A bit of good news before the week start!

Well must say for me it was a good weekend for SA rugby.
Not only did the Bokke beat England to secure the series but they also should move back up the ranking (for a change) to fifth. The exact improvement will be seen when the new rankings are available tomorrow. Now although that’s not great at least it’s a move in the right direction!
In some other bittersweet news the Baby Books (u/20′s) beat rivals New Zealand to finish third in the under 20 Championship.
After being 14-25 behind at half time they managed to win 40-30.
Once again I’m sure we would have wanted to win the tournament but finishing third is OK for me as we beat NZ and England lost to France in the final!
What do you guys think about the results?Tweet
Wasnt able to watch the baby boks but it was great to see the youngsters stick it to them kiwis. The only problem i am starting to see is we are letting in too many points at the start of the game. Pity about the sharks though. And again the french get hit by a interesting card call
@Dunx (Comment 1) : I also missed the Baby Bok game but really.glad.they won! Especially against NZ!!!!
Personally I think the start will get better with time as the players start to know each other. Remember in the Bok starting backline there’s players of 6 different teams and very few has ever played together so they will need time to improve cohesion and communication.
Sharks gave away to many “soft” points and because of thag they were always chasing he game.
As for the French maybe red card was a bit harsh but then again the NZ player did land on the back of his neck and head area (and also failed the concussion test). If you’re not in a realistic position to catch the ball (and especially if you’re not jumping to catch the ball) you’re always going to be in trouble if the opposition player lands of his neck/head.
@Dunx (Comment 1) :
An interesting card call that was not taken any further by the sanctioning committee, who actually removed the red card from his record.
Jan you forgot to mention that the Sharks 10′s team won the bowl competition in Mauritius this weekend.
@KingRiaan (Comment 4) : Any idea of who actually played in that team? I couldnt find any info
The game of the week end,Rugby,soccer, and golf included ,was the under20 final,
France produced a team that beat the Boks,AB’s and England.
Seriously exciting team, with so much raw talent, strength and speed.
Havent seen a French team play like that since Serge Blanco and Phillipe Saint-Andre set the world alight.
They have a prop and a 17 year old no 8 that could probably walk into any team in the world.
Baby Boks played New Zealand side with one foot on the plane, they left everything on field in their French defeat, and were just going thru motions,
They are a nation of bad losers and obviously don’t set any value on being third.
@KingRiaan (Comment 4) : ja sorry about thag. Only saw it after the article was already published and to be honest I forgot that I could edit it and include it.
@The hound (Comment 6) : That French side was quality, good players and well coached playing a good style to suite them. Will be interesting to see if those players can continue with that form into the senior ranks and teams
@SheldonK (Comment 8) : The French need to tighten up the rules for foreign players in their domestic competitions.
@The hound (Comment 6) : Im so chuffed this French team won the tournament. The first time I saw them was in the prelim rounds and I still remember posting that they are something special.