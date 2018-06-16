Richard Ferguson

June Internationals: Springboks v England


It’s been a funny couple of weeks for Springbok supporters, first we had to endure THAT Wales game and negativity that followed that. That feeling was worsened by the first 20 minutes of rugby last week, and then suddenly this euphoria of beating England in the first test. So what awaits us this weekend?

I’d love to say that there will be more positivity than negativity, but I suspect the English will come back hard in this game and give the Boks another close game. After the win last week, the Boks have no excuses but to win this match. So no pressure.

An unchanged backline gives the back three another opportunity to show their mettle, after being so good last week. Willie really impressed, so I hope he will continue in the same vain. Faf was also brilliant, so we need to see more of that. Both centres disappointed a little, they will have to show up, especially with both Esterhuizen and Kriel breathing down their necks.

The big news this week is the milestone match for the Beast. What an occasion for the big fella, I truly hope he breaks this sad record the Boks have of losing milestone matches. Come on boys, give the big guy a good one!

Kick off is at 17h05 in what is likely to be a chilly Bloemfontein.

Teams

South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Sibusiso Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Francois de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Mbongeni Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Armand van der Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Jean-Luc du Preez, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Jesse Kriel, 23 Warrick Gelant.

England: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jonny May, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Owen Farrell, 11 Mike Brown, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs, 8 Billy Vunipola, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Brad Shields, 5 Maro Itoje, 4 Joe Launchbury, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Jamie George, 1 Mako Vunipola.
Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Mark Wilson, 20 Nathan Hughes, 21 Ben Spencer, 22 Danny Cipriani, 23 Denny Solomona.

Date: Saturday, 16 June 2018
Venue: Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein
Kick-off: 17.00 (16.00 UK time; GMT 15.00)
Expected weather: There may be storms in the Cape but not in the Free State where Saturday is expected to be Highveld sunny and cold – a high of 14°C and a low of -1°C.
Referee: Romain Poite (France)
Assistant referees: Glen Jackson (New Zealand), Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand)
TMO: Simon McDowell (Ireland)



110 Comments

  • Bloodbath in Bloem coming for the Pomgolians.

    Comment 1, posted at 16.06.18 14:02:36 by McLovin Reply
    McLovin
    		 

  • Brilliant for Beast.

    Hope he has a cracker.

    Comment 2, posted at 16.06.18 14:04:59 by McLovin Reply
    McLovin
    		 

  • Another wheel to come flying off Gollum Jones’ chariot today.

    Comment 3, posted at 16.06.18 14:06:14 by McLovin Reply
    McLovin
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 3) : Hope we sorted our defense and our bench keeps the intensity.

    Comment 4, posted at 16.06.18 14:31:17 by coolfusion Reply
    coolfusion
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 4) : It’s all good.

    Sit back.

    Relax.

    Enjoy.

    :mrgreen:

    Comment 5, posted at 16.06.18 14:39:22 by McLovin Reply
    McLovin
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 4) : Plus we have Sonny-Bill de Allende there to carve it up today. :twisted:

    Comment 6, posted at 16.06.18 14:42:00 by McLovin Reply
    McLovin
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 6) : U Joker ;) . But I do wish that your confidence is vindicated we need that.

    Comment 7, posted at 16.06.18 15:33:13 by coolfusion Reply
    coolfusion
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 3) : Dude you really got me revved up for this game. You’d make a brilliant cheerleader.

    Comment 8, posted at 16.06.18 16:27:39 by coolfusion Reply
    coolfusion
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 8) : Wait till you see my pom-poms. :mrgreen:

    Comment 9, posted at 16.06.18 16:39:31 by McLovin Reply
    McLovin
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 9) : You’ll understand if I pass…?

    Comment 10, posted at 16.06.18 17:17:28 by coolfusion Reply
    coolfusion
    		 

  • Who thought it was a good idea to pick Malherbe cold…he has looked strained in every scrum and give a way a penalty when we had to score!

    Comment 11, posted at 16.06.18 17:20:43 by pastorshark Reply
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Boks generous again today.

    Comment 12, posted at 16.06.18 17:22:41 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • England backline giving trouble out wide. We need to contain that.

    Comment 13, posted at 16.06.18 17:23:20 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusion
    		 

  • England leads 12-0 after 14 minutes

    Comment 14, posted at 16.06.18 17:23:47 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Possession will be key. We can’t allow that backline space.

