and give the Boks another close game. After the win last week, the Boks have no excuses but to win this match. So no pressure.
An unchanged backline gives the back three another opportunity to show their mettle, after being so good last week. Willie really impressed, so I hope he will continue in the same vain. Faf was also brilliant, so we need to see more of that. Both centres disappointed a little, they will have to show up, especially with both Esterhuizen and Kriel breathing down their necks.
The big news this week is the milestone match for the Beast. What an occasion for the big fella, I truly hope he breaks this sad record the Boks have of losing milestone matches. Come on boys, give the big guy a good one!
Kick off is at 17h05 in what is likely to be a chilly Bloemfontein.
Teams
South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Sibusiso Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Francois de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Mbongeni Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Armand van der Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Jean-Luc du Preez, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Jesse Kriel, 23 Warrick Gelant.
England: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jonny May, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Owen Farrell, 11 Mike Brown, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs, 8 Billy Vunipola, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Brad Shields, 5 Maro Itoje, 4 Joe Launchbury, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Jamie George, 1 Mako Vunipola.
Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Mark Wilson, 20 Nathan Hughes, 21 Ben Spencer, 22 Danny Cipriani, 23 Denny Solomona.
Date: Saturday, 16 June 2018
Venue: Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein
Kick-off: 17.00 (16.00 UK time; GMT 15.00)
Expected weather: There may be storms in the Cape but not in the Free State where Saturday is expected to be Highveld sunny and cold – a high of 14°C and a low of -1°C.
Referee: Romain Poite (France)
Assistant referees: Glen Jackson (New Zealand), Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand)
TMO: Simon McDowell (Ireland)
Bloodbath in Bloem coming for the Pomgolians.
Brilliant for Beast.
Hope he has a cracker.
Another wheel to come flying off Gollum Jones’ chariot today.
@McLovin (Comment 3) : Hope we sorted our defense and our bench keeps the intensity.
@coolfusion (Comment 4) : It’s all good.
Sit back.
Relax.
Enjoy.
@coolfusion (Comment 4) : Plus we have Sonny-Bill de Allende there to carve it up today.
@McLovin (Comment 6) : U Joker . But I do wish that your confidence is vindicated we need that.
@McLovin (Comment 3) : Dude you really got me revved up for this game. You’d make a brilliant cheerleader.
@coolfusion (Comment 8) : Wait till you see my pom-poms.
@McLovin (Comment 9) : You’ll understand if I pass…?
Who thought it was a good idea to pick Malherbe cold…he has looked strained in every scrum and give a way a penalty when we had to score!
Boks generous again today.
England backline giving trouble out wide. We need to contain that.
England leads 12-0 after 14 minutes
Possession will be key. We can’t allow that backline space.
Boks need to calm down and be patient
As good as Faf was last week as poor he is today
Thor scores after a great run from Beast
Nice work beast great follow Thor.
@Bokhoring (Comment 18) : well its a different ref … no rolling anything goes at the breakdown
12-7
@Bokhoring (Comment 17) : He needs to settle. That blindsided was just not on.
Massive clearance from Faf
Lots of I’ll discipline by England allowing us advantage. We can’t bank on this with other teams.
12-10
De Allende doing some good work so far.
Lots of handbags today
These Poms are a dirty bunch.
That is poor refereeing
Number 1 slaps, number 4 kicks…No cards? Pathetic…
@Bokhoring (Comment 27) : well, the poms are picking fights and the ref is doing nothing
@pastorshark (Comment 31) : After all the handbags English 1 should have been sent off to get the niggles to stop
Malherbe is nowhere…
@Bokhoring (Comment 32) : Absolutely…
Im not quite sure how a hooker can preengage
Faf is a tough bugger.
Pollard kicks a 60 m penalty for Boks to take the lead
Comeback to take the lead after conceding early tries…again…
Well done, Boks…
Great run from Bongi. Pity we could not do more with that
@Bokhoring (Comment 36) : Maybe too tough like Lambie writing checks his body won’t always be able to cash. I’d rather he don’t put himself in too much danger we don’t have an adequate replacement.
I’d like the forwards to keep up the physicality it seems to give us an edge as the game progresses. Need to starve them as much as we can.
@Bokhoring (Comment 32) : Yes off the ball and disruptive second time same player too lenient.
@coolfusion (Comment 42) : If I’m not mistaken this guy was a bad apple previous game as well.
Dian a bit too deep and far on the red zone.
@coolfusion (Comment 43) : Got yellow last week
@Bokhoring (Comment 45) : Yup. A dirty player.
@coolfusion (Comment 46) : Habitual by the looks of it.
We should be taking them on more with our forwards.
Excellent chase from Nkosi.
@Bokhoring (Comment 49) : Made me so proud.
