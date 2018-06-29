Sharks vs Lions 2.0

After sneaking into the Quarter-Final with a great 48-21 victory over the Toyota Free State XV the Cell C Sharks XV will now face the Xerox Lions VX at 14h00 on Saturday at JONSSON KINGS PARK. Originally the match was scheduled to be played on Sunday 1 July at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium but according to the official Sharks website the game will now be the curtain-raiser to the Cell C Sharks match against the Emirates Lions (however some other websites still have different places and dates for the match).
All I know it that it’s going to be an interesting game as last week both teams used the chance to give Super rugby players some game time to remove a bit of rust before the restart of Super rugby this weekend.
Of the starting team only Courtney Winnaar did not have Super rugby experience and 9 players (Juan Schoeman, Ross Geldenhuys, Hyron Andrews, Philip van der Walt, Cameron Wright, Louis Schreuder, Marius Louw, Lwazi Mvovo and Curwin Bosch) are now included in this weeks Cell C Sharks Super rugby (23 man) squad.
The Cell C Sharks XV to play the Xerox Lions XV is:
1. Jordan Els
2. Franco Marais
3. John-Hubert Meyer
4. Rikus Zwart
5. Andrew Evans
6. Cornelius Otto
7. Wian Vosloo
8. Tera Mtembu (C)
9. Grant Williams
10. Garth April
11. Tristan Blewett
12. Jeremy Ward
13. Kobus van Wyk
14. Aphelele Fassi
15. Courtney Winnaar
16. Kerron van Vuuren
17. Khutha Mchunu
18. Mzamo Majola
19. JJ van der Mescht
20. Kwanda Dimaza
21. Francois de Villiers
22. Danrich Visagie
Best of luck to the team and let's hope we can beat the Lions twice on one day!!!
Haven’t been able to see any of this team’s matches this year. How is young JJ shaping at higher level? Will he be what we are hoping for in a few years’ time?
@T-Shark (Comment 1) : I was wondering the same thing
Xerox Golden Lions vs Sharks VX:
1 Sithembiso Sithole
2 Pieter Jansen
3 Jacobie Adriaanse
4 Robert Kruger
5 Rhyno Herbst (c)
6 James Venter
7 Vincent Tshituka
8 Len Massyn
9 Bradley Thain
10 Shaun Reynolds
11 Tyrone Green
12 Manuel Rass
13 Wandisile Simelane
14 Sylvian Mahuza
15 Gianni Lombard
16 H.P van Schoor
17 Chergin Fillies
18 Reinhard Nothnagel
19 PJ Steenkamp
20 Morné van den Berg
21 Jan-Louis La Grange
22 Madosh Tambwe
Courtney this guy must be one hell of a boxer to make it to this level of rugby with a name like that. I reckon his fists have drawn blood on many occasions when someone had a smart mouth about it.
@Baylion (Comment 3) : Didn’t know Green is playing SRC. Him, Lombard and Simelane are great prospects. Very entertaining to watch too. Should be a good game.
@Poisy (Comment 4) : Agreed! At least it’s not Computer, or Little Tree
In terms of match readiness how would you rate lions vs sharks. Lots of sharks have had a run last week it might be a plus.
@Baylion (Comment 3) : How much game time have the lions guys had since we had to break for springbok rugby?
@Poisy (Comment 4) : @Quintin (Comment 6) : must say he just looks like the type of guy that would not be bothered about what people say and think he will just carry on doing his own thing!
@coolfusion (Comment 8) : The Lions team is loaded with their u20 Boks (potent backline) and fringe SR players, with some of the u20 Boks not making the team. This is a strong Lions side
@Baylion (Comment 10) : Not arguing that but have they had game time? Just trying to assess the matchup in terms of rustiness. On paper it seems lions are favoured but that could be a factor.
@coolfusion (Comment 11) : Are your talking about the SSRC team or the SR team..
In the SR match, the Sharks are playing 13 of Rassie’s Boks, the Lions 5. The Sharks are favoured. But it depends on which team gells. The big issue in the SR game tomorrow will be the forwards. The Sharks pack outweigh the Lions’ 925 kgs to 868 kgs, the Lions have a lightweight speedy pack, the Sharks a heavy slow pack.
As to game time, the Lions gave their SR players a run last week against a virtual SR Bulls side, barring their Boks, and won 47-29.
Tomorrow it is about which team gells
BTW, I haven’t been on the site since Rob abdicated and I’m glad to see Richard and others have kept the site going. Hopefully rob will decide to join us again
@Baylion (Comment 12) : So it’s pretty even as who to had enough field time. Still very evenly matched?
@coolfusion (Comment 14) : Are you talking about the SR game or the SSRC game?
@Baylion (Comment 15) : Well field time is field time. If they played a game it count more than idle time. So both I guess.
@Baylion (Comment 13) : think for a lot of us it would just be unthinkable for Sharksworld to “close down” and really appreciate Rob trusting us to run it! So welcome back and hope to see more of you!
@T-Shark (Comment 1) : His looked surprisingly mobile and confident that far, his big like a athlete not big like a chubby lock (apologies to Wian Hay lol) sharks seem to be bring him in slowly, and with rolling subs they have used him well, they has been a lot of change to the SSRC team this year only constant has been the fullback winnar who last year looked all at sea but this year has really impressed me
there seem to be a rotation policy with the front row forwards and at time sr front row forwards were given game time.
That lions second team looks like a tough one
we gain a curtain raiser but we lose the ability to watch this game live on tv, but with the super sport camera already their I hope they at least capture the game for later broadcast as they did with a few other ssrc game this season
makes sense not to broadcast it live I guess, with the bulls also playing a sr game at a similar time.
wish I was in durbs to watch both games though
Going to green point park to watch wp and the cheetahs see who can knock the ball on the most one sunday in the last quarter final, played in a forecast storm lol.
When you love rugby, you love rugby I guess. next week I get to watch the sharks live in cape town yay
@coolfusion (Comment 16) : A number of the 13 Sharks’ Boks didn’t get much game time during the England series or in the last test, so the Lions players probably had a bit more time on the field
Great game by the guys. 53-12 against that Lions team is a great achievement. Courtney Winnaar was sublime as was Garth April. Main game soon to come, repeat score maybe? Hoping for a good crowd let’s go boys!!!!
Peyper clueless in the scrum again
Peyper really wants the lions to win this one
Sharks are trying their best not to win
score?
Game over sharks win 31-24
Massive 2nd half outscoring the Lions 20-3
Sharks tries by Dan Dup/Mvovo and AE – 16 points to Robert Dup
Akker man of the match.
@Poisy (Comment 24) : should have gone to Kings Park could have seen Sharks beat Lions twice in one day! But then again seems the Sharks play there best rugby when the two of us don’t watch them play!
55-12. Wow! Didn’t expect this. Not this margin anyway
@JD (Comment 29) : Same with me. Only when I miss the game….
@Baylion (Comment 30) : don’t think anyone expected that margin!
@coolfusion (Comment 31) : I watched most of the first half (and the score shows it) but decided my heart can’t take it so only checked in for updates in the second half. Think it’s the way I’m going to watch Sharks games!
Glad to hear the defense was looking better. Hopefully that includes the back 3?