Cell C Sharks XV to Face Tafel Larger Griquas


Written by Jan Dyman (JD)

Posted in :Original Content on 17 Jun 2018 at 13:49

The Cell C Sharks XV are facing Tafel Lager Griquas in their second round SuperSport Rugby Challenge match at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London today.

The Cell C Sharks XV

1. Jordan Els
2. Andrew du Plessis
3. Ross Geldenhuys
4. Andrew Evans
5. Hyron Andrews
6. Wian Vosloo
7. Jacques Vermeulen
8. Tera Mtembu (C)

9. Francois de Villiers
10. Danrich Visagie
11. Leolin Zas
12. Marius Louw
13. Jeremy Ward
14. Kobus van Wyk
15. Courtney Winnaar

16. Kerron van Vuuren
17. Khutha Mchunu
18. Mzamo Majola
19. Kwanda Dimaza
20. Grant Williams
21. Aphelele Fassi
22. Rhyno Smith



8 Comments

  • Currently it’s halftime and Griquas is leading 28-17. Game is being broadcast on Supersport 10.

    • Comment 1, posted at 17.06.18 13:51:52 by JD Reply
  • Team was taken as was published on Sharks website but I’ve seen that April has started at 10 and not Visagie.

    • Comment 2, posted at 17.06.18 13:53:34 by JD Reply
  • I’ve seen Louw and Winner score tries.

    • Comment 3, posted at 17.06.18 14:01:51 by JD Reply
  • Ward just scored and Griquas get yellow card for repeated offence.
    Score is 24-31.

    • Comment 4, posted at 17.06.18 14:19:22 by JD Reply
  • Sorry for inconstant updates but juggling between Moto GP, Sharks and Le Mans 24h.

    • Comment 5, posted at 17.06.18 14:21:22 by JD Reply
  • Sharks lose the game 38-34.

    • Comment 6, posted at 17.06.18 14:44:16 by JD Reply
  • interesting game, the team sheet did change form the one announced at first, I think visagie was on the bench but didnt see him come onto the pitch.

    Tight contest but the game was their to be won is we managed it better, very inconsistent performance.

    Scrums, line outs, handling all up and down all game.

    Ryno smith looks great at fh when he came on

    • Comment 7, posted at 17.06.18 16:47:48 by revolverocelot Reply

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 7) : what Indie see of the game the scrum struggled and April well what can we say!?!?!

    • Comment 8, posted at 17.06.18 18:33:00 by JD Reply
