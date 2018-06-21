Andre starts against the English

Rassie has made a few changes to the team for Saturday’s test. The starting pack stays pretty much the same as last week except for Ralapele coming in for Bongi. The backline will see Pollard and Le Roux moving to the bench replaced by Jantjies and Gelant. DDA drops out of the match day squad and Andre gets a start next to Kriel.

Schalk Brits will be new on the bench along with Papier.

15. Warrick Gelant

14. S’Busiso Nkosi

13. Jesse Kriel

12. Andre Esterhuizen

11. Aphiwe Dyantyi

10. Elton Jantjies

9. Faf de Klerk

8. Duane Vermeulen

7. Pieter-Steph du Toit

6. Siya Kolisi

5. Franco Mostert

4. RG Snyman

3. Frans Malherbe

2. Chiliboy Ralepelle

1. Tendai Mtawarira

Replacements:

16. Schalk Brits

17. Steven Kitshoff

18. Thomas du Toit

19. Jean-Luc du Preez

20. Sikhumbuzo Notshe

21. Embrose Papier

22. Handré Pollard

23. Willie le Roux