Thor is starting come more and more into the game
Thomas and Ginger on now
Good passage such great pouncing by faf
@Bokhoring (Comment 52) : Soon
Should have been a scrum penalty
England front row … on a 30 degree downward every scrum
Penalty try. How far has the Tank come in his road to tighthead
Thomas dutoit just ate england … penalty try
Akker on now
@byron (Comment 58) : Yup. Malherbe not good enough that’s what I see. Kitsie also just great.
England starting to make mistakes now
@coolfusion (Comment 60) : to be fair … Malherbe has been out for a while… it showed
@byron (Comment 62) : Sure so I’ll ammend not good enough….yet
JLDP on for Snyman
No try. Sneaky Farrell
Excellent maul defense by the Boks
@Bokhoring (Comment 65) : to be fair … the ref had not called try
@byron (Comment 67) : Ref did call and then decided to review. Farrell tried to convert quickly
23-12
@Bokhoring (Comment 66) : Yes very well done second time I saw that today
@coolfusion (Comment 70) : I love it
De Allende has a real problem taking the ball into contact
Finally Poms get a yellow card
@Bokhoring (Comment 72) : just taking the ball up?
@byron (Comment 74) : Loses the ball in contact 8 out of 10 times
Diesnt organise defence …. doesnt pass … steps inside on a 4 on 5
Fafs lapse luckily turned into offside.bad pass thought
How the hell was that out?
Akker needs to sort out his lineouts
Oh dear. Van Zyl on now
@Bokhoring (Comment 80) : Oh dear is right
@coolfusion (Comment 81) : Weak replacement
Best van Zyl can do now is distribution
No tap … no mark mr ref
Come on Pollard bring the kicks
Well done Boks.
But the poms were poor.
Boks win the series
Only thing that was spectacular from England today was the level of their stupidity.
How they only got one yellow is a mystery.
@McLovin (Comment 86) : Such bad discipline from England. It helps us but can’t be our crutch.
Looking forward to Gollum’s post match interview.
@coolfusion (Comment 89) : Certainly helped.
But helps the Boks. Learning and growing.
@McLovin (Comment 90) : Why so hard on Eddie? His players on filed discipline let him down.
@McLovin (Comment 91) : Agreed
@coolfusion (Comment 92) : He loves to play the press game when he’s winning.
But can’t handle it when he’s team is not.
And why does he get involved arguing with fans?
No other int’l coach does that. Very poor.
Other than the front row, there are no impact players off the bench!
Piss poor interview from Ben Youngs after the match.
Petulant, disrespectful and unprofessional.
@McLovin (Comment 96) : I will support anyone who plays against England in any sport – even Australia
@coolfusion (Comment 92) : @McLovin (Comment 94) : EJ is in really trouble and I have a feeling that if Bokke wins next week he might be out of a job before they leave SA!?
@McLovin (Comment 88) : for sure they we very lucky to get only one yellow card!
It’s worrying that the Boks learned nothing from the 1st test’s defensive errors in the first 20 minutes. The AB’s will put 40 points past is in that time if we don’t sort that shit out.
@McLovin (Comment 94) : To be honest I never watch press conferences, so I have no idea about his integrity or professionalism. I always pegged him as a more mature and amiable person.
@JD (Comment 98) : As much as I love to see ol’ Eddie squirm, I feel it would be a mistake to sack him.
They’re just in a tough place right now. Unfortunately it’s coinciding with a Bok resurgence. And they’re away from home missing a few key personnel.
They’ve had some exceptional results under him. He’s an intelligent coach. They’ll get better.
Hopefully only after next week only.
@coolfusion (Comment 101) : Was just a post match, on field interview.
Also had him down as a decent bloke.
To his credit, he has apologised and set things right.
Eng went to Aus in 2016 and won 3 – 0.
Reckon they thought they were going to do the same in SA this year. Especially considering it’s all change in the coaches box for SA and many inexperienced players playing for the Boks.
No they’re staring at a possible 3 – 0 series defeat. Bit of a shock to the system for them.
And then this:
‘England’s defeat by South Africa was marred by a post-match confrontation between players Mike Brown and Joe Marler and fans.’
Dear oh dear.
I hope Marler gets cited for taking out Mostert in the air when he jumped to attempt a boxkick charge-down. Mostert fell on his back in much the same way as Barrett did against France.
@McLovin (Comment 103) : Yeah it still just very unprofessional and it’ll be hard to defend himself from people calling him a sore loser.
So with the series wrapped up I really hope Rassie uses the last test to give fringe players some good game time and give guys like Duane and Mostert a break.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 106) : And fat Vunipola for hand to the face.
And Itoje for kicking/trying to trip Faf.
@McLovin (Comment 108) : Those okes(Vunipola bro’s) are mercenaries, not even born in England. I’ve never liked their attitudes towards the game. Dirty players.
@McLovin (Comment 108) : They tried their best to bait our guys but to me that’s part of the game and something we handled pretty well.