    Comment 15, posted at 16.06.18 17:25:06 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusion
    		 

  • Boks need to calm down and be patient

    Comment 16, posted at 16.06.18 17:32:04 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • As good as Faf was last week as poor he is today

    Comment 17, posted at 16.06.18 17:33:18 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Thor scores after a great run from Beast

    Comment 18, posted at 16.06.18 17:35:11 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Nice work beast great follow Thor.

    Comment 19, posted at 16.06.18 17:35:53 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusion
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 18) : well its a different ref … no rolling anything goes at the breakdown

    Comment 20, posted at 16.06.18 17:36:19 by byron Reply

    byron
    		 

  • 12-7

    Comment 21, posted at 16.06.18 17:36:31 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 17) : He needs to settle. That blindsided was just not on.

    Comment 22, posted at 16.06.18 17:36:48 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusion
    		 

  • Massive clearance from Faf

    Comment 23, posted at 16.06.18 17:39:05 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Lots of I’ll discipline by England allowing us advantage. We can’t bank on this with other teams.

    Comment 24, posted at 16.06.18 17:40:13 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusion
    		 

  • 12-10

    Comment 25, posted at 16.06.18 17:40:31 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • De Allende doing some good work so far.

    Comment 26, posted at 16.06.18 17:41:33 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusion
    		 

  • Lots of handbags today

    Comment 27, posted at 16.06.18 17:42:03 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • These Poms are a dirty bunch.

    Comment 28, posted at 16.06.18 17:43:47 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • That is poor refereeing

    Comment 29, posted at 16.06.18 17:43:51 by byron Reply

    byron
    		 

  • Number 1 slaps, number 4 kicks…No cards? Pathetic…

    Comment 30, posted at 16.06.18 17:44:18 by pastorshark Reply
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 27) : well, the poms are picking fights and the ref is doing nothing

    Comment 31, posted at 16.06.18 17:45:24 by pastorshark Reply
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 31) : After all the handbags English 1 should have been sent off to get the niggles to stop

    Comment 32, posted at 16.06.18 17:47:16 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Malherbe is nowhere…

    Comment 33, posted at 16.06.18 17:47:33 by pastorshark Reply
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 32) : Absolutely…

    Comment 34, posted at 16.06.18 17:47:54 by pastorshark Reply
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Im not quite sure how a hooker can preengage

    Comment 35, posted at 16.06.18 17:48:28 by byron Reply

    byron
    		 

  • Faf is a tough bugger.

    Comment 36, posted at 16.06.18 17:51:04 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Pollard kicks a 60 m penalty for Boks to take the lead

    Comment 37, posted at 16.06.18 17:54:06 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Comeback to take the lead after conceding early tries…again…
    Well done, Boks…

    Comment 38, posted at 16.06.18 17:54:28 by pastorshark Reply
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Great run from Bongi. Pity we could not do more with that

    Comment 39, posted at 16.06.18 17:56:05 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 36) : Maybe too tough like Lambie writing checks his body won’t always be able to cash. I’d rather he don’t put himself in too much danger we don’t have an adequate replacement.

    Comment 40, posted at 16.06.18 17:56:17 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusion
    		 

  • I’d like the forwards to keep up the physicality it seems to give us an edge as the game progresses. Need to starve them as much as we can.

    Comment 41, posted at 16.06.18 17:58:59 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusion
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 32) : Yes off the ball and disruptive second time same player too lenient.

    Comment 42, posted at 16.06.18 18:02:21 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusion
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 42) : If I’m not mistaken this guy was a bad apple previous game as well.

    Comment 43, posted at 16.06.18 18:04:26 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusion
    		 

  • Dian a bit too deep and far on the red zone.

    Comment 44, posted at 16.06.18 18:05:41 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusion
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 43) : Got yellow last week

    Comment 45, posted at 16.06.18 18:06:05 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 45) : Yup. A dirty player.

    Comment 46, posted at 16.06.18 18:06:36 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusion
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 46) : Habitual by the looks of it.

    Comment 47, posted at 16.06.18 18:07:25 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusion
    		 

  • We should be taking them on more with our forwards.

    Comment 48, posted at 16.06.18 18:12:25 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Excellent chase from Nkosi.

    Comment 49, posted at 16.06.18 18:13:38 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 49) : Made me so proud.

