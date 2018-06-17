A bit of good news before the week start!

Well must say for me it was a good weekend for SA rugby.

Not only did the Bokke beat England to secure the series but they also should move back up the ranking (for a change) to fifth. The exact improvement will be seen when the new rankings are available tomorrow. Now although that’s not great at least it’s a move in the right direction!

In some other bittersweet news the Baby Books (u/20′s) beat rivals New Zealand to finish third in the under 20 Championship.

After being 14-25 behind at half time they managed to win 40-30.

Once again I’m sure we would have wanted to win the tournament but finishing third is OK for me as we beat NZ and England lost to France in the final!

What do you guys think about the results?