Andre starts against the English

Rassie has made a few changes to the team for Saturday’s test. The starting pack stays pretty much the same as last week except for Ralapele coming in for Bongi. The backline will see Pollard and Le Roux moving to the bench replaced by Jantjies and Gelant. DDA drops out of the match day squad and Andre gets a start next to Kriel.
Schalk Brits will be new on the bench along with Papier.
15. Warrick Gelant
14. S’Busiso Nkosi
13. Jesse Kriel
12. Andre Esterhuizen
11. Aphiwe Dyantyi
10. Elton Jantjies
9. Faf de Klerk
8. Duane Vermeulen
7. Pieter-Steph du Toit
6. Siya Kolisi
5. Franco Mostert
4. RG Snyman
3. Frans Malherbe
2. Chiliboy Ralepelle
1. Tendai Mtawarira
Replacements:
16. Schalk Brits
17. Steven Kitshoff
18. Thomas du Toit
19. Jean-Luc du Preez
20. Sikhumbuzo Notshe
21. Embrose Papier
22. Handré Pollard
23. Willie le Roux
Finally.
Boks by 30+.
Bok forwards have been all over the Pom mob.
On a wet and windy Newlands they’re going to get buried.
Not sure I get the logic around the Schalk Brits selection. With Marx set to play against the Sharks in just over a week, Mbonambi doing really well, Akker bulldozing the English off the bench, Bismarck available for selection at some point and Chilli being fairly solid – we do seem to be well stocked at hooker.
@Bokhoring (Comment 3) : I am more worried about the plans for 9. We have Faf and then ….
Im really not sure what to make of this team. Seems a young and pacy backline but England have pace too. Just hope our guys are also up to tackle not just run. Glad for Esterhuizen and hope he performs. The pack starting and on the bench is just a bit off for me…
@Bokhoring (Comment 4) : Ivan van Zyl is goed op Papier
@JustPlainSHARK (Comment 6) :
@JustPlainSHARK (Comment 6) : Net jammer hulle speel op gras
Hmm it would have been a good time to bring Akker in as starting hooker to see his full game performance. Not sure what we want to see from Chilli, I think everyone knows what he brings. Also would have given Andre and Am a shot together and then bring Jesse in to do a compare. Jantjies we really don’t need to see. Would rather have liked to see the power of Pollard next to Andre and Am make a midfield steamroller.