    Comment 50, posted at 16.06.18 18:13:50 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusion
    		 

  • Thor is starting come more and more into the game

    Comment 51, posted at 16.06.18 18:16:33 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Thomas and Ginger on now

    Comment 52, posted at 16.06.18 18:17:09 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Good passage such great pouncing by faf

    Comment 53, posted at 16.06.18 18:17:23 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusion
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 52) : Soon

    Comment 54, posted at 16.06.18 18:17:34 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Should have been a scrum penalty

    Comment 55, posted at 16.06.18 18:21:51 by byron Reply

    byron
    		 

  • England front row … on a 30 degree downward every scrum

    Comment 56, posted at 16.06.18 18:22:34 by byron Reply

    byron
    		 

  • Penalty try. How far has the Tank come in his road to tighthead

    Comment 57, posted at 16.06.18 18:23:36 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Thomas dutoit just ate england … penalty try

    Comment 58, posted at 16.06.18 18:23:40 by byron Reply

    byron
    		 

  • Akker on now

    Comment 59, posted at 16.06.18 18:24:37 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 58) : Yup. Malherbe not good enough that’s what I see. Kitsie also just great.

    Comment 60, posted at 16.06.18 18:24:40 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusion
    		 

  • England starting to make mistakes now

    Comment 61, posted at 16.06.18 18:25:18 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 60) : to be fair … Malherbe has been out for a while… it showed

    Comment 62, posted at 16.06.18 18:26:27 by byron Reply

    byron
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 62) : Sure so I’ll ammend not good enough….yet

    Comment 63, posted at 16.06.18 18:27:48 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusion
    		 

  • JLDP on for Snyman

    Comment 64, posted at 16.06.18 18:29:52 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • No try. Sneaky Farrell

    Comment 65, posted at 16.06.18 18:31:20 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Excellent maul defense by the Boks

    Comment 66, posted at 16.06.18 18:32:58 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 65) : to be fair … the ref had not called try

    Comment 67, posted at 16.06.18 18:33:51 by byron Reply

    byron
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 67) : Ref did call and then decided to review. Farrell tried to convert quickly

    Comment 68, posted at 16.06.18 18:37:56 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 23-12

    Comment 69, posted at 16.06.18 18:43:32 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 66) : Yes very well done second time I saw that today

    Comment 70, posted at 16.06.18 18:44:25 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusion
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 70) : I love it

    Comment 71, posted at 16.06.18 18:44:48 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusion
    		 

  • De Allende has a real problem taking the ball into contact

    Comment 72, posted at 16.06.18 18:45:08 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Finally Poms get a yellow card

    Comment 73, posted at 16.06.18 18:47:02 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 72) : just taking the ball up?

    Comment 74, posted at 16.06.18 18:47:03 by byron Reply

    byron
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 74) : Loses the ball in contact 8 out of 10 times

    Comment 75, posted at 16.06.18 18:47:43 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Diesnt organise defence …. doesnt pass … steps inside on a 4 on 5

    Comment 76, posted at 16.06.18 18:49:51 by byron Reply

    byron
    		 

  • Fafs lapse luckily turned into offside.bad pass thought

    Comment 77, posted at 16.06.18 18:50:31 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusion
    		 

  • How the hell was that out?

    Comment 78, posted at 16.06.18 18:51:58 by byron Reply

    byron
    		 

  • Akker needs to sort out his lineouts

    Comment 79, posted at 16.06.18 18:53:03 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Oh dear. Van Zyl on now

    • Comment 80, posted at 16.06.18 18:53:38 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 80) : Oh dear is right

    • Comment 81, posted at 16.06.18 18:54:38 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 81) : Weak replacement

    • Comment 82, posted at 16.06.18 18:55:28 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Best van Zyl can do now is distribution

    • Comment 83, posted at 16.06.18 18:56:04 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • No tap … no mark mr ref

    • Comment 84, posted at 16.06.18 18:57:13 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Come on Pollard bring the kicks

    • Comment 85, posted at 16.06.18 18:57:24 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Well done Boks.

    But the poms were poor. :roll:

    • Comment 86, posted at 16.06.18 18:58:29 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Boks win the series

    • Comment 87, posted at 16.06.18 18:59:17 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Only thing that was spectacular from England today was the level of their stupidity.

