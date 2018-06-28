Full strength Sharks for Lions

There is no rest for the wicked as the Sharks continue their Super Rugby campaign against the Lions this Saturday, as coach Robert du Preez has included all of his Springboks for this encounter.

Boks Tendai Mtawarira, Akker van der Merwe, Thomas du Toit, Jean-Luc du Preez, Andre Esterhuizen, Lukhanyo Am and Sbu Nkosi all start against what is set to be a massive clash against the Lions this weekend.

15. Curwin Bosch

14. Sbu Nkosi

13. Lukhanyo Am

12. Andre Esterhuizen

11. Makazole Mapimpi

10. Robert du Preez

9. Cameron Wright

8. Daniel du Preez

7. Jean-Luc du Preez

6. Philip van der Walt

5. Ruan Botha (c)

4. Tyler Paul

3. Thomas du Toit

2. Akker van der Merwe

1. Tendai Mtawarira

Replacements

16. Chiliboy Ralepelle

17. Juan Schoeman

18. Ross Geldenhuys

19. Hyron Andrews

20. Jacques Vermeulen

21. Louis Schreuder

22. Marius Louw

23. Lwazi Mvovo