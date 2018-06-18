Boks clinch series in Bloem

The Boks managed yet another come from behind victory to secure the three test series against England with a match to spare, keeping the English scoreless for the last three quarter of the game to win 23 – 12.
I was at the game in Bloemfontein and I haven’t had a chance to see the televised game as yet, but what I can say is that the Boks now have the series and coach Rassie Erasmus is sure to experiment a little with nothing to lose in the third and final test.
That said, reports in the media seem to suggest that the test will be Newlands final International, and if true, it would only be fitting to see off the stadium with a win.
I will do a more detailed report during the week, with updates on injuries and squad changes, should there be any.
Interesting about Newlands. Possibly due to the financial difficulties experienced by WP?
Think Sharks and Kings Park might be in the same boat soon as I have a feeling SA rugby want to shift all international rugby matches to the 2010 stadiums thus forcing rugby unions (WP and Sharks) to also move to those stadiums.
@JD (Comment 2) : maybe it is time for us too move, I’m sure theres a deal that could work some how, we could redevelop the kings park area into something the immediate surrounding needs ?
PR dept has too come up with innovative ways to fill moses mabida, free tickets too schools in KZN on a rotational schedule etc, school organises the transport, food vendors would be happy about that.
for the move to be a success, alot of work needs too be done from all shareholders.
More importantly
looks like whitely and Marx will face the sharks in some capacity next weekend (Dear god)
RJVR will not be lining up against us though, his out with a ankle injury for approx four months