    How they only got one yellow is a mystery. :evil:

    • Comment 88, posted at 16.06.18 18:59:46 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 86) : Such bad discipline from England. It helps us but can’t be our crutch.

    • Comment 89, posted at 16.06.18 19:00:21 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Looking forward to Gollum’s post match interview. :twisted:

    • Comment 90, posted at 16.06.18 19:00:55 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 89) : Certainly helped.

    But helps the Boks. Learning and growing.

    • Comment 91, posted at 16.06.18 19:01:48 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 90) : Why so hard on Eddie? His players on filed discipline let him down.

    • Comment 92, posted at 16.06.18 19:01:54 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 91) : Agreed

    • Comment 93, posted at 16.06.18 19:02:13 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 92) : He loves to play the press game when he’s winning.

    But can’t handle it when he’s team is not.

    And why does he get involved arguing with fans?

    No other int’l coach does that. Very poor.

    • Comment 94, posted at 16.06.18 19:03:57 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Other than the front row, there are no impact players off the bench!

    • Comment 95, posted at 16.06.18 19:04:13 by Julesgr8ter Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Piss poor interview from Ben Youngs after the match.

    Petulant, disrespectful and unprofessional.

    • Comment 96, posted at 16.06.18 19:05:22 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 96) : I will support anyone who plays against England in any sport – even Australia

    • Comment 97, posted at 16.06.18 19:36:48 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 92) : @McLovin (Comment 94) : EJ is in really trouble and I have a feeling that if Bokke wins next week he might be out of a job before they leave SA!?

    • Comment 98, posted at 16.06.18 22:05:44 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 88) : for sure they we very lucky to get only one yellow card!

    • Comment 99, posted at 16.06.18 22:07:55 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • It’s worrying that the Boks learned nothing from the 1st test’s defensive errors in the first 20 minutes. The AB’s will put 40 points past is in that time if we don’t sort that shit out.

    • Comment 100, posted at 17.06.18 08:30:25 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 94) : To be honest I never watch press conferences, so I have no idea about his integrity or professionalism. I always pegged him as a more mature and amiable person.

    • Comment 101, posted at 17.06.18 09:51:36 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 98) : As much as I love to see ol’ Eddie squirm, I feel it would be a mistake to sack him.

    They’re just in a tough place right now. Unfortunately it’s coinciding with a Bok resurgence. And they’re away from home missing a few key personnel.

    They’ve had some exceptional results under him. He’s an intelligent coach. They’ll get better.

    Hopefully only after next week only. :mrgreen:

    • Comment 102, posted at 17.06.18 10:05:52 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 101) : Was just a post match, on field interview.

    Also had him down as a decent bloke.

    To his credit, he has apologised and set things right.

    • Comment 103, posted at 17.06.18 10:08:52 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Eng went to Aus in 2016 and won 3 – 0.

    Reckon they thought they were going to do the same in SA this year. Especially considering it’s all change in the coaches box for SA and many inexperienced players playing for the Boks.

    No they’re staring at a possible 3 – 0 series defeat. Bit of a shock to the system for them.

    • Comment 104, posted at 17.06.18 10:15:25 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • And then this:

    ‘England’s defeat by South Africa was marred by a post-match confrontation between players Mike Brown and Joe Marler and fans.’

    Dear oh dear. :roll:

    • Comment 105, posted at 17.06.18 10:25:48 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • I hope Marler gets cited for taking out Mostert in the air when he jumped to attempt a boxkick charge-down. Mostert fell on his back in much the same way as Barrett did against France.

    • Comment 106, posted at 17.06.18 11:37:50 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 103) : Yeah it still just very unprofessional and it’ll be hard to defend himself from people calling him a sore loser.

    So with the series wrapped up I really hope Rassie uses the last test to give fringe players some good game time and give guys like Duane and Mostert a break.

    • Comment 107, posted at 17.06.18 11:51:51 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 106) : And fat Vunipola for hand to the face.

    And Itoje for kicking/trying to trip Faf.

    • Comment 108, posted at 17.06.18 12:02:08 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 108) : Those okes(Vunipola bro’s) are mercenaries, not even born in England. I’ve never liked their attitudes towards the game. Dirty players.

    • Comment 109, posted at 17.06.18 12:08:42 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 108) : They tried their best to bait our guys but to me that’s part of the game and something we handled pretty well.

    • Comment 110, posted at 17.06.18 14:58:40 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

