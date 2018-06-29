Sharks vs Lions 2.0

After sneaking into the Quarter-Final with a great 48-21 victory over the Toyota Free State XV the Cell C Sharks XV will now face the Xerox Lions VX at 14h00 on Saturday at JONSSON KINGS PARK. Originally the match was scheduled to be played on Sunday 1 July at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium but according to the official Sharks website the game will now be the curtain-raiser to the Cell C Sharks match against the Emirates Lions (however some other websites still have different places and dates for the match).

All I know it that it’s going to be an interesting game as last week both teams used the chance to give Super rugby players some game time to remove a bit of rust before the restart of Super rugby this weekend.

Of the starting team only Courtney Winnaar did not have Super rugby experience and 9 players (Juan Schoeman, Ross Geldenhuys, Hyron Andrews, Philip van der Walt, Cameron Wright, Louis Schreuder, Marius Louw, Lwazi Mvovo and Curwin Bosch) are now included in this weeks Cell C Sharks Super rugby (23 man) squad.

The Cell C Sharks XV to play the Xerox Lions XV is:

1. Jordan Els

2. Franco Marais

3. John-Hubert Meyer

4. Rikus Zwart

5. Andrew Evans

6. Cornelius Otto

7. Wian Vosloo

8. Tera Mtembu (C)

9. Grant Williams

10. Garth April

11. Tristan Blewett

12. Jeremy Ward

13. Kobus van Wyk

14. Aphelele Fassi

15. Courtney Winnaar

16. Kerron van Vuuren

17. Khutha Mchunu

18. Mzamo Majola

19. JJ van der Mescht

20. Kwanda Dimaza

21. Francois de Villiers

22. Danrich Visagie

Best of luck to the team and let’s hope we can beat the Lions twice on one day!!!